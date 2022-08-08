5 gorgeous glamping sites in Dorset

We've picked five spots to enjoy camping in style with all the best amenities.

Camping is a great way to get back to nature and enjoy a few days of relaxation in a new place. Sometimes though, it can be a daunting prospect to pack up all the gear you will need such as tents, bedding, cooking equipment, and so on. In the past few years, we have seen a rise in 'glamping' around the UK and beyond. Glamourous camping means that all the things you will need have already been taken care of and often includes staying in a unique cabin or tent.

Dorset is home to many glamping options, here are just five we recommend for a stress-free stay.

Dewflock Farm

As a working livestock farm, Dewflock Farm opens its glamping doors to guests for one month only to experience farm life, meet and feed the resident animals and try luxury accommodation. Ideal for families and couples, stay in one of the bell tents or escape to one of the shepherd's huts. There's even a mini Land Rover driving onsite for little ones.

East Shilvinghampton

East Shilvinghampton is nestled in a stunning Dorset AONB, with the Jurassic Coast visible from these glamping canvas lodges. From your new glam home, it's just a short hop over to Chesil Beach or lovely Weymouth Beach. They're perfect for families with optional luxury en-suite facilities, too.

Herston Yards

Just a five-minute drive from Swanage, Herston Yards Farm campsite is ideally situated for exploring Dorset and the Jurassic Coast. The site offers camping and touring pitches with excellent amenities, including a bar and playground. There's also a selection of bell tents and log cabins. Head to Old Harry Rocks, Durdle Door or Corfe Castle (30 minutes drive).

Purbeck Glamping

Get set for a luxury bell tent break at Purbeck Glamping, an idyllic Dorset base situated just three miles from Durdle Door, Lulworth Cove and the Jurassic Coast. Each stylish 5m bell tent is furnished and awaiting your arrival at this peaceful and rural site where you can play with the lambs onsite, enjoy a BBQ, and make memories with the whole family.

Woodyhyde Campsite

Situated on the Isle of Purbeck, Woodyhyde Campsite is a stone's throw away from Dorset's famed Jurassic Coast, Swanage and Corfe Castle. If you love the fun of camping but aren't keen on canvas or don't have a tent, the site's glamping options are the perfect solution! Leave your tent at home and enjoy a shepherd hut or one of the new yurts!

