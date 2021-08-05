Holiday Parks: 5 of the most family-friendly across Devon

Published: 4:20 PM August 5, 2021

For all-inclusive fun for the whole family, look no further than these five great locations in Devon, all certain to help you make amazing memories together.

When the summer holidays are looming and you want to be certain you make the most of the time with kids, it can be hard to pick a holiday destination that everyone can enjoy. Holiday parks are a great option with plenty of things to do just outside your door that are planned with families in mind. From giant swimming pools, to private beaches, to kids clubs that give parents time to themselves, we've found the five best resorts in Devon. Each one is guaranteed to have plenty of opportunities to kick back and relax after a day of jam-packed fun.

Devon Cliffs Holiday Park, Exmouth

Open between March and November each year, this is a popular resort which is part of the Haven family. Being part of a larger group means every aspect of this park has been tried and tested to ensure maximum fun and enjoyment for everyone in the family. It is also their biggest park and home to heated indoor and outdoor pools, a climbing wall, an adventure gold course, a bowling alley, an amusement arcade, and so much more.

For something special, there are plenty of activities you can sign up for including surfing lessons, 4x4 driving, and even an aerial adventure course. Walk down from your chalet to their Blue Flag beach with golden sand and perfect blue water. You won't want to leave!

Hoburne Devon Bay, Paignton

Moving further south along the coast, we come to Devon Bay which is another chain resort which packs an even bigger punch. They too have heated pools (with an awesome flume) plus adventure golf, amusements, a fitness suite, and kids adventure playground. Children can also become part of the Sammy Squad, with arts and crafts, singing, dancing, and all manner of other fun activities available.

If you fancy exploring the area, Paignton has a wealth of options such as the zoo, open top bus tours, and the Dart Valley Railway to enjoy as a family.

Ladram Bay Holiday Park, Otterton

Our next resort is the largest privately owned in the county and was previously voted as the Best Holiday Park in Britain. There's plenty going on no matter when or for how long you stay. A particular highlight is the Swimming Pool Complex boasting multi lane slides, indoor and outdoor Splash Zone, Sauna, Steamroom, and Jacuzzi. If that wasn't enough, they have their very own private beach which is a great place to kick back and catch some rays before taking a dip.

If you're looking for some unique accommodation, why not book a few nights in one of their Bell Tents for the best glamping experience around. These are the perfect option for catching up with friends by a BBQ under the stars of an evening.

South Bay Holiday Park, Brixham

This lively holiday park is located just above the bustling harbour town of Brixham in South Devon. There's plenty to do at South Bay with an adventure playground, crazy golf, basketball, and kids' club just to name a few options. Relax on a lounger as the kids whizz down the flume, make magic memories with the little ones in the toddler pool, or enjoy a swim straight through to the indoor heated pool.

There's plenty o0f catering choices at this park too, including takeaway for when you don't want to leave the comfort of the sofa after a busy day of activities.

Woodovis Park, Tavistock

Last but not least, nestled in the Area of Outstanding Beauty, this is our only park that isn't by the sea. We had to include it, however, as it is one of the most popular resorts in the area thanks to its great ethos with guests at the heart of everything it does. A smaller location, all pitches and chalets sit close to the 5-star pool, spa, and park facilities, all at the end of a picturesque half mile avenue of beech trees. This means you’re always well away from the road, and the hustle and bustle of everyday life – but only a short walk to relaxation and fun.