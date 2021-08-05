Top family getaways in Northamptonshire

Published: 9:44 AM August 5, 2021 Updated: 10:50 AM August 5, 2021

These Northamptonshire days out are perfect for the family - Credit: Go! Northamptonshire

A campaign by Go Northamptonshire! is aiming to showcase the county as a major tourism destination. Here are 15 great family friendly getaway ideas to try



Tourism body Northamptonshire, Britain’s Best Surprise is launching a campaign to showcase the county as a major staycation destination. The Go Northamptonshire! initiative will focus on all the county has to offer, ranging from well known attractions like Silverstone and Althorp to a whole host of hidden gems.



Its key messages include encouraging families to avoid the holiday crowds on Britain’s coastlines and heading inland to “meet in the middle” and enjoy award-winning and family friendly places to visit, stay and eat, set in glorious, unspoilt countryside, just one hour from London, Birmingham, Oxford and Cambridge



Rockingham Castle



Amazing Norman Castle near Corby. The Castle has welcomed many Kings and Queens including Richard the Lionheart, King John and Edward I. Their lasting influence can still be seen in many parts of the Castle and grounds today.





Coton Manor Garden



Voted the nation's favourite, the beautiful ten-acre garden at Coton Manor occupies a hillside position extending down from the 17th century manor house, constructed of mellow Northamptonshire stone.





Northampton Museum & Art Gallery



Home to the world's largest shoe collection, Northamptonshire's flagship museum, Northampton Museum & Art Gallery reopened in July 2021 after an extensive £6.7 million expansion.





The Silverstone Interactive Museum



Step up to the grid for a thrilling adventure at The Silverstone Interactive Museum. This brilliant new museum takes you on a journey through the stars, stories and science of British motorsport.





River Nene



Much-loved "paddle-out-n-back” canoe and kayak hire on the beautiful River Nene from the Boathouse at Rushden Lakes.





Adrenaline Alley



Europe's largest urban sports venue is a training base for Olympic athletes with professional riding areas for BMX bikes, skateboards and scooters. Online bookings only this summer and save over 40% on Tuesdays in August.





Althorp



Showcasing one of Europe’s finest private collections of furniture, paintings and ceramics, each intriguing room of this magnificent family home has a fascinating story of its own.





Wicksteed Park



Fun, fun, fun. Created in the 1930s Wicksteed Park is a Grade II English Heritage listed park and garden, offering a premium adventure experience and camping.





Evenley Wood Gardens



Beautiful, 60-acre privately owned woodland set in the heart of Northamptonshire countryside near Brackley. Large and notable collection of plants. Don’t miss refreshments from Uncle Geordie’s Shed & yoga in the woods on Sundays.





Stanwick Lakes



Stanwick Lakes is a 750-acre countryside attraction and nature reserve in the heart of Northamptonshire's beautiful Nene Valley, widely considered to be one of the region's most imaginative outdoor activity destinations.





Xtreme Wake at Grendon Lakes



Aquapark, wakeboarding & paddle boarding at Grendon Lakes. Grendon Lakes itself is situated in 150 acres of stunning Northamptonshire countryside, between Wellingborough and Northampton.





Castle Ashby Gardens



Castle Ashby is the ancestral home of the 7th Marquess of Northampton. Wander through its gardens, open every day & warmly welcoming to families, and you are taking a walk through history. Afterwards, eat or stay at the recently reopened Castle Ashby Hotel.





Delapre Abbey



In the early middle ages, Northampton with its Castle was a centre of royal government and as such attracted significant buildings, one of which was Delapré Abbey, founded by Simon de Senlis around 1125 and now, after nearly 900 years, open to the public.





Sulgrave Manor



Sulgrave Manor, the Ancestral Home of George Washington, stands for a legacy of friendship between the United States and the United Kingdom. The Tudor manor contains the largest collection of George Washington memorabilia in the UK.





Grand Union Canal



A holiday hot spot for canal boats, the UK’s longest canal enters Northamptonshire near Cosgrove and offers wonderful walking along its towpath as well as the excitement of the Blisworth Tunnel. The Northamptonshire stretch offers innumerable locks worth exploring and a visit to Stoke Bruerne, with its canal museum, is highly recommended.





A full list of attractions and accommodation ranging from luxury hotels to glamping is available at: www.gonorthamptonshire.co.uk