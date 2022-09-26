Home improvement advice: how a warmer home can save you money

Promotion

SEH BAC home improvement company can help you save money on your bills with a warmer home - Credit: SEH BAC

How a few simple changes can help you with the cost of energy bills

Improving our home in time for the winter months ahead has long been something we have done to make sure our family is kept warm.

This year there should be an even more important reason to make those all-important home improvements - to save money on your energy bills.

Steve Rawding, sales and marketing director at leading south east home improvement company SEH BAC, says energy efficiency is something homeowners are now thinking about more, particularly with energy bills rising sharply.

'Aesthetics has historically been the most important thing for consumers when getting home improvements but that is changing, and how they perform from an energy saving standpoint is now a major consideration,' said Steve.

'Consumers now have a better understanding of window energy ratings and U-values and are more aware of thermal efficiency. And with the cost of living soaring, they have had to.'

With experts forecasting the October energy price cap could rise by up to 78 per cent, taking the average annual energy bill to a staggering £3,500, and another four per cent rise in energy prices in the first quarter of next year too, the scale and extent of the challenges facing households is set to get even tougher.

'It means that homeowners need to think seriously about reducing their energy spend and their bills to cope,' said Steve.

The good news for homeowners is that upgrading their windows and doors is the most instantly rewarding way of keeping the heat in and energy proofing a home.

Windows and exterior doors are vulnerable points for heat to escape or the cold to enter and for most houses, windows typically account for 10 per cent of total heat lost.

Replacing single glazed or old existing double-glazed windows with modern, A+ rated double glazing, frames and panels which allow more energy into a property than they lose, can potentially save as much as 30 per cent on heating bills during the winter.

Replacing an existing, poor performing, polycarbonate roof on a conservatory with a solid, modern roof replacement will also prevent heat from escaping, helping to save money and making it a space that can be used during the winter.

'Improving the thermal performance of your home will increase your home's comfort and reduce energy consumption,' added Steve. 'A warmer home means a bigger saving on your energy bills - and at a time when you need it the most.'

Keeping those energy bills down while enhancing your home's energy efficiency is cheaper than you think and to help, SEH BAC is offering up to 40 per cent off windows, doors, conservatories and extensions, with an option to buy now and pay nothing until 2023.





With more than 50 years' experience installing to homes in Essex and Suffolk, SEH BAC is one of the longest running home improvement companies in the UK For more information call 0800 666 444 or visit sehbac.com.