Home improvement advice: how to reduce energy bills before it's too late

Promotion

Home improvement company SEH BAC can help you reduce your energy bills this winter with a warmer home - Credit: SEH BAC

Steve Rawding, at leading south east home improvement company SEH BAC, discusses how making changes to your home will make sure you're not hit in the pocket

With experts forecasting the October energy price cap could rise by up to 78 per cent, taking the average annual energy bill to a staggering £3,500, the scale and extent of the challenges facing households is set to get even tougher.

The one-off government support payments have only scratched the surface of soaring household energy bills and, with experts forecasting another four per cent rise in energy prices in the first quarter of next year too, homeowners need to think seriously about reducing their energy spending to cope.

Windows and exterior doors are vulnerable points for heat to escape or the cold to enter and for most houses, windows typically account for 10 per cent of total heat lost, so upgrading windows and doors are the most instantly rewarding way of energy-proofing a home due to the huge improvement in materials.

Modern energy efficient windows and exterior doors lock the heat inside a home while blocking the cold out, containing and conserving heat within the home in the winter.

The glass chosen in windows can make a significant difference to how they perform once installed and replacing single glazed or old existing double-glazed windows with modern, A+ rated double glazing, frames and panels which allow more energy into a property than they lose, can potentially save as much as 30 per cent on heating bills during the winter.

Upgrading double glazing with high performance Comfort Glass will provide even better performance and help make a substantial difference to household energy bills too.

The special coated glass, which traps and holds energy to stop 56 per cent more internal heat escaping than older­ style double glazing, provides the same level of insulation as a triple glazed unit, enhancing energy efficiency.

It's not just windows and doors that need to be considered to make sure heat is being retained either. An existing conservatory with a polycarbonate roof will need to be replaced with a solid modern conservatory roof to stop heat escaping and make it a space that can be used during the winter months.

Gone are the days when improving a home was about how aesthetically pleasing it looks, it now has to be just as much about thermal efficiency, window energy ratings and U-values to help reduce bills and save money.

With more than 50 years' experience installing to homes in Suffolk, SEH BAC is offering up to 40 per cent off windows, doors, conservatories and extensions, with an option to buy now and pay nothing until 2023.

For more information call 0800 666 444 or visit sehbac.com.