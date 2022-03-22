Celebrating 50 years of the Hull Truck Theatre

The pioneering Hull Truck Theatre is celebrating its 50th birthday. Tony Greenway talks to Artistic Director Mark Babych about its ambitious anniversary plans — and the reasons for its longevity and success

By rights, this should be a blissfully carefree time for Hull Truck, an innovative regional theatre with a solid national profile. That's because 2022 is its 50th anniversary year — a time to look back and celebrate a half-century of extraordinary creative energy and acclaimed artistic achievement.

Except... you know: COVID.

Mark Babych, Artistic Director of Hull Truck Theatre - Credit: Andrew Billington

Yet if the pandemic is hanging like a cloud over Hull Truck's milestone birthday, Mark Babych, the theatre's Artistic Director, isn't letting on. A handful of shows had to be cancelled due to coronavirus, but the company has suffered no redundancies, while audiences are buoyed by the theatre's safety protocols and seem enthusiastic and supportive. This is, after all, a pioneering place that produces shows with a uniquely Northern voice, and breaks down barriers to make its shows accessible to everyone. 'There's a basic human need to be together as a community to enjoy something that is being performed in the here and now,' explains Babych. 'Something that can't be put on pause or watched on catch-up. That's irreplaceable.'

And anyway, Babych is optimistic by nature. 'That's just who I am,' he agrees. 'We've been good at dealing with humps and bumps. It's not been easy but, at the same time, we're in a very privileged position. We've had work, which has not been true for everybody (in our industry); so however difficult it might have been at times it's nowhere near as difficult as (a company or theatre) that's lost its entire income, its entire artistic output. That's unfathomable. So you have to take some perspective on this while remembering that there but for the grace of God go we all.'

Pandemic willing, it promises to be an exciting 12 months at Hull Truck, which is on a mission to 'produce and present inspiring theatre that reflects the diversity of a modern Britain.'

The season kicks off with a world premiere by Richard Bean, the Hull-born writer who had global success with his raucous comedy, One Man, Two Guvnors. His new play is called 71 Coltman Street, and tells the story of how unemployed actor Mike Bradwell founded Hull Truck in a freezing cold house in the city five decades ago (back then, the office was the telephone box outside).

'Richard is a brilliant guy who is still very committed to Hull, despite his fame and international recognition,' says Babych. 'We'd been talking about a different project to build on the success of The Hypocrite (Bean's play that was presented in conjunction with the Royal Shakespeare Company for Hull's 2017 City of Culture year). Richard said he had this origin story idea about Mike Bradwell and the house in Coltman Street. 'A Napoleon-like figure meets the Young Ones' was how he described it, which I thought was irresistible.'

Babych — who is directing the production — is keen to stress that audiences won't mistake 71 Coltman Street for a dry documentary about Hull Truck's roots. 'Some of it is true, some of it isn't,' he says. 'I like to quote the great Eric Morcambe who said he was 'playing all the right notes, but not necessarily in the right order'. And woven through it are some terrific songs by Richard Thomas who was the composer on Jerry Springer the Opera.'

Hull Truck Teechers Leavers '22 production marks the company's 50th birthday - Credit: Hull Truck Theatre

In June, Babych is also directing a revamp of John Godber's classic 1980s comedy, Teechers, called Teechers Leavers 22. It's fitting that Godber is involved in the 50th anniversary celebrations, because — apart from being one of the most performed playwrights in the UK — he was Hull Truck's Artistic Director for 25 years (from 1984 to 2009), and a major player in its success. Godber was instrumental in the move to a new £15million building which opened in 2010, but left Hull Truck shortly afterwards (he described it as 'a bereavement'). At that time — without digging up the past — there seemed to be a lot of acrimony flying around. So does Babych feel as though fences have been mended?

'I'd say so,' he says. 'The company and John had gone through very difficult times and there was a parting of the ways. But even over those years the John Godber Company (now based in Wakefield) continued to come to Hull Truck as a visiting company, John still has an audience here and it just felt important that we found a way to work creatively together. Hence I'm directing the show and John's writing it.'

Both men didn't want to simply 're-do' the original Teechers, however. 'The education system has changed since John wrote it (in 1984),' says Babych. 'So we spoke about doing something of his that marked his very successful and prolific tenure here, but in a contemporary way.'

A Midsummer Nights Dream will be performed by members of the local community later this year - Credit: Hull Truck Theatre

Also on the bill in the coming months is A Midsummer Night's Dream performed by members of the local community;

Ladies Unleashed by Amanda Whittington is the third instalment of her mega-successful Ladies trilogy - Credit: Liz Baker

Ladies Unleashed by Amanda Whittington (the third instalment of her mega-successful Ladies trilogy), and A Christmas Carol, adapted by Deborah McAndrew for the 2022 festive season. Plus, Hull playwright Lydia Marchant will debut her first full-scale work, called Mumsy, in March of next year. 'We're passionate about platforming contemporary female voices,' says Babych. “Getting a gender balance in the season was very important to achieve because it reflects who we are now.'

Babych, the former Artistic Director of the Bolton Octagon, took over Hull Truck in 2013. What did he want to achieve? He pauses for a second. 'Stability, I think, and a sense of purpose. It was a very turbulent time and the company needed to find its soul again, really. Because despite all the stuff that is very well-documented, I felt that there was an enormous amount of love left for (Hull Truck). It needed to tap into the goodwill that people still had for it and begin to play to its strengths again, and make work of quality that connected with people.'

In 2017, all eyes turned to Hull during its UK City of Culture year which was, by any measure, a rip-roaring success. 'You know as well as I do that, for many years, Hull was wrongly derided as the place at the end of the line,' says Babych. 'But we're also at the beginning of the line. There's a way of thinking about these things.' Which is why Hull Truck looks both outwards and inwards, taking pains to represent a diverse range of artists in its visiting programme from across the UK and internationally.

In truth, Hull Truck is only one part of the city's vibrant artistic scene. But it's probably the most visible. 'It's been an ambassador for the city for many years and created some extraordinary work,' says Babych. 'For a theatre of our size and our level of funding, we punch well above our weight. We've always been very committed to Hull, nurturing the talent here, telling the stories of the city and engaging with local people. I think we're a strong and resilient organisation now, and creatively robust. Let's not pretend the landscape isn't challenging. But we have a great team of people — the best I've ever worked with in my career. Everybody is committed to making this a fantastically creative, artistically excellent year, which can be enjoyed by as diverse an audience as possible.'

So happy birthday, Hull Truck Theatre. And here's to the next 50 years.

You can check out the full 50th anniversary season here: hulltruck.co.uk