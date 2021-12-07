Win a tropical trip for two to Mauritius

Win

Wishing for sparkling seas and sunny shores? Luckily Blue Bay Travel is offering a week-long, all-inclusive trip to a five-star hotel…



Who doesn’t dream of sunning oneself on a tropical beach, palm trees swaying, condensation forming droplets on a chilled glass...? If the need to hop on a plane and step into a tropical paradise is calling you, this trip offers all of that and more. Bask in warm weather and beautiful surroundings at the five-star Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort, a haven for couples and friends alike. Here, the breath-taking beauty of the island is celebrated, with sea views in every room.

Have a dip in the pool before dining by the beach - Credit: JB Andoue



Sink your toes into the white sand of the private beach, where you can spend your days watching the world go by. If that isn’t relaxing enough, you can also have treatments that complement the island at the Navasana Spa and yoga on the beachfront. Or for those thrill seekers out there, there’s an assortment of resort activities, such as scuba diving and glass-bottom boat tours.

Be pampered at the Navasana Spa - Credit: Blue Bay Travel



The on-site restaurants offer a wide range of foods and atmospheres – for a casual meal Le Bleu offers a Mediterranean menu and evening entertainment, Edgewater has fresh seafood and ice creams, and the Mercado Market Dining brings an energetic international street food concept. The wine offering is divine too, with vintages from around the world ready to sample at Rouben’s Wine Room.

Sunsets on the beach are magical in Mauritius - Credit: Blue Bay Travel



Ready to pack your bags? With flights, transfers and all-inclusive accommodation, you can let everything just happen from there. The beauty of Blue Bay Travel is that its exclusive holiday deals are all neatly packaged up with flights, accommodation, luggage allowance and resort transfers. It is an award-winning, UK tour operator, specialising in long-haul holidays to the Caribbean, Mexico, Indian Ocean, Far East, Middle East, Americas and more. The company is dedicated to scouring the globe for holiday deals that are exclusive to Blue Bay Travel’s subscribers – simply sign up to its emails to receive offers directly to your inbox, as well as complimentary room upgrades and free extras. bluebaytravel.co.uk



