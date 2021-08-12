Published: 2:17 PM August 12, 2021

The legendary Longstone on Exmoor. The moor has so many links with literary history. - Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon

KATE LORD BROWN reveals 11 amazing facts about Exmoor's rich literary history

"All Nature seems at work," Samuel Taylor Coleridge wrote about the spring. "The bees are stirring, birds are on the wing."

Exmoor's wild beauty has inspired authors through the centuries. It's easy to imagine Wordsworth and Coleridge exploring this timeless landscape. “We will go on a roam to Linton and Lynmouth," he wrote to a friend, "which will be in all their pride of woods and waterfalls, not to speak of the august cliffs, and the green ocean, and the Vast Valley of Stones."

Lorna Doone is celebrated by a statue in the 'gateway to Exmoor' at Dulverton. - Credit: Kate Lord Brown

Here are 11 amazing facts about books, writers and the moor:

1) In 1796 Coleridge moved his family to Nether Stowey, and the year after William and Dorothy Wordsworth leased nearby Alfoxden House. Some of the most important Romantic poems in the English language will forever be linked with Exmoor.

The poets were great walkers. The Ancient Mariner was conceived walking across Exmoor to Dulverton, and Coleridge wrote Kubla Khan “at a farmhouse between Porlock and Linton". Coleridge wrote the poem in an opium reverie, but was famously interrupted by "a person on business from Porlock,” and the end of the poem evaporated forever.

Magnificent Exmoor, home to some amazing literary legends. - Credit: Kate Lord Brown

2) Another poet in their circle, Robert Southey, produced romantic verses likening Lynmouth to a 'Little Switzerland', singlehandedly ushering in the craze for guest houses decked out like chocolate box Swiss chalets.

3) Shelley was also enticed by Lynmouth's charms: "I saw before and beneath a fairy scene – some 30 cottages, rose-clad and myrtle-clad, nestling at the foot of the hills. It was enough.” He eloped there with his teenage sweetheart Harriet during the summer of 1812, and wrote Queen Mab, as well as revolutionary political pamphlets, until government spies caught up with him.

4) Scientific pioneer Ada Lovelace, daughter of Lord Byron, had links with Exmoor too. Her home, Ashley Combe, was the likely inspiration for Ashcombe in Margaret Drabble's The Witch of Exmoor.

5) While Exmoor inspired many 19th Century authors such as Charles Kingsley, author of The Water Babies, and his brother Henry Kingsley whose Ravenshoe is partly set on Exmoor, the novel most associated with the region is R.D. Blackmore's Lorna Doone: A Romance of Exmoor.

Visitors are led around Exmoor on a literary walk. - Credit: Kate Lord Brown

Blackmore wrote the novel staying at the Royal Oak in Withypool. Published in 1869, it is set in an untamed 17th Century Exmoor. Many of the locations along Badgworthy Water can be seen today. Walk up from Malmsmead to see the Lorna Doone farm and Blackmore memorial.

The novel was a wild success, and the book has never been out of print. Lorna is celebrated by a statue in the 'gateway to Exmoor' at Dulverton. Poetically, someone changes the posy the sculpture holds according to the season.

6) Dulverton was also home to Evelyn Waugh, author of Brideshead Revisited. Waugh married the daughter of Aubrey Herbert, half brother of the Earl of Carnarvon who discovered Tutankhamen's tomb.

Take in all that Exmoor has to offer on a literary walk. - Credit: Kate Lord Brown

7) Another Withypool-based writer, Hope Bourne, conjured a timeless world in her books illustrated with delicate pen and ink drawings.

8) In contrast, Marie Corelli's breathless melodramas set on Exmoor don't hold back: "What a wild Paradise was here disclosed! – what a matchless picture, called into shape and colour!" A favourite of Churchill and Queen Victoria, Corelli is best known for The Treasure of Heaven - set in Porlock Weir - and The Mighty Atom, set in Combe Martin.

9) Part of the joy of exploring literary Exmoor is walking in the footsteps of the characters. Henry Williamson's famous novel Tarka the Otter inspired the 180-mile Tarka Trail. The north loop extends up across Exmoor to Lynton and the Valley of the Rocks.

10) Sylvia Townsend Warner's 1948 A View of Exmoor described ‘ten foot hedges’ and ‘a falling meadow, a pillowy middle distance of woodland and beyond that, pure and cold and unimpassioned, the silhouette of the moor’ - a landscape just as familiar to today's visitor.

11) Exmoor is a landscape which inspires people - the recent Poetry Boxes project produced over 5,000 poems. As songwriter Dave Davies said: "Exmoor and Dartmoor are sacred, magical places. You find a truer side of yourself there."

See the Lorna Doone Farm as part of your literary exploration of Exmoor. - Credit: Kate Lord Brown

Perhaps this is why writers are drawn to the region, and so many of us who grew up here are drawn home. The literary landscape of Exmoor gives writers all they need for inspiration - freedom, space, time and beauty.

Stepping out to explore more

A literary walk is the perfect way to enjoy the landscape which inspired Coleridge, Wordsworth and R.D. Blackmore.

"Leaving from Porlock Weir," Jennie Wild says, "we climb quickly up through the woods and onto a lane which takes us past the farmhouse where Coleridge wrote Kubla Khan.

“We then drop back down to the historic and tiny Culbone Church. We stop in the churchyard for refreshments before walking back down to the coast through part of the grounds of Ada Lovelace’s country house. There is a wonderful old smugglers pub at the weir for lunch before returning home."

The Lorna Doone walk takes in some fabulous Exmoor scenery, with a walk up the Doone Valley and over the moor, taking in the waterslide and a ruined medieval village which inspired the creation of the Doone stronghold.

Both walks can be a morning or a full day's outing. Book here.

