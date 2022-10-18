Travel like a local: discovering the Greek Islands off the tourist trail on a small ship

Discover the lesser-known Greek islands on a vintage-style yacht that wouldn’t look out of place starring in Pirates of the Caribbean – just don’t forget your sea legs

While no two are the same, the familiarity lies in the signature blue and white buildings which mirror the colours of the countries’ flag - Greece and its islands have, for centuries, been a huge draw for sun and culture-seeking travellers from all corners of the planet.

But what if you’d rather not share? A small ship sailing is the ultimate way to accessing the lesser-visited Greek islands that only locals really know about.

And if you’ve ever cruised around the islands, you may have noticed a vintage-style yacht that looks like a prop from Pirates of the Caribbean – there’s nothing flashy or high tech about Variety Cruises’ 49-passenger three-masted Galileo, but that’s part of its appeal.

Galileo wouldn't look out of place as a prop in Pirates of the Caribbean - Credit: Rebecca Barnes

‘It’s one of our most popular ships, the passengers love it,’ affirms chief officer Yannis. ‘The other day we were docked next to the Falcon yacht, one of the most impressive on the water, and people were taking pictures of Galileo!’

Further praise comes from the cruise coordinator Dietmar, who has worked for the Greek family line for many years – he used to see Galileo back in the ‘90s and always fantasised about being a crew member. Captain Orpheas agrees: ‘When I was first asked to captain the ship, I wasn’t sure but now I love it, it’s an honest vessel and handles the sea well.’

But it’s not all plain sailing on the good ship Galileo: you may need to call upon your sea legs, especially if you’re cruising in July and August when the strength of the Meltemi wind bites. Unlike traditional cruise ships, there are no stabilisers, so the swell of the ocean can often be felt – although many passengers actually enjoy the authentic sailing experience.

Meltemi season can also put an itinerary at risk, as an increasing wind means that captains often need to change course and shelter in more protected areas.

And with Galileo teetering between six and seven on the Beaufort wind scale (between 22-27 and 28-33 knots), we are quite literally sailing into the unknown, with captain Orpheas making his final decision the day before we are due into our scheduled ports of call.

We docked at Poros harbour - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

While infinity pools and balconies are nice-to-have additions to the cruising experience, this sailing is all about the destination, and to be honest, any last-minute change is unlikely to dampen our spirits.

The biggest draw of this, Variety’s best-selling Jewels of the Cyclades sailing, is discovering some of the islands that bigger ships cannot access, along with revisiting the likes of big-hitters, such as Mykonos and Santorini.

But if we need to divert to the calmer Peloponnese waters, then so be it – Variety Cruises really knows Greece and have many island gems up their nautical sleeves, whether scheduled or not.

And there’s plenty to do on board the ship which retains its old school charm with traditional sails and wooden promenades. Exuberant long-standing crew member Valeria mans the more modern shaded outdoor bar, while the spacious sun deck features loungers and daybeds to laze on; passengers also get to use the ships’ snorkels, kayaks and paddle boards when on swim stops.

Positioned on the top deck just behind the bridge, my cabin features a large porthole with sea view, dark wood furniture and accents of blue. As you might expect, there’s minimal storage in the living area – one medium-sized case will just about fit under the bed – however, the bathroom and shower cubicle are surprisingly spacious.

The cabin also includes a flatscreen TV, a rather retro radio, mini fridge and air conditioning – it is also spotlessly maintained on a daily basis.

This particular itinerary offers a half board arrangement – the food is excellent - with breakfast and either single seating lunches or dinners on the ship, which encourages guests to get to know one another.

Passengers are then free to enjoy leisurely meals ashore and make the most of the ship staying in most ports till the early hours – as well as putting paid to the belief that cruise passengers never contribute to the local economy.

After a late afternoon sail away from Athens’ Marina Zeas port, we arrive in the small island of Poros as the sun washes the sky in a golden glow. We dock in a prime position in the town’s charming harbour that probably hasn’t changed much in decades.

Poros sits beneath the mountains of Peloponnese peninsula in Greece - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Having visited neighbouring island Spetses in my teens, I am instantly transported back to blistering beach days, late nights, killer cocktails and ‘90s Europop, and reminisce with a fruity ‘Zombie’ on the harbour front.

The next morning we tender to the uninhabited island of Poliegos, only accessible by boat, for our first swim stop. Feeling pretty smug to have landed on a beach in high season which isn’t heaving, Galileo’s guests and a handful of other lucky visitors bob about in the crystal-clear water and spread out indulgently on the sand.

The following days are spent in a gorgeous Greek haze of sun, fun and discovery. We feel like VIPs as Galileo enters the caldera and docks in a prime position in Fira old port, while other visiting cruise ships drop anchor further out, as is the norm in Santorini.

Lady luck seemingly on our side, we manage to bag a front-line table overlooking the caldera, and feast on incredible Greek fare while watching dusk dip into darkness, accompanied by one of the best sunsets I’ve ever seen.

Unable to stop at Delos due to the strong winds, Galileo makes an earlier than scheduled arrival into Mykonos before the gusty conditions threaten to stop the party. A wave of carefree hedonism takes over that evening and we miss the last sea bus back to the ship – we’re not worried in the slightest though, as Galileo isn’t going anywhere until early morning.

While the iconic destinations are always fun to return to, we also discover some gems such as laidback Folegandros, where we enjoy Greek salads topped with chunks of creamy feta and glorious sun-soaked tomatoes, and sip local wine in a shady square in the capital, Chora.

I battle against the choppy sea in a kayak off the stunning Krios beach in Paros, and sample cool street food in the Cycladic capital of Syros, before wandering the characterful streets lined with distinctive Venetian buildings.

As novelist Henry Miller once said, ‘It takes a lifetime to discover Greece, but it only takes an instant to fall in love with her.’ Those with an open mind and a sense of adventure will find it’s easy to become smitten with the Cyclades and Galileo – I hope to be reacquainted again in the not-so-distant future.

THE DETAILS

A seven-night Jewels of the Cyclades sailing on MS Galileo, departing from now until October 2023 costs from €2250pp, excluding port charges. varietycruises.com



