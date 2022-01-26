Review: A country hotel in Somerset

Many of the ingredients come from the kitchen garden - Credit: ©Mark Bolton Photography

Check out this family-friendly bolt hole surrounded by rolling hills and green fields.

During the pandemic it's been really tricky for us to get a babysitter for our three-year-old, so when I was invited to review The Holcombe in Somerset, my husband and I thought 'why not take her with us'?

The drive up to this recently upgraded 17th-century inn is down winding country lanes, surrounded by beautiful countryside and fields. Listen to the birds in the trees, look out across the Mendip Hills and get set for a break away from reality.

The Holcombe is owned and run by Alan Lucas and Caroline Gardiner, both trained chefs who are passionate about growing food, sourcing locally from artisan producers and protecting the environment.

After 30 years spent running successful London-based catering and event companies, Alan and Caroline decided to escape to the country and bought The Holcombe Inn in November 2019. COVID restrictions forced their closure just a few months later and whilst closed, they took the opportunity to renovate and rebrand as The Holcombe.

On check-in you immediately clock the rustic chic, cosy country feel. It still feels like an inn, but it has clearly had the mark of an interior designer on it. On closer investigation, I find its recent refurb was overseen by designer Annabelle Holland.

Get cosy by the fire in reception - Credit: C SKIDMORE

The room

Our rooms, rooms five and six, were set up exceptionally well for a family with small children. There is an outer door that leads to two internal doors, one to room five and one to room six. This is perfect when you want to put the little one(s) to bed and stay up to watch television and have a glass or two of something nice before you retire for the night.

Our bedroom that adjoined the twin - very convenient for families - Credit: ©Mark Bolton Photography

Both rooms were en-suite and the beds were oh so comfortable and the fluffy white towels and extremely efficient heating were so welcome on a cold January evening.

The rooms have also had a smart refit with modern lamps and decor and we were welcomed with gorgeous homemade cranberry cookies. We did however take a couple of the lamps off the sides to create a little more room to put our things down.

The kitchen garden

Alan showed me around the kitchen garden - or gardens I should say as this is quite a large project going on here, which aims to let the restaurant source most - if not all - of its herbs, fruit and vegetables from its own doorstep.

RHS-trained gardeners work alongside Alan, to deliver ingredients that make for a great menu. Prior to opening more raised beds were installed to enable year-round growing and during 'lockdown' last year Alan created a polytunnel too in the gardens.

Alan with the polytunnel that has been created in the gardens - Credit: C SKIDMORE

The Holcombe endeavors to use all produce - if it’s not on guests’ plates it will be added into stocks. Homemade infusions for gins and vodkas are also produced using ingredients from the garden.

Gin infusions line up on the bar - Credit: C SKIDMORE

The restaurant

The rustic-chic style in the restaurant - with a garden theme all around - Credit: ©Mark Bolton Photography

We were able to book a table at 6pm, which worked much better for our three-year-old and she felt very 'grown up' when she was allowed to pick what she wanted from her very own menu (the children's menu).

The children's menu had a choice of three main dishes - my daughter chose the lasagne with a side of chips and she absolutely loved it.

For the grown-ups it was homemade bread and cheese croquets for an appetiser.

This was followed by crab cake with poached egg and hollandaise sauce for me and the vegan option of coriander falafel, black tahini hummus and blood orange for my husband to start.

The crab cake starter - Credit: C SKIDMORE

My crab cake was beautifully moist with a citrus kick and herby undertones coming through. The oozing egg on top was the perfect addition to the textures on my plate.

I often think of falafel as being quite dry - and to be honest, that puts me off - but my husband's falafels were absolutely fabulous. They were moist, packed with the flavour of the punchy coriander. And all the herbs were from the garden just a few feet away!

The vegan falafel starter - Credit: C SKIDMORE

It's been a while since I've had a steak as they can be a let down too often, but I thought I'd put my trust in Alan - I was so right to do so. My 7oz sirloin steak was very tender, with just the right about of chargrill on the very outside. The sweet and sour onions it was served with absolutely blew my mind - my taste buds went mad - the two tastes together with the onions were absolutely fantastic.

The steak was served with sweet and sour onions - Credit: C SKIDMORE

My husband opted for the venison. I asked for a taste but I was too late - it was all gone! The loin was served with a confit haunch in pastry and I am told it was all 'rich, tasty and tender'. Maybe next time I'll get a look in!

The restaurant's game and wild birds are sourced from those who own the rights to the local shoots and the beef and lamb come from Ruby & White of Bristol.

It was great to see some homemade ice-cream on the menu for dessert- it's lovely touches such as these that make a restaurant stand out from the crowd - alongside the infused gins on the bar and the high-end toiletries in the rooms and toilets.

I opted for a beautifully ripe brie and crackers for dessert - and my husband had to, of course, go for the Holcombe souffle, which was gobbled up in a flash.

The menu at The Holcombe is smart, it's different from the norm, it is wholesome but special food, which is a hard combination to achieve.

The only thing on my wish list would be more warm desserts on the menu on a cold winter's day - something to warm the cockles.

In conclusion

I came away from the Holcombe feeling like I'd had a proper break - even if it was only one night. And it's so lovely to find a hotel that caters for children.

Don't get me wrong, this isn't somewhere I'd let my daughter run around - but if your child is well-behaved, can sit and be a bit 'grown up' for the night and share your experiences, this is a great option.

Get your wellies on and explore the kitchen gardens - Credit: C SKIDMORE

A Saturday night at The Holcombe in January is priced from around £160 bed and breakfast.



