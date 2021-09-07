Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Travel > Places to Visit

6 magical forest walks in Devon to relieve stress

Author Picture Icon

Andy Cooper

Published: 2:39 PM September 7, 2021    Updated: 3:18 PM September 7, 2021
Take a pretty woodland walk in Devon with these strolls which combine outdoor-based therapy workshops with art

The beautiful Hembury Woods are perfect for a forest bathing session - Credit: levettday, Flickr, CC BY-ND 2.0

Take a walk on the wild side in Devon with these strolls which combine outdoor-based therapy workshops with art, says KATE WILLIAMS 

Connecting with nature is something Emma Capper uses to de-stress and source creativity - and she introduces others to the concept through her forest therapy workshops.   

Founded in 2013, Creative Journeys in Nature introduces people to a relationship with the natural world, firing their imagination and promoting creativity for mental, spiritual and physical benefit. 

A group of women sat in a circle in a woodland in autumn.

One of Emma's groups takes time out to rest and reflect in the woods. - Credit: Hudson Swan

Totnes-based Emma explains: “I founded Creative Journeys in Nature, weaving my love of art and nature together to curate workshops and forest therapy walks to connect adults and children with their innate creativity and our natural world.  

“Spending regular time in nature really benefits my mental health. I can wake of a morning feeling rather anxious or just flat and tired. After a few minutes walking along the riverside path or in the woods I start to feel lifted.” 

View of the South Front of Killerton House in Devon.

Try the grounds of Killerton House for one of the best spots for a woodland walk and forest bathing in Devon. - Credit: National Trust Images

And six of Emma’s favourite places to guide walks in Devon are these spots: 

In 2018, Emma trained as a nature and forest therapy guide with the Association of Nature and Forest therapy guides and programmes.  

Creative Journeys in Nature are aimed at everyone, according to Emma. “I make sure they’re accessible to all generations and abilities,” she says. “We are all creative in so many different and unique ways, we often just don’t realise it.” 

A man walking up a long flight of stone steps in woodland.

The Dartington Estate is a great Devon spot to go forest bathing. - Credit: Kim Aldis

Most Read

  1. 1 Win a Mini-Moon experience for two at The Feathered Nest in the Cotswolds
  2. 2 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  3. 3 This stunning six-mile circular walk crosses three pretty Suffolk villages
  1. 4 9 great Heritage Open Days in Suffolk
  2. 5 16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit
  3. 6 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
  4. 7 10 things to do in Surrey this September
  5. 8 11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire
  6. 9 12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire
  7. 10 WIN an original watercolour painting of Ingatestone Hall by James Merriott

By introducing people to local woods and green spaces, Emma says her walks bring people together, counteracting social isolation, help them authentically develop a deep connection to their natural home, which they can then share with family, friends, and people they meet.  

She adds: “I especially like to work with adults and help bring back a sense of freedom and play. 

“Research has proven that the walks are very soothing to the nervous system, and provide time to step away from the pressures and responsibilities of modern life.” 

Two women pausing whilst on a walk in woodland.

Creative Journeys in Nature introduces people to a relationship with the natural world. - Credit: Creative Journeys in Nature

Devon Life
Devon

Don't Miss

An iconic scene in The Railway Children filmed on the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway

Yorkshire Life

Everything you need to know about the new Railway Children film

Kathryn Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
A bouquet of pink roses with greenery on a coffee table in front of a sofa and window.

Devon Life | Win

Win a four-day flower arranging course worth £695

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
A golden field near Morley Green by Paul Taylor

Cheshire Life | Updated

6 of the best September walks in Cheshire

Cheshire Life

Logo Icon
Beer (c) Alison Day, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Devon Life

10 of the best villages in Devon

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon