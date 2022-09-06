5 exceptional Somerset National Trust properties you can stay in

From cosy cottages to magnificent mansions, holiday in style at one of these National Trust properties that will transport you back in time.

Whilst the summer may be ebbing away, there is still plenty of opportunities for a unique holiday around the UK. Sometimes it can be nice to stray away from hotels or Airbnb and find a holiday rental with a twist. The National Trust have hundreds of properties across the UK that you can book the whole year round. Many of these properties are steeped in history, with a unique story you can uncover whilst you relax. Some are part of larger estates, whereas some you can have all to yourself.

These are just 5 of the most amazing National Trust properties in Somerset that you can rent out. They make for a truly regal experience.

Chaplain's House

Wraxall

Sleeps: 6

Kicking us off is the opportunity to stay in an authentic Gothic-revival home with amazing period features. This is right on the of the Tyntesfield estate which you will be able to explore for free during your stay. Whilst the exterior may look austere and spooky, the inside is homely and warmly decorated. While away an afternoon in front of the fire or get busy in the kitchen, the possibilities are endless.

See more and book here

Ivy's Cottage

Selworthy

Sleeps: 2

A romantic getaway for two is up next with this idyllic cottage. Nestled in the village of Selworthy on the Holnicote Estate, you'll be transported back in time as you explore the quintessential English countryside. This is a snug and cosy place to come back to after a day of exploring the trails and paths just outside your door.

See more and book here

Lyle's Apartment

Barrington Court

Sleeps: 4

The exceptional grounds of Barrington Court are home to our next National Trust property. Inside the converted stables, the apartment makes the most of the high ceilings and period features with elegant furnishings and an airy atmosphere. You can explore the gardens of Barrington Court for free during opening hours and make the most of the wider grounds even after everyone else has gone home.

See more and book here

Lytes Cary

Somerton

Sleeps: 14

This breath-taking 14th century mansion has stood the test of time impeccably. Holiday makers can stay in the west wing which is big enough for the whole family. Dark wood-panelled walls, fine period furnishings, and grand bedrooms make for a truly atmospheric place for a vacation or celebration. You'll be able to stroll the gardens even when the property is closed to visitors and make the most of walks by the River Cary.

See more and book here

1 Strode House

Barrington Court

Sleeps: 5

Returning to Barrington Court, our last property is another section of the stable block that has been respectfully converted. Enjoy views over the stunning Tudor manor and the Arts and Craft garden designed by Gertrude Jekyll. The estate dates back to the mid-1500s so there is plenty of history to get swept up in during your stay.

See more and book here

