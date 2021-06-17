WIN a stay at Hornington Manor's new shepherd huts

Win

Published: 5:04 PM June 17, 2021

We have teamed up with Hornington Manor to offer a stay at one of its new shepherd huts



Hornington Manor is a charming 18th century Country House Wedding venue some 9 miles south of York. Capable of hosting up to 150 guests for self catered dining with a further 50 welcome for the evening, it has the perfect scale for most family weddings, our guests say it is easy to feel at home here.



8 new Shepherds Huts, luxuriously appointed and decorated to add to the fun for your guests, bring our accommodation compliment to 60.



www.horningtonmanor.co.uk.



For your chance to win, fill in the form below:



