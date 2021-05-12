Published: 11:48 AM May 12, 2021

Six top Suffolk hotels are welcoming guests to some of the county's favourite destinations with upgraded rooms and fresh new menus for an even more luxurious experience.

The Hotel Folk, who own and operate six coastal and countryside properties throughout Suffolk, are looking forward to hosting overnight guests again, with CEO David Scott expecting a busy summer ahead, likely to extend right into autumn, particularly on the coast. The Hotel Folk has some of the county's most prestigious and best loved hotels including The Brudenell and The White Lion, which both overlook the sea at Aldeburgh, The Crown at Woodbridge, the Crown and Castle restaurant with rooms in Orford, the historic Swan at Lavenham Hotel and Spa, and the wonderfully located Thorpeness Golf Club & Hotel.

Suffolk's Heritage Coast is high on many people's list of places to relax and recharge the batteries, with its wide shingle beaches, unspoilt, natural environment and charming coastal towns. Inland you'll find some of the most unspoilt countryside in the UK, with open landscapes beneath big skies, picturesque market towns and pretty villages.

There's lots of history to explore, nature to discover, art and culture, food and drink, and welcoming people. What are you waiting for?

The Brudenell at Aldeburgh has always delivered a little bit of luxury by the sea (don't we all deserve that?) and now the hotel’s superior bedrooms - many with stunning, uninterrupted views out to sea - have been upgraded.

Aldeburgh is a wonderful place to stay whatever the time of year. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The acclaimed seafront terrace - recently placed fourth in a selection of The Times' 30 top places to eat out by the sea' - has been offering al fresco eating and drinking. Now, with the opening of the Seafood & Grill indoor restaurant, the menu has been enlarged, offering even more choice of delicious dishes incorporating some of the best East Anglia produce.

Or you can grab yourselves a take-out ‘Bru in a bucket’, with dishes inspired from around the world, to picnic on the beach, right in front of the hotel. What could be more fun than a seaside special from the Bru's newly converted horsebox, which will be offering an exciting menu of tasty takeaways over the summer.

The White Lion Hotel, also on Aldeburgh’s seafront, has a wonderfully relaxed ambience where you can really unwind, wander along the beach and sample seafood from the fish huts along the seafront. Or simply book a table at the hotel's Sea Spice restaurant, Aldeburgh's authentic taste of India, offering eat-in and take away from its exotic menu. Choose from speciality fish and seafood dishes, tandoori grilled meats and popular favourites such as chicken jalfrezi and lamb rogan josh (closed Tuesdays).

The Crown at Woodbridge is a charming hotel in the centre of the lovely riverside town of Woodbridge. A favourite with locals and visitors alike as a place to just chill after a day's sightseeing, it has undergone a makeover during lockdown with exciting new cocktail and dinner menus, plus a summer fruits afternoon tea to pre-order. The spacious, vibrant bar, intimate dining rooms and suntrap terrace have all been spruced up ready for summer dining.

Spend a few days in the market town of Woodbridge, steeped in history with the Tide Mill Museum (pictured), lots of independent shops and galleries, and lovely riverside walks. - Credit: Simon Ballard

In the wonderful, atmospheric village of Orford, the Crown and Castle is the perfect place to stay and soak up the local history of the area from medieval times to more recent 20th century war time exploits over on Orford Ness.

The hotel's head chef Jake Lawrence has created new fine dining menus, including a sumptuous Sunday lunch. You can dine on the dog friendly sunny terrace within sight of Henry II’s Castle Keep, or in the main restaurant. If you're staying overnight you can pre-order a takeaway ‘Taste of Orford’ lunch hamper packed full with local goodies for two to share.

Crown and Castle in Orford, within sight of the historic keep built by Henry II. - Credit: Gregg Brown

Away from the coast in the heart of Suffolk's countryside is Lavenham, considered England's finest preserved medieval village with its wealth of timbered properties lining the picturesque streets and lanes.

Lavenham is one of Suffolk's Wool Towns, once the wealthiest of places in the county with all the right attributes and skilled people to produce wool and cloth that was exported around the world.

The legacy is some fine buildings, one of which is now The Swan at Lavenham Hotel and Spa, a magnificent 15th century property and the perfect place to base yourself for exploring this fascinating part of the county.

The Swan at Lavenham Hotel and Spa. - Credit: The Hotel Folk

The fine dining Gallery restaurant, private dining rooms and cosy beamed lounge have been refreshed and innovative new menus are being created, including some highly original afternoon tea suggestions. The hotel's luxurious and intimate boutique Weavers’ House Spa is offers treatments to hotel guests and non-residents, plus use of its facilities including the outdoor vitality pool, sauna, steam room, courtyard garden and relaxation lounges.

