24 hours in Winchcombe

Candia McKormack

Published: 11:06 AM December 29, 2021
Sudeley Castle, Gloucestershire

Sudeley Castle - Credit: Creative Commons/Wikimedia

DAYTIME 

Sudeley Castle 
Set within a 1,200-acre estate, Sudeley is the only private castle in England to have a queen buried in its grounds – Katherine Parr, the last of Henry VIII's six wives. During the winter months, visitors are drawn to the dramatic Spectacle of Light, while spring to autumn show off its 10 magnificent gardens and striking ruins. The Castle’s historic interiors and gardens are open to the public again on March 7, 2022.  
sudeleycastle.co.uk 

Winchcombe Museum

Winchcombe Museum - Credit: Wikimedia/Creative Commons

Winchcombe Museum 
Explore the Cotswolds’ history of Arts & Crafts, discover Winchcombe’s fasinating history – from the Iron Age to WWII –  and learn about historic locations nearby, such as Postlip Hall and Belas Knap. The police collection is of particular note. 
winchcombemuseum.org.uk 

England, Cotswolds, Gloucestershire, ancient Belas Knap long barrow near Winchcombe

Belas Knap long barrow, near Winchcombe - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Belas Knap 
This fine example of a neolithic, chambered long barrow, located on Cleeve Hill just outside of Winchcombe, is well worth a visit. It’s currently in the care of English Heritage and is open ‘any reasonable time during daylight hours’.  
www.english-heritage.org.uk 

NIGHT TIME 

The Plaisterers Arms 
A charming 15th-century hostelry, just a stone’s-throw from Sudeley Castle. The inn has a number of spacious and traditional B&B rooms and makes a great base for exploring the rest of the Cotswolds. In the winter, enjoy real ales by the fireside.  
theplaisterersarms.com 

Corner Cupboard Inn, Winchcombe

Corner Cupboard Inn, Winchcombe - Credit: Wikimedia/Creative Commons

Corner Cupboard 
Built around 1550 as a farmhouse, this popular pub near to St Peter’s Church is a great night out, with traditional food sourced from local suppliers, and real ales. The inn is said to be haunted by the ghost of a 12-year-old girl, but don’t let that put you off your pint.  
cornercupboardwinchcombe.co.uk 

The Lodge at Winchcombe 
Relax in luxurious privacy at this 11-bedroom traditional Cotswold stone home with contemporary interiors. Described as the ‘perfect country retreat’, you can enjoy the views from the roof terrace, and be spoilt by the private chef. 
thelodgeatwinchcombe.com 

EATING  

5 North Street 
This popular restaurant offers Anglo-French dishes served in an intimate dining room with exposed beams. Chef Marcus ‘Gus’ Ashenford – who has won four separate Michelin stars – serves seasonal, locally-sourced dishes ‘straight from the heart’.  
5northstreetrestaurant.co.uk

The Wesley, Winchcombe

The Wesley, Winchcombe - Credit: wesleyhouse.co.uk

Wesley House 
Restaurants don’t come with much more charm than this High Street beauty. Set in a 15th-century merchant’s house, the surroundings are stunning, while the menu is lovingly put together with local – and often organic – produce. 
wesleyhouse.co.uk 

The Lion Inn 
Another dining experience with oodles of charm. The 15th-century coaching inn features a Christmas Celebration Menu throughout December, showcasing the finest British produce with a festive twist... with eight cosy bedrooms to retreat to should you wish.  
thelionwinchcombe.co.uk 

SHOP TIME 

Barnbury, Winchcombe

Barnbury, Winchcombe - Credit: barnbury.com

Barnbury 
Design duo Jonathan Sellwood and Jonathan Parkin have combined their creative talents to curate a hand-picked selection of lighting, furniture, wallpapers, fabrics, tableware and home fragrance. Its Christmas Room, full of seasonal gifts, is now open. 
barnbury.com 

Lavender Blue, Winchcombe

Lavender Blue, Winchcombe - Credit: Wikimedia/Creative Commons

Lavender Blue 
Delightful women’s clothing store on Winchcombe’s High Street, stocking timeless brands such as Cove, Part Two, Sahara, Sandwich, Vilagallow, Pom Pom and Oui. Gift cards range from £10 to £200 and make a great Christmas present if stuck for ideas. 
lavenderblue.org.uk 

Winchcombe Antiques Centre 
Set over two floors of a charming Grade II-listed stone building, the centre features treasures from several reputable dealers. Shop for antique furniture, jewellery, porcelain and paintings, then take a break with a slice of cake in their tea room. 
www.winchcombeantiquescentre.co.uk

