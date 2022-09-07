7 incredible Cornish National Trust properties you can stay in

From cosy cottages to magnificent manors, holiday in style at one of these National Trust properties that will transport you back in time.

Whilst the summer may be ebbing away, there is still plenty of opportunities for a unique holiday around the UK. Sometimes it can be nice to stray away from hotels or Airbnb and find a holiday rental with a twist. The National Trust have hundreds of properties across the UK that you can book the whole year round. Many of these properties are steeped in history, with a unique story you can uncover whilst you relax. Some are part of larger estates, whereas some you can have all to yourself.

These are just seven of the most amazing National Trust properties in Cornwall that you can rent out. They make for a truly regal experience.

Court

Bosloe, nr Mawnan

Sleeps: 10

Dog friendly? Yes

Court is located in the east wing of Bosloe, a striking Arts and Crafts style manor built in about 1890. From its front windows you’ll be rewarded with views of the Helford River peeking through tall pine trees. With its five bedrooms and formal dining room that opens out to a private cobbled courtyard, it’s ideal for special get-togethers with friends or family.

Doyden Castle

Port Quin

Sleeps: 2

Dog friendly? No

Be king or queen of the castle when you stay in this intriguing cliff-top fantasy fortress. It was owned by Samuel Symons, an infamous bon-viveur, in around 1830 as a place to entertain his friends. Now, it plays hosts to an eccentric one-bedroom holiday home full of quirks from its past. Inside you’ll find arched gothic windows, a cosy open fire and even the original wine bins in the cellar.

It’s set on a secluded headland of Port Quin where you’ll be encompassed by jewel coloured ocean views. Walk down the hill to Port Quin’s sheltered inlet where you go rock pooling, kayaking or fishing.

Durgan Old School House

Durgan

Sleeps: 4

Dog friendly? No

Make the beach your playground in this former Victorian school. Just below its walled garden, the shores gently sweep in and out, to reveal a small and sheltered beach. Built in 1876, the shutter-windowed stone cottage sits on the north bank of the Helford River estuary with views of the waters from its windows. After a careful restoration, the two-bedroom cottage reveals a modern interior with historic character. Exposed beams, wood panelled walls and a log-burner are met by contemporary furnishings.

Godolphin House

nr Helston

Sleeps: 12

Dog friendly? No

Enjoy a luxury stay in this hugely atmospheric 17th-century manor. Enter through a pillared portico that runs along the façade to a large six bedroom house where fine historic detailing meets modern luxe interiors. Linenfold panelling, a grand formal dining room and a contemporary stand-alone bath are just some of property’s highlights. To the rear of the house, there is a romantic garden with large lawns and an outdoor dining table.

Quin Cottage

Port Quin

Sleeps: 3

Dog friendly? Yes

Quin Cottage is one of two former fisherman’s cottages located just moments from the sea, where a tiny fjord reveals a beach at low tide. Inside, you’ll find bright and airy interiors with cool cream walls, wood flooring and a modern bathroom. The cottage has an elevated, private garden which is accessed by walking a few metres along a lane.

Swing open the stable door and breathe in a healthy dose of fresh sea air before exploring the beautiful inlet of Port Quin.

Trelissick Water Tower

nr Truro

Sleeps: 2

Dog friendly? No

Live out your own romantic fairy-tale in this Rapunzel-esque tower, once used as a reservoir in the 1860s. At four storeys high and yet with only one room on each floor, a stay at Trelissick Water Tower will be like no other. You’ll enter through arched barn doors and climb its winding staircase to intriguing, circular-shaped rooms with gothic-style windows. Standing proud on the Trelissick estate, it’s a fine example of the Victorian obsession for embellishing such utilitarian buildings.

The West Wing

Trerice, Newquay

Sleeps: 2

Dog friendly? No

The West Wing is an elegant apartment located on the first-floor of Trerice, an Elizabethan mansion dating back to 1572. The property benefits from lovely views over the garden and surrounding countryside and a roaring open fire for those cooler evenings.

Make the most of your position on the estate and explore the beautiful gardens and grounds before any other visitors arrive. When the sun sets, Trerice’s dark skies are lit up by the stars. Find a spot to watch the night sky, or book onto a guided talk, which take place on selected days.

