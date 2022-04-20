Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
11 fab things to do in Plymouth

Andy Cooper

Published: 8:01 AM April 20, 2022
Updated: 10:42 AM April 20, 2022
Aerial view of boats moored on marinas with the city of Plymouth in the background.

It's easy to see why Plymouth is known as the Ocean City. - Credit: MDL Marinas

KATE WILLIAMS discovers there is plenty to see and do for a fantastic day out in the Ocean City

Groups of people relaxing on the grass facing out to sea on Plymouth Hoe.

Plymouth Hoe ought to be on anyone’s list when taking a trip to the city. - Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon

1. Plymouth Hoe 

With so much going for it — particularly on a sunny day — Plymouth Hoe ought to be on anyone’s list when taking a trip to the city. With those breathtaking views, it’s a super spot for a picnic or taking a dip in the art deco Tinside Lido. It is also the site of local explorer Sir Francis Drake's statue. 

Carved ship's figureheads hanging in the atrium of The Box museum in Plymouth.

The Box has some incredible collections, including 14 monumental ships’ figureheads. - Credit: Andy Cooper

2. The Box 

If it’s a full-size woolly mammoth replica you would like to see, then The Box, Plymouth's major new museum, art gallery and archive, is the place to be. Some incredible collections are on show including 14 monumental ships’ figureheads, thousands of natural history specimens, objects, film and photography, documents, maps and plans. 

A couple with their child pointing at a shark in an aquarium swimming in front of them.

The National Marine Aquarium houses over 4,000 animals including sharks, stingrays, octopuses, jellyfish and a turtle. - Credit: Olly Reed

3. National Marine Aquarium 

Plymouth’s National Marine Aquarium is a day out like no other…find yourself learning all sorts about the wonderful ocean world. Housing over 4,000 animals including sharks, stingrays, octopuses, jellyfish and a turtle, each visit to the UK’s largest aquarium is a different one. Plus 100 per cent of the proceeds go towards the Ocean Conservation Trust. 

4. Edgcumbe Guest House 

Found at West Hoe’s Pier Street, Edgcumbe Guest House offers a selection of stylish, comfortable recently refurbished rooms. A great place for a stop-over to explore the city, the accommodation includes digital televisions, top quality percale bedding and soft fluffy white towels, generous hot beverage trays with biscuits and complimentary toiletries. 

5. Elliott Terrace Room Apartment 1A 

Elliott Terrace is a substantial iconic Grade ll listed Italianate late 19th Century building split into unique apartments and situated in an unrivalled location by Plymouth Hoe. Apartment 1A is a ground floor open-living space with one bedroom but sleeping up to five. Beautifully decorated, it also offers a parking permit for one car. 

Exterior of Barbican Pasta Bar restaurant in Plymouth.

Barbican Pasta Bar is a must for any pasta or pizza lover. - Credit: Barbican Pasta Bar

6. Barbican Pasta Bar 

Award-winning and family-run, this pasta restaurant sits in the heart of the Barbican and offers fresh dishes created with the finest ingredients. Attentive service, fabulous atmosphere and a good selection of vegetarian and gluten-free options make this is must for any pasta or pizza lover. 

7. HonkyTonk Wine Library 

Serving food and wine but not a restaurant or bar, the HonkyTonk Wine Library is a ‘hybrid’ wine deli and lounge in Plymouth’s Sutton Harbour combining the love of fine wine and sharing food. The brainchild of couple Zoe Brodie and Fitz Spencer, the ‘library' is a little haven with tranquil harbour views 

8. Pier One 

For those who enjoy a bit of weather watching, book yourself in here. From ferocious wind-induced sea waves to a tranquil and peaceful sunset, Pier One has the top spot. Choose a balcony seat or a table protected by the floor-to-ceiling windows to enjoy a drink or a bite 

Angled modern glass windows at the entrance to Drakes Circus shopping centre in Plymouth.

Drakes Circus is home to over 70 top brand stores and a whole host of eateries. - Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon

9. Drakes Circus 

Being Devon’s largest shopping centre, Drakes Circus deserves a mention for its enormity with over 70 top brand stores and a whole host of eateries as well, making for a great day out, particularly if the weather is bad. It’s accessible to all and even has a Shopmobility service providing powered scooters and manual wheelchairs 

A man starring at a large spoon dripping with chocolate.

Nick Kittle of Domea Favour offers a variety of specialist chocolate and gifts. - Credit: Domea Favour

10. Domea Favour 

Pronounced ‘Do-me-a Favour’, Domea Favour is an independent local chocolatier, with the self-made chocolate factory located in Royal William Yard. Offering a variety of specialist chocolate and gifts, served with personality, inspired by experience whilst remaining affordable 

11. Identity Fashion  

This independent clothing and lifestyle concept boutique can be found at Royal William Yard and offers handmade bespoke designer jewellery, exclusive women’s clothing, as well as hand-crafted and hand-painted ceramics and hand-woven woollen Kilim rugs. Jewellery making workshops are also available in-store 

