4 fantastic Dorset National Trust properties you can stay in

From cosy cottages to magnificent manors, holiday in style at one of these National Trust properties that will transport you back in time.

Whilst the summer may be ebbing away, there is still plenty of opportunities for a unique holiday around the UK. Sometimes it can be nice to stray away from hotels or Airbnb and find a holiday rental with a twist. The National Trust have hundreds of properties across the UK that you can book the whole year round. Many of these properties are steeped in history, with a unique story you can uncover whilst you relax. Some are part of larger estates, whereas some you can have all to yourself.

These are just four of the most amazing National Trust properties in Dorset that you can rent out. They make for a truly regal experience.

Beech Cottage

nr Golden Cap

Sleeps: 5

Dog Friendly? Yes

Beech is one of St Gabriel’s Cottages, a row of holiday homes on the site of a former hamlet. Situated on the Golden Cap estate, the views from the cottage are outstanding. With the South West Coast Path directly outside the cottage, walking routes are predictably impressive. After a day of exploring, snuggle up with the long burn lit and settle in for a peaceful evening.

Custom House

Brownsea Island

Sleeps: 4

Dog Friendly? No

The newly converted Custom House is one a row of cottages located in a stunning spot on Brownsea Island. Right at the water’s edge, the cottage has the sea lapping near the front door and inside the single-storey house you’ll find a bright and modern space with contemporary furnishings. After all the visitors go home make the most of having your very own island. Wander through woodland, explore the heathland and discover Brownsea Island’s magical lagoon.

Portland House

Weymouth

Sleeps: 12

Dog Friendly? No

Lounging elegantly at the top of a slope overlooking the harbour at Portland, this extraordinary house, surrounded by a huge garden and terraces, invokes the sophistication and luxury of old-school Hollywood. With its palm-fringed drive, pacific-blue Crittal windows and the house itself dazzlingly white against the blue of the sea beyond, it's hard not to get swept away in the fantasy. Looking like an Agatha Christie film set, the luxurious interiors of Portland House have been lovingly put together, retaining many of the original 1930’s features such as the kitchen, bathrooms and light fittings.

Shute Barton

nr Axminster

Sleeps: 10

Dog Friendly? Yes

Last, but by no means least, is a full on castle complete with banqueting hall. Shute Barton dates back to 1380 and now, after a major restoration, is an exclusive holiday home with historic significance including one of the largest fireplaces in England. As the estate is only open to the public four times a year, you’ll have the luxury five-bedroom manor house and its lawns all to yourself.

Want more from Dorset Magazine?

Check out:

You can also subscribe to Dorset Magazine for more amazing and exclusive content here, or sign up for our free newsletter here.