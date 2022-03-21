In search of some winter sun

Oh how I have longed to hear the words 'This is your Captain speaking' - after two and a half long years I finally made it back onto an aeroplane.

So many things have been suffocated over the past few years thanks to covid; family memories and experiences have been put on hold. But as life starts to get back to some normality, we as a family decided abroad holidays could be firmly placed back on our agenda.

We timed our first foreign holiday in two and a half years with a special birthday for me - the big 4-0 - and what better place could we choose to make new memories than the Iberostar Selection Lanzarote Park.

This hotel overlooks the brilliant blue, sparkling water of the ocean, right on the seafront of Playa Blanca. Whilst the front of the hotel is somewhat tucked away, the rear poses an impressive shape on the landscape. It has three striking semi-circles that take on the shape of 'zocos', the walls of volcanic rock that naturally protect the vines in Lanzarote.

This is a five-star hotel with a five-star welcome - the staff, everywhere, are simply wonderful and the customer service anywhere outside the resort was simply underwhelming in comparison. Staff were incredibly professional from check-in to check-out, they made life easy, enjoyable and fun.

Room service was twice a day and extremely thorough, as was the cleaning throughout the hotel - something I know that is very important to us all at the moment.

The room

Well 'wow' - the first thing I noticed was of course the absolutely huge wrap-around balcony with simply wonderful views - and a jacuzzi! Though a little nippy for a dip in February, it was worth taking a brave plunge simply for the views across the ocean from a perfect vantage point.

The family room was a great option for us as it had a separate lounge and bedroom. This meant that we didn't need to share a room with our three-year-old and we could stay up after she went to bed. Patio doors led from both rooms onto the balcony and it was lovely to see the sunrise when the curtains were drawn in the morning.

The bathroom was modern, with an absolutely huge shower - no bath, which seems to be the norm in modern hotels these days.

The facilities

We travelled with our three-year-old, as well as friends and their three-year-old, so it was really really important to us that we had plenty to keep the children occupied.

The hotel has multiple swimming pools, including an infinity pool, some pools suited to couples and some to families. Our favourite spot was next to the Aquafun pools, where there are eight water slides and a splash pool that meant the children could be supervised from our sunloungers - bliss.

There's also a kids club. Monkey is a jungle playground for children from four to seven years, the underwater world of Dolphin is for children between eight and 12 years old, and Eagle is an exclusive place for teenagers from 13 to 17 to discover new interests and develop their creativity.

Because our children were not yet four, we had to supervise them at the kids club, but there were activities most of the day from art to music and even a pool disco. They were all advertised on big touch screens around the hotel, as were the adult daytime activities, which ranged from yoga to sangria making and bingo. There was something for everyone.

Speaking of discos, the highlight of the children's day was the mini disco in the evening - whilst quite late for their age (8pm), there was no way they were missing it and we all knew the dances by the end of the holiday. We are still singing the songs now!

The children lived their best lives during our holiday - the hotel is really geared up for families.

We stayed up once for the entertainment, which was the acrobats - and the children loved that too. Older families and couples have a great range of evening entertainment to choose from, mostly live music-based.

Food and drink

In 2018 this five-star hotel was named one of the top three gastronomic hotels in Spain according to TripAdvisor and it's easy to see why. There is a main buffet restaurant and five bars including a food truck and sports bar.

The main restaurant serves up the most incredible selection of food I have ever seen in a buffet restaurant. Breakfast ranges from fresh fruits to eggs every way, a fry up, smoked fishes, cold meats and pastries and pancakes and waffles and everything, literally everything, in between.

Sushi, lobster, steak, rows and rows of desserts, a kids selection, more cheese and breads than you could ever hope for, fresh vegetables and salads of every shape and size were just a very small part of what was available at lunch and dinner every day.

Live cooking stations are constantly showcasing delicious food like fresh meat and fish, pasta dishes and much more.

We went all-inclusive and this included all meals, most drinks and waffles and ice-creams from the food truck. It was worth going all-inclusive for the cocktails alone! The children were also very taken with the smoothies and freshly squeezed juices.

The spa

I actually haven't stepped foot inside a spa either for the past two years so this was a massive treat for me on my actual birthday.

As I write this the current covid rules in Lanzarote are different to the UK in that masks still need to be worn during treatments, but that was definitely a sacrifice I was happy to make in order to get back on that massage table.

And boy was it worth the wait, an hour and a half of sheer bliss as masseuse Patricia eased out some of those knots in a full-body, tailored massage.

The modern spa is an incredibly calming oasis away from the hotel's hustle and bustle. You can relax in the whirlpool bath, unwind in the sauna or try the surprising whirlpool loungers.

There’s also a pool with a water circuit, a cold-water pool, ice fountain and hammam.

Star Prestige

Star Prestige is the adult-only side of Iberostar, with exclusive access to your own restaurant, lounge, pool and bar.

Walking around the Prestige pool is a totally different experience from the rest of the pools, with peace and calm, couples and friends quietly reading books and tablets or snoozing in the sun.

You even get your own lounge with Star Prestige, with self-serve snacks and soft drinks through the day.

In conclusion

It was not just the hotel that made this a really special post covid trip, it was the people too. The staff seemed so happy to be back and this was reflected in their attitude and service.

Looking after the environment

Iberostar Selection Lanzarote Park is free of single-use plastics in all its operations. Among the many measures implemented at the hotel to meet these objectives is the installation of water fountains on each of its floors to prevent millions of plastic bottles from being used and ultimately discarded. This system allows hotel guests to enjoy filtered water during their stay. In numbers, since its installation in mid-2021, a total of 60 thousand plastic water bottles have been saved.



Bristol Airport

We flew from Bristol Airport, which is so easily accessible from the whole of the South West and beyond.

A major redevelopment project to improve the airside departure lounge at Bristol Airport is nearing its conclusion. The three-month project will see WHSmith expand its current unit to incorporate their technology brand InMotion. There will also be a new Tortilla, an award-winning Mexican restaurant, the relaunch of the airside bar and upgrading Cabin bar and Ritazza coffee shop.

Bristol Airport is also set to become one of the few airports in the UK to open a purpose-built sensory room, specifically designed for customers with autism, dementia or cognitive impairment.

Parking

We used the parking at Bristol Airport. It was incredibly convenient and is located very close to the terminal building. There are many options to choose from and it made the start of the holiday hassle-free. Click here for more details.