Autumn is arguably the best time of year for a bit of glamping. Weather is often kind, colours are captivating and leaves scrunch beneath your boots.

Food thoughts turn to red wine, berries, pies, bangers and mash. Our waistbands expand a bit and life relaxes a little.

It’s prime time for weekend breaks and getaways close to home. For gatherings of all kinds.

If you’re going to camp, it wants to be comfy, cosy and, let’s face it, a bit classy. Wood burners, big throws, real beds and an effective firepit surrounded by sink-in chairs.

A Place in the Pines at Thimbleby, North Yorkshire burrows its way into a forest where swishy trees provide cover and calm. It looks like an escape from the world.

It was created by Matt Brown who brought some Scandi goodness to this part of the world with a neat set up of just two cabins in this countryside setting.

You can camp in Lark or Coulter lodges to soak up the Scandi vibe and immerse yourself some well-styled relaxation.

The Lark cabin, which Matt Brown built himself over lockdown - Credit: Place in the Pines

Enjoy the weather, whatever it brings, from a deep nickel bath on a covered terrace and watch the stars.

For breakfast it’s a case of collecting your eggs from the hens or get yourself some fresh duck eggs from the honesty box by the pond.

Away from it all - a real Place in the Pines - Credit: Place in the Pines

Matt developed the plot in the pines from the starting point of some trees, a pond, his dogs and a knack for throwing unforgettable barbeques.

He scoured the mountains of Switzerland in search of canvas-topped inspiration and wanted to capture the feeling that, ‘nothing quite beats waking up in the forest to the smell of campfire coffee and bacon, with a day of trudging unknown lands ahead’.

He added hot baths and homemade sloe gin to the list of must-haves.

A nice spot to wake up - Credit: Place in the Pines

The Lark lodge was completed over lockdown with attention to detail in terms of the eco credentials – which are to Norwegian standards. Inside they have a simple Scandi-styled interiors with pale wood and simple furniture – warm, cosy and calm.

‘I did it all myself’, says Matt.

‘The cabin was built over lockdown in the winter and opened up in at the beginning of July.

Lark is well insulated with triple glazing and warming wood - Credit: Place in the Pines

‘When we started we found that the most searched accommodation for our kind of place was for outdoor bathing – so the nickel baths are on covered terraces where you can watch the sunset.’

Tents for two from £120 a night. Cabins for four from £240 a night.

Take a trip :

You may not want to leave your camp but Thimbleby is lovely spot, located close to the North York Moors with idylllic walks and views as well as villages worth exploring like Osmotherley.

Moochy market towns Thirsk, Northallerton, Yarm and Helmsley are just a short drive away.

English Heritage property Mount Grace Priory is one of your nearest historic neighbours.

Cod Beck reservoir - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A good waterside walk is the trail around Cod Beck reservoir, which is an easy stroll in striking surroundings. Nearby is Sheep Wash and your trek further into the hills on trails from here with great moorland views.

Taste some treats:

In Northallerton, a trip to Bettys is a must. Elegant afternoon tea, a light lunch or the fat rascal experience.

In Osmotherley, The Golden Lion is another great gastro pub which also offers a hearty welcome welcome to your four-legged friends.

The Cleveland Tontine is another good foot spot where you can go as gourmet or relaxed as you like with a light lunch or blow-out feast.

Go sporty

Book in for some clay shooting at Thimbleby Shooting Ground. On offer is full tuition or target practice, depending on levels of ability.