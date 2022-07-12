South Devon pub gets incredible make-over in time for summer

No two rooms are the same at this gorgeous pub - Credit: Masons Arms, St Austell Brewery

This Branscombe pub is ready for your bookings, and is looking better than ever.

St Austell Brewery’s 26 pubs with rooms ooze character, authenticity and charm - characteristics that have always been synonymous with the southwest. Each of the pubs and inns have distinctive styles, yet all boast unrivalled locations and community spirit. This summer, St Austell has made some exciting new developments ahead of the staycation season with the renovation of 14th-century Masons Arms in Branscombe, South Devon - one of Britain’s most picturesque villages. The £2 million investment has revitalised the pub’s timeless, charming features, making it the perfect country escape for locals and tourists alike.

The pub is located just minutes from the coast - Credit: Masons Arms, St Austell Brewery

Comprising 28 rooms and a converted cottage, Masons Arms is quintessentially English, with a thatched roof, characterful timber beams, pine cladding, whitewashed walls and a roaring log fire. The pub’s well-appointed rooms have views of the beautiful Devon countryside, each of which has been refurbished to the highest standard, masterfully blending the historical with the contemporary. The rooms and thatched cottage have been redesigned with refreshed and homely interiors and calming, earthy tones to reflect the property’s surroundings. Public spaces such as the dining rooms have also been redesigned, with warm tones, cosy furnishings and a brand-new private dining space.

The Masons Arms offers fine dining too - Credit: Masons Arms, St Austell Brewery

The design inspiration behind the new rooms, was centred around creating an inviting, country escape that aligned with the newly renovated trading areas. The Cottage rooms had so much character and wonderful original features that the team really wanted to enhance by adding rich colours and textures. The quirky shape of such an old building means that no two rooms are the same.

Sleep is style at The Masons Arms - Credit: Masons Arms, St Austell Brewery

The atmospheric gastropub downstairs offers a convivial and warm atmosphere for guests to enjoy, as well as sumptuous dishes including fresh seafood and reimagined pub classics. The provenance of ingredients is central to the Masons Arms’ offering, with produce sourced from local farms and suppliers in the southwest. Paired with a cold pint of St Austell’s beer, the Masons Arms is the perfect place from which to explore the bounties of the Devon countryside and coastline – the property is dog-friendly too!

Cosy rooms at the Masons Arms start from £140 per night on a bed and breakfast basis.

The summer menu is full of delights - Credit: Masons Arms, St Austell Brewery

The exterior - Credit: Masons Arms, St Austell Brewery



