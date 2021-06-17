Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Travel

Win

WIN a stay at Hornington Manor's new shepherd huts

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Mathewson

Published: 5:04 PM June 17, 2021   
Hornington Manor

WIN a stay in a shepherd hut - Credit: Hornington Manor

We have teamed up with Hornington Manor to offer a stay at one of its new shepherd huts

Hornington Manor is a charming 18th century Country House Wedding venue some 9 miles south of York. Capable of hosting up to 150 guests for self catered dining with a further 50 welcome for the evening, it has the perfect scale for most family weddings, our guests say it is easy to feel at home here.

8 new Shepherds Huts, luxuriously appointed and decorated to add to the fun for your guests, bring our accommodation compliment to 60.

www.horningtonmanor.co.uk.

For your chance to win, fill in the form below:

Fill out my online form.
Yorkshire Life
Competitions
Yorkshire

Don't Miss

Bagborough House and St Pancras Church with cricket pitch

Somerset Life

Visit the village that people never want leave

Catherine Courtenay

Logo Icon
Bella has been waiting 450 days to find a forever home 

Surrey Life

Can you rehome Surrey’s loneliest dog? 

Jane Thynne

person
Padley Gorge by Keith Meredith

Derbyshire Life

6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Derbyshire Life

Logo Icon
There are so many cool and interesting coffee shops in Hampshire; here's 13 of the best.

Hampshire Life

13 of the best places to get coffee in Hampshire

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus