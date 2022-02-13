24 hours in: Stroud

Where to stay, what to eat, where to shop, and what to do in Stroud

DAYTIME

Museum in the Park

Just a short stroll from the centre of town is this wonderful museum, sitting squarely in the lovely surroundings of Stratford Park. Alongside the museum’s collection, there’s a programme of temporary exhibitions, a walled garden, shop and café.

museuminthepark.org.uk

Thames & Severn Canal

Explore the waterways that are key to Stroud’s industrial heritage. A stretch of the canal runs alongside the River Frome at Stroud, and there are some lovely walks to be had along towpaths, through tunnels and past mill buildings, all rich with wildlife.

cotswoldcanals.net

Five Valleys Market, Stroud - Credit: Candia McKormack

Five Valleys Market

Soak up the atmosphere in Stroud’s lively new indoor market. With a vibe akin to a scaled-down Camden Lock in London, you’ll find some of our finest local artisans and producers here, including Waghornes Butchers, Pershore Seafood and The Artisan Baker.

fivevalleysstroud.co.uk

Waghornes Artisan Butchers at Five Valleys Market, Stroud - Credit: Candia McKormack

NIGHT TIME

Burleigh Court Hotel

This 18-bedroom boutique manor house hotel, nestled in four acres of gardens, is full of country charm. They even have a choice of pet-friendly rooms in their adjacent coach house, and the locally-sourced food served in the restaurant comes highly recommended.

burleighcourtcotswolds.co.uk

Subscription Rooms

Stroud’s central venue is enjoying a new lease of life after being taken over by a group of trustees, including Cornbury Festival’s Hugh Phillimore. Expect top names from the world of pop, rock, jazz and world music in sexy surroundings with top-notch sound.

thesubrooms.co.uk

READ MORE about what's happening at the Sub Rooms here

Cotswold Playhouse

Stroud’s intimate theatre space is the home of the Cotswold Players and features a lively programme of events throughout the year. The 120-capacity theatre has fully raked seating, professional sound and lighting, a well-stocked bar and friendly staff.

cotswoldplayhouse.co.uk

EATING

Galgos, Stroud - Credit: Candia McKormack

Galgos

Located on the site of the old Greyhound Inn, on the corner of Lansdown and Gloucester Street, Galgos is a vibrant Latin American explosion, founded by two Venezuelan sisters and a British publican’s son. If you’re a lover of taco and nacho grazing, this is for you.

galgos.co.uk

Woodruffs, Stroud - Credit: Candia McKormack

Woodruffs Organic Café

Something of an institution in Stroud, Woodruffs was established in Stroud in 1998 and has been a popular meeting place ever since. Expect good, healthy homemade fare, with plenty of vegetarian and vegan offers, washed down with FairTrade coffee.

woodruffsorganiccafe.co.uk

Falafel Mama

Delicious Middle Eastern street food is served in this lively café on the corner of John Street and London Road. Founder Alon Hertz lived in the desert with the bedhouin, and his food is an authentic taste of their generous hospitality. Known for being particularly vegan-friendly.

falafelmama.co.uk

SHOP TIME

Moonflower and Withey's Yard, Stroud - Credit: Candia McKormack

Moonflower

Much-loved by Stroudies, Moonflower was established in 1979 as a quirky, characterful clothing, accessories, gifts andhomewares shop. With its sister store, Moonflower Too, it’s guaranteed to give you a warm glow as you browse the goodies on offer.

moonflowershops.co.uk

Intrigue of Stroud - Credit: Candia McKormack

Intrigue of Stroud and Mosaic

These two stores, almost directly opposite each other on Kendrick Street, are Aladdin’s caves of wonders. You’ll be sure of a warm welcome – and often a glug of something to drink while browsing – as you seek out treasures not likely to be found elsewhere.

facebook.com/IntrigueOfStroud

Made in Stroud - Credit: Candia McKormack

Made in Stroud

Established in 2000, this shop supports over 160 makers and artisans. You’ll find everything from mosaics and sculpture to fashion, books and textiles, and buying direct ensures you’re not only buying something unique, but also supporting local talent.

madeinstroud.co.uk

