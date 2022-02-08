5 great tips for a Cornwall spa break in Falmouth

ANDY COOPER discovers a hotel haven in Cornwall where the emphasis is on relaxation

To be honest, I am not normally a spa treatment kind of guy. I think it must be the combination of a) feeling there is not a lot of remedy that such treatments can provide for a visage and body which feel a little beyond repair and b) an aversion to white dressing gowns and slippers which are just a little too small for me.

I am being a little cynical, of course and some of my aversion is self-inflicted – i.e. if I looked after the body a little more then that aforementioned dressing gown might actually fit. Maybe that’s why I normally fight shy of subjecting myself to the spa.

The décor of the rooms at St Michael's Resort has been done just right for the surroundings. - Credit: Elliott White Photography

However, I am prepared to do a complete volte face on my attitude if I can make the spa the one at St Michael’s Resort in Cornwall. Because there are spa experiences and then there are St Michael’s spa experiences.

The resort – nestled just off Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth - is home to the South West’s largest hydrothermal pool with 21 massage stations, experience showers, heated relaxation beds and the world’s only Cornish sea-salt steam room. Beyond the pool, guests can relax in the hotel’s peaceful south-facing Spa Gardens complete with red cedar hot tub and Finnish barrel sauna.

And relax we did. Settling into our delightful room in a separate complex to the main hotel building, it was clear a great deal of attention is given to making the guest experience a fabulous one. Staff are attentive and keen to help and – a key point I find these days in hospitality businesses – they are well-trained and sufficient in number to ensure your every whim is catered for.

St Michael's Resort is a two-minute walk from the stunning Gyllyngvase Beach. - Credit: St Michael's Resort

St Michael’s Resort's décor has a lovely nautical theme running through it - but it’s not overdone to the point of being cheesy – and it perfectly complements the surroundings where you are but a two-minute walk from the beach or, indeed, the South West Coast Path for a stroll along the dramatic coastline heading west. And you must also find the time to pop into the delightful nearby town of Falmouth – a short stroll away – and offering a properly diverse range of eateries, shops and great places for a drink.

It will be hard to tear yourself away from St Michael’s Resort though – stepping inside one can feel the stresses simply fall away and nowhere is that more evident than in the stunning spa complex. Staff there are efficient and knowledgeable when it comes to ascertaining the correct treatment for you and the time spent with the therapists leaves you feeling invigorated and refreshed.

The view from the Brasserie on the Bay is stunning. - Credit: Elliott White Photography

The pool is a must-visit too. Lounge poolside with a good book – or a quality county lifestyle county magazine – and occasionally dip into its refreshing waters for a swim. Or hop into the jacuzzi and be bounced back into life with some bubbles.

We could have stayed in the spa all day, but all this relaxing works up something of an appetite and dinner was booked in the hotel’s Brasserie on the Bay. The restaurant has a truly stunning outlook over the bay and the food more than complements the setting. The emphasis is on Cornish produce so think seafood specials...or maybe try the Famous Fondue, a proper throwback done in an elegantly modern way and showing that the St Michael’s kitchen team like to remain innovative with everything they do.

With all kinds of spa break packages on offer, St Michael’s can truly offer something for everyone and new to the resort for 2022 are the Beach Residences - a collection of splendid one-to-three-bedroom residences set within the Liner development, next to the resort and perfect for a memorable self-catering ocean break.

All too soon we were wistfully checking out and reminding ourselves that when in need of a break from the stresses and strains of modern life, with a proper dollop of Cornish hospitality and creativity to the fore, then St Michael’s Resort is just the (proper) job!

Pendennis Castle has stood watch over Falmouth for centuries, - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

When in Falmouth...five more things to do when visiting the town

1) The National Maritime Museum, Cornwall

This distinctive building on Falmouth’s harbourside celebrates all things nautical in style. A mix of permanent and visiting exhibitions means each visit will offer something different and the interactivity of displays will keep young and old alike interested.

2) The Gylly Beach Café

This café is legendary, both for its position right on the stunning sweep of Gyllyngvase Beach and its food and drink offering. From bracing brekkies to late night snifters on the terrace, this eatery offers it all.

3) Pendennis Castle

Standing proudly at the entrance to Falmouth Harbour, Pendennis Castle has kept watch over the town for centuries. A visit is a fascinating insight into a fortress first built for Henry VIII but which has continued to play a pivotal role in history throughout the intervening years.

4) Take a Fal River Ferry

Carrick Roads is the unique name given to the stretch of water heading inland from Falmouth and what better way to explore its coves and inlets than on a Fal River Ferry? Particularly recommended is a trip across to the charming village of St Mawes on the opposite side of the estuary.

5) Visit for Falmouth Week

When a town is so reliant on the water then it is simply a must that it has a yearly celebration of this and Falmouth Week is just that. This annual August event features a mix of sailing and shoreside events and has an already busy town buzzing at this time of year.

St Michael's Resort in Falmouth is a superb spot for a Cornwall spa break. - Credit: Elliott White Photography



