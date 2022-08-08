5 gorgeous glamping sites in Dorset
- Credit: Espen Bierud, Unsplash
We've picked five spots to enjoy camping in style with all the best amenities.
Camping is a great way to get back to nature and enjoy a few days of relaxation in a new place. Sometimes though, it can be a daunting prospect to pack up all the gear you will need such as tents, bedding, cooking equipment, and so on. In the past few years, we have seen a rise in 'glamping' around the UK and beyond. Glamourous camping means that all the things you will need have already been taken care of and often includes staying in a unique cabin or tent.
Dorset is home to many glamping options, here are just five we recommend for a stress-free stay.
Dewflock Farm
As a working livestock farm, Dewflock Farm opens its glamping doors to guests for one month only to experience farm life, meet and feed the resident animals and try luxury accommodation. Ideal for families and couples, stay in one of the bell tents or escape to one of the shepherd's huts. There's even a mini Land Rover driving onsite for little ones.
East Shilvinghampton
East Shilvinghampton is nestled in a stunning Dorset AONB, with the Jurassic Coast visible from these glamping canvas lodges. From your new glam home, it's just a short hop over to Chesil Beach or lovely Weymouth Beach. They're perfect for families with optional luxury en-suite facilities, too.
Most Read
- 1 Scotney Castle makes an appearance in Netflix's The Sandman
- 2 The incredible Cornish stone structures with an exceptional history
- 3 Win a luxury 2-night Lake District getaway to the Skiddaw Hotel worth £500
- 4 Win the Cobra MX3440V Cordless Lawnmower
- 5 11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire
- 6 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 7 5 wild swimming spots in Cheshire
- 8 Win a luxury break at the Raithwaite Sandsend Hotel
- 9 The 5 best spots for wild swimming in Somerset
- 10 Saved: Football legend Peter Shilton and wife Steph talk about addiction and their home on Mersea Island
Herston Yards
Just a five-minute drive from Swanage, Herston Yards Farm campsite is ideally situated for exploring Dorset and the Jurassic Coast. The site offers camping and touring pitches with excellent amenities, including a bar and playground. There's also a selection of bell tents and log cabins. Head to Old Harry Rocks, Durdle Door or Corfe Castle (30 minutes drive).
Purbeck Glamping
Get set for a luxury bell tent break at Purbeck Glamping, an idyllic Dorset base situated just three miles from Durdle Door, Lulworth Cove and the Jurassic Coast. Each stylish 5m bell tent is furnished and awaiting your arrival at this peaceful and rural site where you can play with the lambs onsite, enjoy a BBQ, and make memories with the whole family.
Woodyhyde Campsite
Situated on the Isle of Purbeck, Woodyhyde Campsite is a stone's throw away from Dorset's famed Jurassic Coast, Swanage and Corfe Castle. If you love the fun of camping but aren't keen on canvas or don't have a tent, the site's glamping options are the perfect solution! Leave your tent at home and enjoy a shepherd hut or one of the new yurts!
Want more from Dorset Magazine?
Check out:
- 17 marvellous markets in Dorset
- Cheap or free family activities in Dorset this summer
- 14 delightful Dorset gardens to visit in August
You can also subscribe to Dorset Magazine for more amazing and exclusive content here, or sign up for our newsletter here.