7 breath taking Norfolk National Trust properties you can stay in

From cosy lodges to magnificent manors, holiday in style at one of these National Trust properties that will transport you back in time.

Whilst the summer may be ebbing away, there is still plenty of opportunities for a unique holiday around the UK. Sometimes it can be nice to stray away from hotels or Airbnb and find a holiday rental with a twist. The National Trust have hundreds of properties across the UK that you can book the whole year round. Many of these properties are steeped in history, with a unique story you can uncover whilst you relax. Some are part of larger estates, whereas some you can have all to yourself.

These are just 7 of the most amazing National Trust properties in Norfolk that you can rent out. They make for a truly regal experience.

Cromer Lodge

Felbrigg Hall

Sleeps: 2

Dog friendly? No

The first thing people would see as they entered the Felbrigg Estate, this lodge is an austere and impressive place for a couple's getaway. Enjoy a comforting break with attractive furnishings and amenities. There is plenty of walking to be done within the estate and further afield - Cromer beach is a pleasant and walkable distance.

See more and book here

Blakeney Lodge

Blakeney

Sleeps: 2

Dog friendly? Yes

Blakeney Lodge sits in the shadows of an old windmill, on the edge of Blakeney National Nature Reserve. Inside reveals a compact but cosy space with high beamed ceilings and two colourful bedrooms. Just a short walk will lead you to the wild saltmarshes of Blakeney and vast views of the coast. This is perfect for avid ramblers and you can even bring your four-legged friends along.

See more and book here

Blickling Dairy

Blickling Estate

Sleeps: 5

Dog friendly? No

Blickling Dairy House most definitely ticks all the boxes for a Norfolk country stay. The 17th-century cottage sits in the heart of the Blickling Estate with the striking main house and its formal gardens nearby. It was once the dairy of the estate and among its elegant décor, intriguing original features of its past can still be seen, such as the milking parlour in the main bedroom.

See more and book here

Blickling Tower

Blickling Estate

Sleeps: 4

Dog friendly? No

Discover the wonders of this iconic tower at the far end of the Blickling Estate. Formerly the Earl of Buckinghamshire’s race stand, this luxurious accommodation now boasts a roof terrace which is perfect for winding down with a drink and stunning views.

See more and book here

Game Keeper's Cottage

Felbrigg Hall

Sleeps: 5

Dog friendly? Yes

Another stunning location on the Felbrigg Estate, Gamekeepers Cottage is an unusual, detached cottage, formerly a lodge of the 17th-century Felbrigg Hall. You can enjoy immediate access to a wooded lakeside path and head out for a stroll before breakfast. Then snuggle down in front of an open fire in the evening to make the most of your stay.

See more and book here

Itteringham Manor

Itteringham, nr Aylsham

Sleeps: 8

Dog friendly? Yes

A Georgian manor packed full of 18th-century character and fine furnishings, close to the river Bure. The Georgian mansion exudes character with its tiled entrance, wood-panelled walls, and fine antique furnishings. There’s enough room for 8 people and an additional two if booked with adjoining Barn Owl Loft, making it ideal for those special get-togethers.

See more and book here

Oxburgh Chapel Lodge

Oxburgh, nr Swaffham

Sleeps: 2

Dog friendly? Yes

Oxburgh Chapel Lodge is an intriguing 19th-century Norfolk country cottage located in the grounds of Oxburgh Hall. The perfect get-away for two, the cottage is surrounded by gardens and enjoys views over to the family chapel and the countryside beyond. Inside reveals a cosy country cottage atmosphere with low beamed ceilings, a log-burner and tiled floors.

See more and book here

Want more from Norfolk Magazine?

Check out:

You can also subscribe to Norfolk Magazine for more amazing and exclusive content here, or sign up for our free newsletter here.