50 of the best Peak District places to visit this summer 

Published: 12:01 PM July 2, 2021

The delights of the Peak District is high up on many people's wish list, especially as we head into July with the summer months ahead of us.

Whether a first-time visitor, frequent returner or fortunate to have it on your doorstep, there are never enough hours in the day to fully explore its uniqueness, beauty and diverse offerings.

Here, we offer a sneak preview to 50 potential outings - all offering something a little different.

How many can you complete before the summer is out?

Chatsworth: Experience the delights of one of the country’s most beautiful and historic country homes and gardens

Haddon Hall: Nestled close to Bakewell, this centuries-old building has history emanating from every nook and cranny

Matlock Bath: Compared to Switzerland by Lord Byron back in the day, Matlock Bath is as popular as it is unique

Heights of Abraham: Discover the Peak and experience wonderous views from upon high

Kinder Scout: The highest point of the Peak District and the focus of the famous Mass Trespass of 1932

Edale: Stunningly beautiful, Edale provides the starting/ending point for the famous Pennine Way

Arkwright’s Mills: Visit Cromford for a heritage site like no other. It was here that Richard Arkwright ushered in the Industrial Revolution

Cromford Canal - Credit: Gary Wallis

Cromford Canal: Another site rich in heritage, Cromford Canal makes for an idyllic, peaceful walk

Ladybower Reservoir: Stunning landscapes, amazing waters and the story of two drowned villages makes for a rewarding day out

Buxton Opera House: Sumptuous surroundings, great entertainment and numerous nearby hospitality offerings; what’s not to like?

Renishaw Hall: On the edges of the Peak, this country hall with magnificent gardens stands resplendent in the parish of Eckington

Bolsover Castle: Bolsover Castle offers hundreds of years of local history and divine views to boot

Crich Tramway Museum: Surrounded by the rolling hills of the Peak, this unique museum offers a fascinating insight into an era long since passed

Peak District Mining Museum: Situated in Matlock Bath, a perfect opportunity to learn about an industry pivotal in centuries gone by

Matlock: Sat on the edges of the National Park, Matlock is the county town of Derbyshire and a must-visit place for anybody visiting the area

Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop: This famous shop dates back to the 1800s. If you’re after an authentic Bakewell pudding, this is the place

Eyam: Tiny but world-famous, a visit to this Peak District ‘plague village’ will certainly leave its mark

Dovedale: The Peak District is jam packed full with beauty spots and it is hard to pick out highlights given there are so many – however, Dovedale is definitely one

Dovedale - Credit: Gary Wallis

Carsington: Experience the vastness of the open water at the reservoir and enjoy the family-orientated activities Carsington has to offer

Crich Stand: Towering high on a hill, from the top of this famous landmark eight separate counties can be seen

Hathersage Outdoor Pool: One of Britain’s few open-air swimming pools, the pool is heated to 28°c and offers stunning views over Stanage Edge, Hathersage and surrouning hills

READ MORE: 5 great days out in Derbyshire this summer

Black Rocks: A small outcrop of natural gritstone, Black Rocks – between Cromford and Wirksworth – offers lovely picnic areas and great rock climbing opportunities

Ecclesbourne Valley Railway: Take in the beautiful countryside views of the Ecclesbourne Valley whilst enjoying the experience of a Derbyshire Countryman speciality menu during the journey

Monsal Head: Magnificent views down Monsal Dale and up the Wye Valley. The route of the former Midland Railway, there’s also plenty of history to explore

Edensor: This unique, picture-postcard village on the Chatsworth estate is the resting place for Kathleen Kennedy, sister of JFK. Also in the village, no two houses look the same

Stanage Edge: A popular spot for walkers and climbers, Stanage Edge north of Hathersage affords stunning views of the Dark Peak moorlands

Mam Tor: A six-and-a-half-mile walk starting from the picturesque village of Castleton, reach the summit at Mam Tor and that effort will feel worth it

Thor's Cave - Credit: Gary Wallis

Thor’s Cave: A magnificent natural cave in the Manifold Valley

Chrome Hill: Adjacent to the equally gorgeous Parkhouse Hill, this limestone reef knoll lies in the upper Dove valley close to the Staffordshire border

Caudwell’s Mill: A delightful Grade II-listed mill in Rowsley where you can take in the history and scenery while enjoying the delights of the on-site shop and café

Pooles Cavern: Explore the Peak District’s wonderous caverns, some of the finest in England, which will take your breath away - a popular Peak District attraction

Solomon’s Temple: Also known as Grin Low Tower, this unique Victorian hill marker stands high near the spa town of Buxton

Pavilion Gardens, Buxton: Dating back to 1871, the open and elegant splendour of the Pavilion Gardens offers everything a family could want in a day out

Winnats Pass: Underneath the sea thousands of years ago, water has given way to carved landscapes which offer sensational views to visitors

Arbor Low: A Neolithic henge in the White Peak. Thousands of years of mystery and history combine to make this a popular destination

Foolow: A small but delightful village a stone’s throw from Eyam. If you come here, don’t forget the camera as the scenery is stunning

Hardwick Hall: A magnificent Elizabethan house and gardens associated with Bess of Hardwick – hence the name

Hardwick Hall - Credit: Gary Wallis

Buxton International Festival: Taking place this month, this world-famous festival offers the best cultural entertainment – from opera to theatre

Howden Reservoir: Close to Ladybower, Howden is a Y-shaped reservoir and the uppermost of three in the Derwent Valley

Longshaw Estate: Part of the National Trust, enjoy a walk down to Padley Gorge and take in the ‘Gateway to the Peak’

Chee Dale: A steep-sided gorge on the River Wye, you’ll find an abundance of wildlife here, with the area overseen by the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust

Bakewell Old House Museum: A 16th century Tudor building with amazing and historic stories to tell

Lathkill Dale: Experience one of the finest limestone dales in the Peak, as the River Lathkill flows effortlessly by

Peveril Castle: These ruins have a very atmospheric feel, standing isolated above Castleton and consumed by beautiful scenery

Lyme Park: Nestled south of Disley in Cheshire, this Peak District mansion and gardens is stunning and managed by the National Trust

Magpie Mine: Near Sheldon in the Peak, Magpie Mine is a well-preserved mine which showcases the area’s heritage

Magpie Mine - Credit: Gary Wallis

Whaley Bridge: This tranquil High Peak town is often referred to as the ‘Gateway to the Goyt Valley’

Tissington: This beautiful and picturesque Peak District village is home to world-famous well dressings

Tideswell: Home to the magnificent St. John the Baptist Church, there’s a reason this Grade I-listed building is referred to as the ‘Cathedral of the Peak’

Baslow: Nestling close to Chatsworth and a short drive to Sheffield, Baslow is surrounded by some of the finest scenery the Peak District has to offer

