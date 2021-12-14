The prettiest Christmas lights spotted in Norwich

We've found the most festive places in Norwich to get you in the spirit this December.

As we count down to Christmas, the city of Norwich has come to life with gorgeous decorations and lights. Whilst the long nights may be drawing in and the temperature is dropping, there are plenty of places to visit to fight off the gloom. Retailers, individuals, and the council have gone all out this year to bring cheer to locals and visitors alike.

In no particular order, here are Norfolk Magazine's favourite snaps from the city.

Jarrolds

Kicking us off has to be the amazing decorations at Jarrolds who have gone all out this year to look as festive as possible. These snaps remind us of old American Christmas films like Miracle on 34th Street or Christmas Story with just how much there is going on. From the perfectly strung lights to the delightful trees, you can't help but feel festive when you walk past.

Imagine how magical it will look when (fingers crossed) we get some snow this winter! Swipe right on these next images to see more gorgeous lights around the city centre too.

Tunnel of Lights

Next up has to be the annual tunnel of lights. If you're looking for somewhere to take a new profile picture or make memories as a family, this is the place to go. Situated alongside St Peter Mancroft church, the tunnel will cycle through several different colourful displays for your enjoyment. It can get a little busy as the evening draws in so do try to socially distance where you can. But don't be put off, it's worth the time.

The Royal Arcade

Filled with cute boutiques and adorable shops, the Arcade is a great place to visit at any time of year. At Christmas, they really get in the mood with fashionable wreaths, trees, and poinsettias adorning your walk through.

Why not pause to enjoy the view and then pop in the shops for all those unique Christmas presents for friends and family. There's everything from macarons, to retro fashions and jewellery.

The Lanes

Speaking of shopping, head out of the Arcade and across the market to enjoy all the Lanes have to offer. These small backstreets have a great deal of variety and their Christmas lights are sure to entice you as you walk.

Franks and Food

But there's not just gifts to be purchased on your visit. Why not pop the shopping bags down for a moment and enjoy a spot of lunch or early tea on your visit to the city centre. Norwich has many venues on offer with just about every type of cuisine you could think of.

Many businesses have put on a real show in their windows for your enjoyment and cannot wait to welcome you inside with a friendly atmosphere and delicious food.