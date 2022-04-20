10 great places to visit on a South Devon family holiday

There is so much for families to enjoy in South Devon. - Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon

Totnes-based mum-of-three LAURA HILTON lists the very best places to visit while on a family holiday in South Devon

There is so much for families to enjoy in South Devon, from scrabbling up rocks on Dartmoor, to building sandcastles on the beach, crabbing, riding a steam train and more. I’ve put together this guide of ten of the very best family-friendly things to do here so that you can make the most of your holiday.

1. Scramble up Haytor

Dartmoor is home to over 160 tors. Many offer spectacular views of this unique landscape, as well as opportunities to scramble over rocks and to meet some of the ponies Dartmoor is so famous for. If you only make it to one though, it really ought to be Haytor, which is perhaps the most famous.

2. Have a beach day at South Milton Sands

South Milton Sands is a favourite beach of the locals thanks to its glorious stretch of sand, sea that is easy to reach and safe to swim in, carpark, cafe and that essential for any family beach trip: toilets!

3. Ride the Round Robin

Buy a family ticket to ride the Round Robin between Totnes, Dartmouth and Paignton and you’re in for a special day that you’ll all remember for years to come. The ticket gets you two boat trips, a steam train ride, and a journey on an open-top bus. You can choose where you start and finish, as well as which direction you go in. However you ride the Round Robin though, you are in a for a great day.

4. Fish and chips in Brixham

As one of the UK’s busiest fishing harbours, if you’re going to have fish and chips while in South Devon then to get the most quintessential experience you really have to have them in Brixham. Either enjoy your takeaway next to the harbour, or head to Rockfish where you can eat inside while admiring the wonderful sea and harbour views.

5. Crabbing at Stoke Gabriel

Get yourself some crabbing lines, buckets and bacon and you can while away hours pulling crabs onto the quay at Stoke Gabriel. After the fun of releasing your crustaceans back to the water you can refuel at the wonderful water-side River Shack.

6. Burgh Island and Bigbury Beach

Perhaps one of the most unique experiences of a holiday to the South Hams is a trip on the sea tractor from Bigbury Beach over to the iconic Burgh Island. To avoid disappointment don’t visit at low tide if you are keen to ride the tractor; it’s possible to walk across to Burgh Island then and so the tractor won’t be running.

7. Get inspired at Greenway

Greenway was home to one of the most prolific crime writers of all time, Agatha Christie. Now managed by the National Trust not only is this a wonderful riverside estate to explore, but it pays respectful homage to its incredible former resident.

8. Cycling at Haldon

Haldon Forest near Exeter is a great place to burn off some energy be it on foot or wheels. There are several walking and cycling routes to explore, graded by difficulty. Alternatively, if you fancy getting up in amongst the treetops you can take to Go Ape’s high rope courses.

9. Seal spotting at Start Point

Start Point is not only home to a lighthouse that can be seen from miles around, but also to a colony of grey seals. Head along the coastal path west past the lighthouse and you can often see them lazing on rocky outcrops or swimming in the sea.

10. A day in Paignton

With its pier, seafront play park, zoo and multiplex cinema, there is much for families to enjoy in the Torbay town of Paignton.

With so many options of things to do here in South Devon, you will be so spoiled for choice that there most certainly never be a dull moment during your holiday here. Just don’t forget your buckets and spades!

Agatha’s bargain

Agatha Christie and her husband Max Mallowan bought Greenway in 1938 because they were becoming disenchanted with nearby Torquay where Agatha Christie grew up.

It’s reported that when Christie saw it advertised for sale she thought the price was £60,000, and thought this was a great deal in itself. She couldn’t believe that it was actually being sold for just £6,000. This equates to just over £430,000 in modern prices, which for a riverside mansion with stunning gardens and numerous auxiliary buildings really was a steal.

After moving there her beautiful home was used as inspiration for several of her novels including Dead Man’s Folly, Towards Zero and Five Little Pigs.

The rich history of Burgh Island Hotel

The striking art deco hotel that commands attention from many viewing points along the South Hams coast is famous for far more than the sea tractor that ferries visitors across to it from the main land.

Not only did it inspire several of Agatha Christies works, but Coco Chanel made sunbathing famous after she was photographed sporting a tan acquired while staying on the island, and Winston Churchill was known to play cards in the hotel’s turret.

In addition, Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson were rumoured to have enjoyed a getaway together at the hotel and Noël Coward famously came to the island for a break that was supposed to last three days and ended up staying for three weeks.