Competition: Hertfordshire Life 2022 reader photo calendar contest

Richard Young

Published: 4:29 PM August 27, 2021   
Sunset at Digswell Viaduct (Welwyn Viaduct), located between Welwyn Garden City and Digswell in the

Sunset at Digswell Viaduct near Welwyn Garden City. Do you have a photo that could feature in the Hertfordshire Life 2022 Calendar? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Would you love to have one of your photos published in a glossy calendar? Then read on...
After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the Hertfordshire Life calendar is back, and you can be part of it. We're asking readers to submit their photos of the county taken throughout the year to make up the 13 images in the 2022 calendar. You don't need to be a professional or even have a great camera - just a great photo (or more than one). 
From landscapes and wildlife, to towns, villages and people - all will be considered. The calendar will be packaged with the December issue of the magazine, and all those featured will be credited in the calendar, be included in a special article, and receive a year's subscription to the magazine. 
Send your images of Herts' places, people and wildlife from across the seasons, to: yourpics@hertfordshirelife.co.uk
Please include your name, address and photo description. Images need to be high resolution (300dpi at A4) and in jpeg file format. The competition deadline is October 5. 
Best of luck! 

