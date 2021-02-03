Harbours Ahoy!
Ewen MacDonald
- Credit: Ewen MacDonald
One of Cornwall’s biggest attractions – and home to one of its most historically important industries, Cornwall’s harbours are as varied as they are numerous... take a tour
St Ives
This sunny spot is mostly a site of pleasure today, but once a busy fishing port. The pretender to the throne Perkin Warbeck was proclaimed king when he anchored in the harbour in the late 15th century.
Padstow
For many years, the foodie capital of Cornwall, Padstow is an active fishing port with some of its catch served in local restaurants.
Porthleven
This active harbour is best known for its food festival and the church tower perched on the edge of the harbour.
Newquay
This medieval harbour sits a few metres from the famed surf hotspot of Fistral Beach and couldn’t feel more different. The harbour is famed for sealspotting and tombstoning.
Mousehole
Famed for its Christmas lights – Mousehole Harbour was home to a landing of the attempted landing of a Spanish armada during an attempted invasion in the late 16th century. Bad weather and the British Navy held them at bay.
Sennen
Blink and you will miss this pretty and petite fishing harbour, which plays a vital role – as home to a lifeboat station housing, where a crew of 24 people ensure the boats are on call 24 hours a day, throughout the year.
St Mawes
Sitting opposite Falmouth, St Mawes harbour is marked out by the Medieval Castle that guards the headland on one side of Falmouth Harbour. The harbour itself is mostly home to pleasure boats and water taxis from Falmouth.
Looe
Home to a rare banjo pier, the harbour on the inlet to the River Looe neatly separates East Loo and West Looe, the harbour town remains a fishing port as well as a visitor attraction drawn to its fish and chips.
Charlestown
Originally used for fishing and processing pilchards, Charlestown’s harbour dates back to the 1790s. Before it was built, trade ships landed on the beach. Poldark fans will also recognise it.
Polperro
This beautiful fishing harbour sits in the centre of the Polperro Heritage Coastline. Popular with visitors due to its idyllic setting with tightly-packed ancient fishermen's houses which survive almost untouched.
Falmouth
One of the deepest natural harbours in the world (beaten by Australia’s Sydney Harbour and Minorca). Falmouth is set to host the Tall Ships Races in 2021, which will also commemorate 500 years since the first circumnavigation voyage around the world.
Fowey
This sheltered deep-water harbour stretches into the River Fowey – all sitting in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Across the water is Menabilly – home to Daphne du Maurier who penned Jamaica Inn, Frenchman’s Creek and Rebecca – all inspired by her adopted home.