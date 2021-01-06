Win

Published: 12:00 AM January 6, 2021 Updated: 11:58 AM January 6, 2021

The Derbyshire Peak District is bursting with majestic landscapes, stunning views, stately homes and family attractions and we are offering one lucky family the chance to enjoy a holiday in this picturesque area in the heart of England. Landal Darwin Forest is an award-winning lodge holiday park set in beautiful surroundings, and is an ideal location from which to explore this fantastic area.

Whether you want peace and tranquility on a romantic break, action packed adventures or fantastic local attractions for entertaining friends and family, Landal Darwin Forest provides the perfect base from which to explore. Situated between Matlock and Bakewell, Landal Darwin Forest is one of the UK’s top holiday parks; having won Gold at the Visit England Awards for Excellence.

The woodland setting creates a peaceful location from which to fully relax and get closer to nature. The park combines luxury self-catering holiday accommodation with fantastic on-site facilities including a restaurant, swimming pool, gym, spa and beauty rooms. For the younger members of the family, Little Monkeys indoor play centre will provide hours of fun and entertainment, while the Activity Den is perfect for older children with pool tables and a games room to keep them entertained. There are also sporting activities to try onsite, a tennis court, mini golf and an abundance of footpaths and cycling trails.

The Trim Trak obstacle course is very popular with families as is the orienteering course and woodland walk. Lodges are available with one, two, three or four bedrooms and spa lodges also include an outdoor hot tub. All lodges include a large veranda with outdoor furniture from which to enjoy the spectacular forest landscape. There are also a number of pet friendly lodges. Win a short break at Landal Darwin Forest. We are offering one lucky family the chance to win a short break at Landal Darwin Forest.





The closing date is 30 April, 2021. T& Cs: The prize is a self-catering short break for three nights from Friday to Monday or four nights from Monday to Friday for up to four people staying in a Classic Vogue or Classic Skyline Lodge at LandaI Darwin Forest. The prize must be taken by the 30 November 2021 (excluding August and Bank Holidays) and is subject to availability. All bookings are subject to Pinelodge Holidays’ booking terms and conditions. The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable and subject to availability. There is no cash alternative. Entrants must be over 18. Only one entry per person, per draw. The prize does not include travel, meals and beverages, travel insurance, spa treatments, activities, spending money or additional park expenditure