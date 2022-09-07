8 stunning Devon National Trust properties you can stay in

From cosy cottages to magnificent manors, holiday in style at one of these National Trust properties that will transport you back in time.

Whilst the summer may be ebbing away, there is still plenty of opportunities for a unique holiday around the UK. Sometimes it can be nice to stray away from hotels or Airbnb and find a holiday rental with a twist. The National Trust have hundreds of properties across the UK that you can book the whole year round. Many of these properties are steeped in history, with a unique story you can uncover whilst you relax. Some are part of larger estates, whereas some you can have all to yourself.

These are just eight of the most amazing National Trust properties in Devon that you can rent out. They make for a truly regal experience.

Cider Cottage

Buckland Abbey Estate

Sleeps: 4

Dog friendly? Yes

Stay on the 700-year-old estate of Buckland Abbey in this two-bedroom cottage. It’s tucked away in its own flower-rich garden just off the main visitor route. You’ll be able to walk around the grounds of the estate as you please, before returning to this peaceful hideaway.

Combe Park Lodge

Lynmouth

Sleeps: 4

Dog friendly? Yes

This detached and pretty Edwardian lodge is a real gem nestled between the beautiful coastal resort of Lynmouth and the romance of Exmoor as epitomised by the author R D Blackmore in his novel ‘Lorna Doone’. With its own private garden, this beautiful cottage is ideal for couples, families and walkers alike.

Foreland Lighthouse Keeper's Cottage

nr Lynmouth

Sleeps: 10

Dog friendly? No

Experience the thrill of living on a cliff-edge in this lighthouse cottage. The actual lighthouse is still operating today, minus the loud foghorn however. The cottage is made up of six bedrooms for large groups and has a balcony area for everyone to congregate and watch the birds fly past.

Greenway Apartment

River Dart nr Brixham

Sleeps: 8

Dog friendly? No

Whether you’re a fan of Agatha Christie or not, you’ll love staying in this elegant apartment in her former holiday home. Spread over the first and second floors of Greenway House, it offers views over the sparkling Dart estuary from its large Georgian windows.

As a guest you’re invited to explore the rest of the house free of charge, as well as unlimited access to the gardens. But if you’d like a little privacy, away from other visitors of the house, you’ll have your own garden.

Greenway Ferry Cottage

River Dart nr Brixham

Sleeps: 4

Dog friendly? Yes

Peeking through romantic woodlands, just metres from the water’s edge is this two-bedroom, chocolate-box cottage. Adding to its charm, white roses climb its stone walls and arched windows peep through the thatched roof. In stark contrast, its sleekly designed, ultra-modern interiors provide a bright and airy space with a touch of luxury.

You’ll be on the fringes of Agatha Christie’s beloved holiday home, Greenway, with the fairy-tale woodlands behind you. And to the front of the cottage, the sparkling Dart Estuary dotted with sailing boats and Dittisham village in the distance.

Shute Barton

nr Axminster

Sleeps: 10

Dog Friendly? Yes

Next up is a full on castle complete with banqueting hall. Shute Barton dates back to 1380 and now, after a major restoration, is an exclusive holiday home with historic significance including one of the largest fireplaces in England. As the estate is only open to the public four times a year, you’ll have the luxury five-bedroom manor house and its lawns all to yourself.

The Watch Tower

Compton Castle, Paignton

Sleeps: 2

Dog friendly? No

Enter The Watch Tower through a large wooden door to discover a carefully restored medieval gem. The three-storey building is built into the curtain wall of Compton Castle and features a narrow winding staircase and small peeping windows.

West Challacombe Manor

West Exmoor

Sleeps: 5

Dog friendly? No

Stay in a place of historic significance in this 15th-century small Manor. Each room unveils remarkable historic features but the pièce de resistance is the oak hammer beam ceiling in the Great Hall that dates from 1485. You’ll find three charming bedrooms and other intriguing rooms such as a scullery and a dairy, all carefully restored to retain its special character.

