From bell tents and eco-pods, to tipis and safari tents, we sample all-frills glamping in the Cotswolds

The Glamping Orchard

For a slice of rustic charm amongst the rolling Gloucestershire hills, head to The Glamping Orchard, as seen on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces TV programme!

Accomodation:

The cosy yet stylish bell tent, Belle, comes complete with proper beds, lots of warm bed linen and a wood-burning stove to keep you toasty on those colder evenings. Or, for a real home-from-home experience, try The Warwick Knight, a quirky 1950s four-berth caravan complete with roof garden.

Facilities:

Though just five miles from historic Gloucester, you’ll feel truly in the heart of the countryside as you go for long walks, laze in the hammock, watch the wildlife, explore the nearby orchards and eat around the campfire

The Glamping Orchard, Longney, GL2 3SW, glampingorchard.co.uk

Cotswold Glamping

Set in 150 acres of beautiful Gloucestershire countryside, just seven miles north of Tewkesbury and five miles from Winchcombe, the site features well-tended gardens and far-reaching views.

Accommodation:

Three bell tents, all with their own private space plus kitchen room, picnic table, fire pit and barbecue. Inside you’ll find a king-sized bed, two single mattresses and homely rug.

Facilities:

The Summer House is a purpose-built glamping building, with sitting room, kitchenette, ‘outdoor kitchen’, hot tub, swimming pool, changing rooms, plus three shower rooms for the exclusive use of guests staying in the three tents. The large Dutch Barn offers space for eating or playing.

Cotswold Glamping, Doe Bank Farm, Great Washbourne, GL20 7AR, cotswoldglamping.co.uk

Mrs Mills’ Yurts and Luxurious Glampervans

An idyllic rural retreat set in six acres of stunning countryside with far-reaching views down the valley and up towards magical May Hill. The south-west facing site means it is basked in sunshine in the summer months and has glorious views of the sunsets across the valley.

Accommodation:

The four glamorous yurts are styled with a ‘nod to the Jazz Age’, with luxurious beds, wood-burners, kitchenette, solar-power, vintage washstands, fire pits, barbecues, gas stoves and wood-fired hot tubs. The two ‘glampervans’ are as stylish and well-equipped as you’d expect them to be at Mrs Mills’, all ready to drive off on your next adventure.

Facilities:

They really have thought of everything, with a ‘secret’ kitchen with indoor dining if al fresco isn’t an option, plus there’s a cosy ‘Snug’ with WiFi, and play area for the children.

Mrs Mills’ Yurts, Dursley Cross Farm, May Hill, GL17 0RA, mayhillglamping.co.uk

The Dome Garden

For 12 years, the Forest of Dean has been home to this magical and award-winning ‘eco-encampment’ with a mix of geodesic domes and inspiring hotel-style Lodge Rooms.

Accommodation:

All the domes have individual en-suites with flushing loos and wood-fired showers or baths, plus proper beds, luxury linen and wood-burning stoves. This year, they’ve introduced the first of four treehouses set in the trees above the garden.

Facilities:

Run by genuine food-lovers, the site features campfires, rocket stoves and pizza ovens, and even holds popular Pizza Nights.

The Dome Garden, Mile End, Forest of Dean, GL16 7DA, domegarden.co.uk

Hill Farm Glamping

A luxury glamping retreat set in the middle of a 450-acre working family farm on the borders of Warwickshire, Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire countryside. You can expect a unique glamping experience in our three lotus belle tents, complete with wood burners, king size beds and an outdoor shower amongst the trees.

Accommodation:

All options feature king-sized beds, while the three Lotus Belle tents also have wood-burners and an outdoor shower among the trees; the shepherd’s hut has a wood-burning stove, eco loo, barbecue and fire bowl; and the 6.5-metre tipi on the banks of the Oxford Canal has a wood-burner, eco loo, deck chairs and fire bowl.

Facilities:

Breakfast hampers full of local produce can be ordered in advance, as well as their own lamb for the barbecue. They also have an onsite honesty shop stocking eggs and honey from the farm, as well as other treats.

Hill Farm, Priors Hardwick, Nr Southam, Warwickshire, CV47 7SP, hillfarmglamping.co.uk

Cotswold Woodland Glamping

Nestled in 12 acres of majestic woodland a mere stone’s throw from the beautiful village of Broadway, with accommodation for up to 20 adults (or 24 with children).

Accommodation:

The eight insulated and double-glazed pods have lighting, plus heating for the colder months.

Facilities:

The well-equipped site offers a 30-seat BBQ house; kitchen with fridge-freezer and sink; hot showers, basins and toilets; fire pit; hot tub under covered area and stunning walks through farmland and alongside the River Isbourne.

Cotswold Woodland Glamping, Aston Somerville, Broadway, WR12 7JB, cotswoldwoodlandglamping.co.uk

Other glamping getaways:

The Roost, Mitcheldean, GL17 0EE, theroostglamping.co.uk – Two award-winning luxury glamping cabins nestled in the Forest of Dean.

Riverside Glamping, Riverside Park, Tiddington Road, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 7AB, stratfordcaravans.co.uk - Adorable ‘beehives’, ‘snugs’ and ‘hobbit huts’.

Featherdown, Hidcote Bartrim, Chipping Campden, GL55 6LR, featherdown.co.uk - Luxurious wooden-floored ‘canvas hideaways’.

Hill Farm, Priors Hardwick, nr Southam, Warwickshire, CV47 7SP, stayathillfarm.co.uk – Two romantic shepherd's huts.

Notgrove Holidays, The Manor, Notgrove, nr Cheltenham, GL54 3BT, notgroveholidays.com – Safari tents and ‘mega pods’ with flat-screen TVs.

Upcote Farm Pods, Withington, Cheltenham, GL54 4BL, upcotefarm.com – Cedar and oak pods and a shepherd's hut on a secluded farm.

Star Glamping, National Star, Ullenwood, Cheltenham, GL53 9QU, nationalstar.org – With three types of environmentally-friendly glamping pods.

Thistledown, Thistledown Farm, Tinkley Lane, Nympsfield, Stonehouse, GL10 3UH, thistledown.org.uk – Boasts the No.1 spot in the 3rd edition of Cool Camping England.

Bowbrook Lodges, Pershore, Worcestershire, WR10 2DX, bowbrooklodges.co.uk – Safari tents, glamping pods, lodges and jacuzzi hot tubs for the ‘perfect glamping hideaway’.

Holford Arms, Knockdown, Sherston, Tetbury, GL8 8QY, theholfordarms.co.uk – Orchard camping, luxury chalets and bell tents.

Painswick Glamping, Mill Pool, Beech Farm, Beech Lane, Sheepscombe, Stroud, Glos GL6 6SH, painswickglamping.co.uk – Five mown tent pitches, camping pod, shepherd’s hut and coarse fishing lake.

Resilient Woodlands Retreat, Hewelsfield Road, Lydney, Gloucestershire, GL15 6UN, resilientwoodlands.co.uk – Two luxury glamping log cabins set between the rivers Wye and Severn in the beautiful Forest of Dean.

