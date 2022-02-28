11 super things to do in Sidmouth

There is plenty to do in a day in the lovely coastal town of Sidmouth. - Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon

KATE WILLIAMS explores a charming seaside town with plenty on offer for all ages and gives some tips on great things to do

The Byes is the perfect place for a stroll in most weathers with hard and mostly flat pathways to enjoy. - Credit: Kate Williams

1. The Byes Riverside Park

Connecting the village of Sidford and The Old Tollhouse in Sidmouth is a wonderful green space with pathways to walk or cycle. Just over a mile long, The Byes is perfect for a stroll following fields and meadows along the River Sid — Devon’s smallest river at just over six miles long — and is mostly flat, making it accessible for most ages and abilities.

Jacob's Ladder is situated at the western end of the town beach. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Jacob’s Ladder

Jacob's Ladder is one of Sidmouth's two beaches and is situated at the western end of the town beach. Its name comes from the wooden steps leading down from Connaught Gardens, although the sand and shingle beach can also be accessed by walking around from the town’s main beach via a level path.

3. Manor Pavilion Theatre

For those who love a show, there is always something on at the East Devon District Council-owned and managed Manor Pavilion Theatre. Whether you are in the mood for a dance show, musical or a comedy, this beautiful, iconic theatre stages an abundance of entertainment.

Relax and unwind and take in the stunning views at Sidmouth Harbour Hotel and Spa. - Credit: Harbour Hotels

4. Sidmouth Harbour Hotel and Spa

This stunning Devon seaside boutique hotel boasts a popular luxury spa as well as heated outdoor pool, steps from the beach and beautiful sea views of the Jurassic Coast and Lyme Bay. With 56 rooms to choose from, the hotel also houses an excellent restaurant.

5. 1 Chapel Mews

This luxurious romantic cottage is a renovated chapel dating back to 1840 including a period feature window but fully modernised. Situated in the centre of Sidmouth, this cottage sleeps up to four and offers a fully-equipped kitchen-living area with everything you need for a comfortable stay.

Take advantage of the super service and locally-sourced, varied menu at 14 Miles East. - Credit: Kate Williams

6. 14 Miles East

Named after the distance between Exeter and Sidmouth, 14 Miles East is an independent cafe and bar, providing a wonderfully relaxed atmosphere and fantastic, friendly service. It will also not let diners down with its locally-sourced and seasonal menu; and has worked with Coeliac UK to meet gluten-free standards and procedures.

7. Dukes

A constant and reliable eatery in the centre of Sidmouth, Dukes always promises a comfortable dining experience, whether it be breakfast, lunch, dinner or just a coffee. The varied menu offers everything from a light bite or sandwich to the popular Dukes fish pie, as well as a number of gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options.

8. Prospect Plaice

Dine in or grab a takeaway from this wonderful fish and chip restaurant which is right on the seafront at The Esplanade. A comprehensive menu is offered, including premium fillets of cod, haddock and plaice and tables have superb sea views particularly from the upstairs area.

An Aladdin’s cave of gifts and keepsakes, Country Bloomers is busting with lovely little trinkets. - Credit: Kate Williams

9. Country Bloomers

A firm favourite for many visitors to the town, Country Bloomers is filled with gorgeous keepsakes and gifts, many with special phrases and messages, photo frames and memory boxes. Stocking the popular East of India range of products, the shop also offers a unique personalising service for its various wooden, painted trinkets.

10. Flutterbys

All things sparkly are housed at Fore Street’s Flutterbys. From beads, buttons and crystals to jewellery, crafty supplies and the most amazing doorknobs and hooks, this little shop is a treasure trove for gifts, the home or accessories for a making project and is not to be missed. There is even a craft area.

11. Fields of Sidmouth

Resplendent on Market Place since 1809, Fields is a traditional department store offering fashion, beauty and home all in one peaceful store. Stocking top brands, including Joules, Barbour, Dualit and Portmeirion, Fields also houses its 1809 restaurant where visitors can enjoy an all-day full English breakfast, carver or cream tea.