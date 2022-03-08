10 of the best Devon hotels

Enjoy the delights of Devon this summer and stay in one of the Good Hotel Guide's recommended 10 best hotels in the county. - Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon

Devon accounts for around 6,707 km² of space, brimming with sandy beaches, dramatic cliffs, seaside towns and moorland national parks to explore. Amongst them all are hotels of all shapes and sizes, each offering unique hospitality experiences drawing on the glories of local produce, mesmerising scenery and warm welcomes. Here, the Good Hotel Guide shares 10 of their top hotels in Devon for 2022

The Horn of Plenty sits in a majestic position on the border of Devon and Cornwall, overlooking the Tamar Valley. - Credit: Good Hotel Guide

1. The Horn of Plenty, Tavistock

A luxurious and romantic country house hotel in Devon, the Horn of Plenty sits in a majestic position on the border of Devon and Cornwall, overlooking the Tamar Valley. With views stretching towards Kit Hill and Bodmin moor, the four star hotel is peaceful and indulgent. Spend time exploring the gardens, tucking into afternoon tea and lounging in the beautifully decorated rooms and suites.

Soar Mill Cove Hotel is contemporary and understated. - Credit: Good Hotel Guide

2. Soar Mill Cove Hotel, Salcombe

In one of the most prized positions just outside Salcombe, Soar Mill Cove Hotel is nestled into a dip in the landscape with unparalleled views of the sea. There are absolutely no other buildings in the view, and the valley undulates down below the hotel towards the eponymous beach that’s only accessible on foot.

The hotel is contemporary and understated complete with a pool, tennis courts and a popular afternoon tea. Despite feeling a million miles away from anywhere, you’re just a short drive from Salcombe, Kingsbridge and Hope Cove, or you can venture out along the South West Coast Path right from the doorstep.

Cary Arms and Spa is perched above the pebbly Babbacombe beach and bay. - Credit: Good Hotel Guide

3. Cary Arms and Spa, Babbacombe

A five-star boutique hotel, Cary Arms and Spa is perched above the pebbly Babbacombe beach and bay, giving you impressive sea views from each area of the hotel. Combining coastal chic with New England style, and guests delight in days spent on the water or in the glass-fronted spa. Food makes superb use of local ingredients, and accommodation is split between main inn and chic beach chalets.

Southernhay House is a chic city centre hotel. - Credit: Good Hotel Guide

4. Southernhay House, Exeter

A Grade II listed Georgian town house, Southernhay House in Exeter is a chic city centre hotel which gives the impression you’re staying at the home of a rather grand relative. Elegant but unstuffy, attention has been paid to all the details, from the Farrow & Ball colours to the quirky antiques and designer furniture. Food is a real hero of the experience, whatever time of the day. It’s beautifully presented, and there’s an excellent array of cocktails to kick off your evening in style as well.

Plantation House is a former Georgian rectory situated between rugged Dartmoor and the beautiful Erme estuary. - Credit: Good Hotel Guide

5. Plantation House, Ermington

One of the Good Hotel Guide’s 2022 Cesar Award winners (the Oscars of the hotel industry), Plantation House in Ermington is a former Georgian rectory situated between rugged Dartmoor and the beautiful Erme estuary. The hotel has been highly praised for its food, including a nightly-changing menu as well as home-made cakes and biscuits waiting to greet you in your room on arrival alongside fruit and fresh garden flowers.

Each room has its own distinct character at The Pig at Combe. - Credit: Good Hotel Guide

6. The Pig at Combe, Honiton

One of Robin Hutson’s collection of hotels under The Pig brand, The Pig at Combe is an Elizabethan manor house turned rustic chic escape just eight miles from the coast. Warm, welcoming and stylish, it has everything a modern traveller could ask for and manages to make guests feel wildly glamorous even when wandering around in their wellies.

Each room has its own distinct character, while artfully scruffy interiors mix Zoffany fabrics with brocante finds from Paris. Once again, food is an important feature of your stay, featuring lots of home-grown as well as local produce (from within a 25-mile radius).

Lewtrenchard Manor is a real favourite for romantic escapes. - Credit: Good Hotel Guide

7. Lewtrenchard Manor, Okehampton

This luxury hotel in a peaceful Devon valley is family run and a real favourite for romantic escapes. The architecture of the hotel in itself makes your stay feel special. The 17th-century house has stuccoed ceilings, wood-panelled rooms and deep mullioned windows. Inside, it’s immaculate, and the customer service leaves nothing to chance. Interiors are classic and stylish, some rooms have four-poster or sleigh beds, and lots of views of the gardens or surrounding hills.

Burgh Island Hotel is famed as a filming location and source of inspiration for Agatha Christie. - Credit: Good Hotel Guide

8. Burgh Island Hotel, Bigbury-on-Sea

An Art Deco hotel where you arrive by sea tractor Burgh Island Hotel is famed as a filming location and source of inspiration for Agatha Christie, as well as for its luxurious and unique location. On a tidal island at the end of Bigbury beach, the location is magical, and dinner has a reputation for excellence.

Breakfast is served with an outstanding view, and at the end of the day what could be better than dressing up for fine dining in the Grand Ballroom complete with a live band or a pianist playing in the background, depending on the day of the week.

Hotel Endsleigh is a country house hotel situated on the River Tamar. - Credit: Good Hotel Guide

9. Hotel Endsleigh, Tavistock

Another Cesar winner, Hotel Endsleigh is a country house hotel owned by celebrated interior designer Olga Polizzi. Situated on the River Tamar, it’s stylish and brimming with history. Built as a fishing lodge for the 6th Duke of Bedford and Duchess Georgiana, the fishing opportunities continue to be good to this day.

The gardens are truly enchanting, woodlands, follies and grottos. Simply sitting enjoying afternoon tea in the library is a joy. Interiors are chic and uncluttered, and the hotel is wonderfully tranquil - it’s perfect for romantic escapes.

Gara Rock is a former Victorian coastguard station turned modern hotel. - Credit: Good Hotel Guide

10. Gara Rock, East Portsmouth

Perched on a clifftop, Gara Rock is a former Victorian coastguard station turned modern hotel with the most exceptional views of the sea. Dogs are welcome, families are welcome, there’s a convivial atmosphere, and it is situated right on one of the most beautiful stretches of the South West Coast Path. Stroll down a hill and you will arrive at the beach as well as a small ferry that will take you across the estuary to Salcombe.

Rooms and suites are immaculately decorated, some sea facing with a balcony, some with a garden patio. The restaurant features curved full-height windows letting in abundant light and those all pervading views, and to complete the experience, there’s a spa with an indoor pool, and a 12-seater cinema room with a regular programme of films and complete with snacks and drinks.