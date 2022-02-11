Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
10 romantic retreats in Yorkshire

person

Beth Windsor

Published: 9:04 AM February 11, 2022
Updated: 9:11 AM February 11, 2022
barn overlooking countryside

The Little Barn - Credit: Scenicview.co.uk

Whether you plan to whisk away a loved one or just want to take some time out for yourself, you're sure to fall in love with one of these heartfelt hideaways. 


The Tree Cabin 

A wooden cabin sits overlooking water

The Tree Cabin, Hebden Bridge - Credit: Anthony Miskin

Where? Hebden Bridge 

Why? Those who really want to get away from it all need look no further. Perched above an ancient millpond this cosy wood cabin is set within its own private woodland, meaning there's no chance of being disturbed as you enjoy a piping hot alfresco shower or dip in the cool stream. 

How? Book at airbnb.co.uk

A double bed in a wooden cabin with a view of water and trees

The Tree Cabin, Hebden Bridge - Credit: Anthony Miskin

A wood cabin hangs over a river

Tre Tree Cabin, Hebden Bridge - Credit: Anthony Miskin


The Little Barn

A small stone cottage sits in bright green countryside

The Little Barn, Richmond - Credit: Scenicview.co.uk

Where? Richmond 

Why? It doesn't get much more idyllic than this. Surrounded by lush, open countryside, this restored farm building is the perfect place to snuggle up by the fire pit and watch the stars dance above you. Get creative and use produce from local farm shops to test out the wood-fired pizza oven.

How? Book at thelittlebarn.co.uk

Two wicker chairs sit side by side overlooking countryside

The Little Barn, Richmond - Credit: Scenicview.co.uk


The Ruin

ruin building sits overlooking Hackfall Woods and beyond

The Ruin - Credit: JILL TATE

Where? Hackfall

Why? If you thought Hackfall couldn't possibly get any more magical, then you need to book a stay in its enchanting Georgian folly. This once revered banqueting house has been part of a decades-long restoration project. None of the rooms are connected, so you'll have to step outside to views across the Vale of Mowbray to access the bedroom, but that just adds to the charm of it all.

How? Book at landmarktrust.org.uk


Inside of a ruin with tables and chairs

The Ruin - Credit: Jill Tate

Bathroom with large freestanding bath

The Ruin - Credit: JILL TATE


The BOX BNB

a shipping container made into a luxury cabin

The Box BNB - Credit: Box BNB

Where? Malton

Why? If your other half told you they were whisking you off for a night in a shipping container, you'd probably be tempted to call the men in white coats. Personally, we think you'd be mad to pass up a night in one of these incredible cabins. Featuring high design, floor-to-ceiling windows and a cosy log burner, you'll be wanting to move in.

How? theboxbnb.co.uk

a view of vast open countryside from bed with two couples holding hands

The Box BNB - Credit: The Box BNB


Riverdale Shepherds Huts 

A shepherds hut with a cosy outside seating area

Riverdale Sheperds Huts - Credit: Joss Williams

Where? West Tanfield 

Why? There's just something ever so romantic about staying in a shepherds hut. Add to that a riverside location with an outdoor bathtub and you have yourself one very swoon-worthy staycation. After dinner in the nearby village, walk back through the wildflower meadow to be greeted by twinkling fairy lights and a warming fire pit. 

How? Book at riverdaleruralholidays.co.uk

inside a cosy shepherds hut

Riverdale Shepherds Huts - Credit: Joss Williams

a table and chairs on a veranda overlooking a scenic river

Riverdale Sheperds Huts - Credit: Joss Williams


Pondenrosa 

an old cowboy wagon sits in a woodland by a firepit

Pondenrosa - Credit: Canopy & Stars

Where? Ponden Mill

Why? Let your other half live out their cowboy/girl childhood fantasy with a stay in this American-style wagon. Located on the banks of the river Worth in Brontë country, the setting couldn't be any more romantic. You might have to get used to cooking on an open fire, but at least you can enjoy a  continental breakfast delivered to your bed every morning while snuggled up in your electric blanket. 

How? Book at canopyandstars.co.uk

A bed with a white metal frame and red bedding sits inside a cowboy wagon

Pondenrosa - Credit: Canopy & Stars

Two chairs sit by a camp fire

Pondenrosa - Credit: Canopy & Stars


The Defence 

A old tudor-style building

The Defence - Credit: Host Unusual

Where? Bolton Percy 

Why? This 15th century, Grade II listed gatehouse once formed the defensive entrance to the village rectory of Bolton Percy. There's no chance of attack these days as you enjoy a romantic tipple out on the pretty decked area. Just be prepared to fall in love with its historic features and grand, super-king four-poster bed. 

How? Book at  hostunusual.com

a living room with timber beams and traditional furnishings

The Defence - Credit: Host Unusual

outdoor seating area with tables and chairs

The Defence - Credit: Host Unusual


The Private Hill

geodomes overlooking countryside

The Private Hill - Credit: The Private Hill

Where? Acklam

Why? Imagine an evening stargazing across the Vale of York from the comfort of your bijou geodesic dome. Enjoy the quiet and calm of the countryside with all the luxuries of a hotel including an onsite bar and restaurant, an ensuite filled with The White Company toiletries, and a log burner for those chilly, winter nights. 

How? theprivatehill.co.uk

inside a geodome with log burner, bed and open countryside views

The Private Hill - Credit: The Private Hill


Beck

A bell tent stands on a wooden platform

Beck - Credit: Canopy & Stars

Where? Old Byland 

Why? Pass through a wildflower meadow and over a small wooden bridge that lies over a babbling brook to reach your boutique tent. Set in a woodland wilderness within the North York Moors National Park, you'll fall asleep under a blanket of stars and awake to dawn chorus. How's that for romance?

How? Book at canopyandstars.co.uk

Inside a bell tend with a double bed and chairs

Beck - Credit: Canopy & Stars


The Low Lodge 

19th century ruin with fenced garden

Follies Low Lodge - Credit: English Country Cottages

Where? Hunmanby

Why? Made up of two detached holiday cottages known as The Follies, this unique Grade II listed building was originally built as a ruin in 1825. Located just 3 miles from Filey, it's perfect for taking long romantic walks on the beach before returning to relax in its Gothic-style surroundings. 

How? Book at english-country-cottages.co.uk

living room with gothic style door and staircase

Low Follies Lodge - Credit: English Country Cottages


Yorkshire Life
Travel Features
StayCation
Yorkshire

