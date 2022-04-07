10 great places to paddleboard in Devon

A paddleboard gives you the opportunity to explore spots that can’t be reached by foot. - Credit: Laura Hilton

LAURA HILTON shares some of her favourite places to go stand-up paddleboarding in Devon

Stand-up paddleboarding has become exponentially popular over the last few years, particularly during the pandemic when sales of paddleboards tripled. Here in Devon there are a wealth of places to take to the water, so we have put together a guide of our top 10 spots for exploring on your board:

Set out from Bigbury Beach to circumnavigate Burgh Island. - Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon

1. Bigbury and Burgh Island

Setting out from Bigbury Beach to circumnavigate this iconic Devonshire island by stand-up paddleboard (SUP) gives you a unique opportunity to explore hidden treasures that can’t be reached by foot. You’ll discover the hidden coves that offer secluded swim spots, and will have a chance to get closer than normal to the array of creatures that call Burgh Island home.

Hope Cove is one of the South Hams’ most beautiful spots. - Credit: Andy Cooper

2. South Milton and Hope Cove

This glorious paddle allows you to experience two of the South Hams’ most beautiful spots in one trip, and also gives you the chance to paddle through the famous Thurlestone Rock if the tide is in. Whether you go from South Milton to Hope Cove and back or the other way round will depend on conditions on the day so be sure to check tides and weather before setting off. Whichever way you go you can find delicious refreshments at your destination.

A visit to Bantham allows you to combine an estuary and a sea paddle in one trip. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Aveton Gifford and Bantham

This beautiful route allows you to combine an estuary and a sea paddle in one trip, and therefore offers the chance to see a wide range of wildlife. It’s best to avoid low tide when the channel can be incredibly shallow, especially as the oozy mud it meanders through is a very unappealing substances to fall into should you lose your balance!

Although Croyde is considered by many to be Devon’s best spot for surfing, it’s also a great place to do a bit of paddleboarding. - Credit: Ian Woolcock

4. Croyde

Although Croyde is considered by many to be Devon’s best spot for surfing, it’s also a great place to do a bit of paddleboarding, or even to combine the two by surfing on a paddleboard. Just be sure to check surf forecasts before setting out to know if the sea will be offering what you’re looking for.

Bow Creek not only offers lovely paddling but some great refreshments too. - Credit: Laura Hilton

5. The River Dart

There are a multitude of great places to explore by SUP on the Dart including Dittisham, Totnes, Dartmouth and the area around Staverton Weir. One of our favourite paddles though has to be from Stoke Gabriel up Bow Creek to Tuckenhay, where you can stop for some well-deserved refreshments at The Maltsters Arms. As long as you avoid low tide so that you can easily paddle to Tuckenhay and get to the slipway by the pub, and you are in for a wonderful treat of a trip.

When conditions are right Watermouth Cove is a great spot for those who are new to SUPing on the sea. - Credit: Gary Holpin Photography

6. Watermouth Cove

Sheltered as it is by a natural breakwater in the form of Sexton’s Burrows, when conditions are right Watermouth Cove is a great spot for those who are new to SUPing on the sea. The natural cove is a haven for wildlife and overlooked by the grand Watermouth Castle.

Spitchwick is one of the loveliest spots on Dartmoor. - Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon

7. Dartmoor

There are some lovely spots to SUP on Dartmoor but some of the loveliest are Spitchwick, Sharrah Pool and Haytor Quarry. You won’t be able to travel great distances at either place but what the paddle lacks in distance will be more than made up for the beauty and serenity of the areas in which you float.

With many a creek and ria to explore the paddleboarding opportunities of the Kingsbridge Estuary are vast. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. The Kingsbridge Estuary

With many a creek and ria to explore the paddleboarding opportunities of the Kingsbridge Estuary are as vast as the array of critters you are likely to meet along the way. Great places to launch include Frogmore Creek, South Pool, Bowcombe Creek and the slipway at the far end of The Quay carpark in Kingsbridge.

Salcombe offers a great selection of refreshments for paddleboarders. - Credit: Laura Hilton

9. Salcombe

As one of the prettiest towns in the West Country it’s easy to see why average house prices in Salcombe exceed £800,000. Make the most of its beauty without having to pay that price by exploring the area by SUP. Lovely spots to launch from include North and South Sands beaches, or across the estuary at the peacefully idyllic Mill Bay Cove. Just be aware that there is a sand bar at the mouth of the estuary that can generate some unexpected currents.

There are many routes starting in Exmouth for you to enjoy. - Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon

10. Exmouth

There are many routes starting in Exmouth for you to enjoy including east along the Jurassic Coast, up the Exe Estuary towards Lympstone, Topsham or into Exeter, or west towards Dawlish.

It’s important to check forecasts and tide times before setting out to avoid being surprised by conditions. - Credit: Laura Hilton

SUP in safety

Stand-up paddleboarding has made getting out on the water accessible to a lot more people, but as a result there has been a rise in people getting into difficulty when out on one. Take a few simple but vital precautions to ensure that you are always paddling safely.

Always wear a lifejacket and either SUP with someone else or tell someone else exactly where you’re going. Be realistic about your own ability and stamina when planning your routes as you can get into difficulty when you’re fatigued. Lastly be sure to check tides and weather forecasts before every paddle.

Be safety savvy so that you can then relax to enjoy the joy of your stand-up paddleboarding adventures.

A sunset paddle is a very special experience. - Credit: Laura Hilton

Which SUP is for you?

Paddleboards vary in length, width, thickness, weight and the material they are made from, and it’s worth considering each factor when choosing the right board for you.

Boards tend to be either four or six inches thick, with the chance of your feet getting wet higher on those that are four inches thick, especially if you are heavier.

Boards that are 10ft long and 32 inches wide are great for beginners as they’re more stable than some of the smaller (but more nimble) boards. Inflatable paddleboards are highly convenient, especially if you plan to walk a fair way to your launch point, or if you will be using public transport or a car. Just be mindful of the weight of the entire SUP bag if you plan to carry it any great distance.