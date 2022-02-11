10 romantic retreats in Yorkshire

Whether you plan to whisk away a loved one or just want to take some time out for yourself, you're sure to fall in love with one of these heartfelt hideaways.





The Tree Cabin

The Tree Cabin, Hebden Bridge - Credit: Anthony Miskin

Where? Hebden Bridge

Why? Those who really want to get away from it all need look no further. Perched above an ancient millpond this cosy wood cabin is set within its own private woodland, meaning there's no chance of being disturbed as you enjoy a piping hot alfresco shower or dip in the cool stream.

How? Book at airbnb.co.uk

The Tree Cabin, Hebden Bridge - Credit: Anthony Miskin

Tre Tree Cabin, Hebden Bridge - Credit: Anthony Miskin





The Little Barn

The Little Barn, Richmond - Credit: Scenicview.co.uk

Where? Richmond

Why? It doesn't get much more idyllic than this. Surrounded by lush, open countryside, this restored farm building is the perfect place to snuggle up by the fire pit and watch the stars dance above you. Get creative and use produce from local farm shops to test out the wood-fired pizza oven.

How? Book at thelittlebarn.co.uk

The Little Barn, Richmond - Credit: Scenicview.co.uk





The Ruin

The Ruin - Credit: JILL TATE

Where? Hackfall

Why? If you thought Hackfall couldn't possibly get any more magical, then you need to book a stay in its enchanting Georgian folly. This once revered banqueting house has been part of a decades-long restoration project. None of the rooms are connected, so you'll have to step outside to views across the Vale of Mowbray to access the bedroom, but that just adds to the charm of it all.

How? Book at landmarktrust.org.uk





The Ruin - Credit: Jill Tate

The Ruin - Credit: JILL TATE





The BOX BNB

The Box BNB - Credit: Box BNB

Where? Malton

Why? If your other half told you they were whisking you off for a night in a shipping container, you'd probably be tempted to call the men in white coats. Personally, we think you'd be mad to pass up a night in one of these incredible cabins. Featuring high design, floor-to-ceiling windows and a cosy log burner, you'll be wanting to move in.

How? theboxbnb.co.uk

The Box BNB - Credit: The Box BNB





Riverdale Shepherds Huts

Riverdale Sheperds Huts - Credit: Joss Williams

Where? West Tanfield

Why? There's just something ever so romantic about staying in a shepherds hut. Add to that a riverside location with an outdoor bathtub and you have yourself one very swoon-worthy staycation. After dinner in the nearby village, walk back through the wildflower meadow to be greeted by twinkling fairy lights and a warming fire pit.

How? Book at riverdaleruralholidays.co.uk

Riverdale Shepherds Huts - Credit: Joss Williams

Riverdale Sheperds Huts - Credit: Joss Williams





Pondenrosa

Pondenrosa - Credit: Canopy & Stars

Where? Ponden Mill

Why? Let your other half live out their cowboy/girl childhood fantasy with a stay in this American-style wagon. Located on the banks of the river Worth in Brontë country, the setting couldn't be any more romantic. You might have to get used to cooking on an open fire, but at least you can enjoy a continental breakfast delivered to your bed every morning while snuggled up in your electric blanket.

How? Book at canopyandstars.co.uk

Pondenrosa - Credit: Canopy & Stars

Pondenrosa - Credit: Canopy & Stars





The Defence

The Defence - Credit: Host Unusual

Where? Bolton Percy

Why? This 15th century, Grade II listed gatehouse once formed the defensive entrance to the village rectory of Bolton Percy. There's no chance of attack these days as you enjoy a romantic tipple out on the pretty decked area. Just be prepared to fall in love with its historic features and grand, super-king four-poster bed.

How? Book at hostunusual.com

The Defence - Credit: Host Unusual

The Defence - Credit: Host Unusual





The Private Hill

The Private Hill - Credit: The Private Hill

Where? Acklam

Why? Imagine an evening stargazing across the Vale of York from the comfort of your bijou geodesic dome. Enjoy the quiet and calm of the countryside with all the luxuries of a hotel including an onsite bar and restaurant, an ensuite filled with The White Company toiletries, and a log burner for those chilly, winter nights.

How? theprivatehill.co.uk

The Private Hill - Credit: The Private Hill





Beck

Beck - Credit: Canopy & Stars

Where? Old Byland

Why? Pass through a wildflower meadow and over a small wooden bridge that lies over a babbling brook to reach your boutique tent. Set in a woodland wilderness within the North York Moors National Park, you'll fall asleep under a blanket of stars and awake to dawn chorus. How's that for romance?

How? Book at canopyandstars.co.uk

Beck - Credit: Canopy & Stars





The Low Lodge

Follies Low Lodge - Credit: English Country Cottages

Where? Hunmanby

Why? Made up of two detached holiday cottages known as The Follies, this unique Grade II listed building was originally built as a ruin in 1825. Located just 3 miles from Filey, it's perfect for taking long romantic walks on the beach before returning to relax in its Gothic-style surroundings.

How? Book at english-country-cottages.co.uk

Low Follies Lodge - Credit: English Country Cottages



