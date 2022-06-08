6 of the best B&Bs in Devon

Make the most of your Devon holiday by staying in a luxury B&B. - Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon

Bed and breakfasts are a staple of the British holiday tradition, offering home comforts and a warm welcome before you head out and explore the beauty of the surrounding area.

In Devon, that tradition is certainly alive and well, with B&Bs across the county bringing their own style and character to seaside inns, contemporary getaways and country houses. Here, the Good Hotel Guide shares 6 of their top recommended B&Bs in Devon:

Strete Barton House is a 16th century Manor House turned five-star bed and breakfast. - Credit: Strete Barton

1. Strete Barton House, Dartmouth

Close to the seaside town of Dartmouth, Strete Barton House is a 16th century Manor House turned five-star bed and breakfast in the picturesque village of Strete. A stone's throw from the South West Coast Path and with sea views over Start Bay, this is a place for homemade cake and comfy sofas.

There's a log fire when it's cold, fresh flowers and everything is presented beautifully. Breakfast brings hot dishes and hearty fare before a day in the fresh air.

Kaywana Hall is a ‘butterfly house’, filled with natural light. - Credit: Original Image Photography

2. Kaywana Hall, Kingswear

An ultra-modern B&B over the water from Dartmouth, Kaywana Hall is a 1960s Le Corbusier-inspired ‘butterfly house’, filled with natural light and reserved for adults only. Abstract art is peppered around the sophisticated abode, and rooms are thoughtfully equipped with robes and slippers, a mini-fridge, an espresso machine and homemade sweet treats.

Breakfast is served in an airy room overlooking a tempting swimming pool, and each morning brings a selection of freshly squeezed juices, locally baked bread and fruit compote as well as cooked options.

The Cider House has been exquisitely decorated. - Credit: Cider House

3. Cider House, Yelverton

In the grounds of the National Trust’s Buckland Abbey, Cider House is a sophisticated B&B that's been exquisitely decorated. As the name suggests, the property was once the mediaeval abbey’s brew house, and you can see remnants of that history today - for example, the granite supports for the old cider press are still in place.

Here, guests wake to birdsong along with charming views of the gardens and 700 acres on the fringes of Dartmoor, all glimpsed through mullioned windows. Country chic rooms and a welcoming drawing room regularly feature cut flowers. Meanwhile, as an added bonus, guests receive passes for the abbey and can explore its gardens outside public visiting times.

Kilbury Manor is in a a 17th century Grade II listed Devon longhouse. - Credit: Kilbury Manor

4. Kilbury Manor, Buckfastleigh

A 17th century Grade II listed Devon longhouse situated to the south of Dartmoor National Park, Kilbury Manor is a welcoming bed and breakfast close to the small town of Buckfastleigh. Set in four acres of gardens and pasture leading to the River Dart, it has three bedrooms, all of which are stylish and comfortable.

Their award-winning breakfast is served in a charming dining room, setting you up for the day exploring the Devon countryside.

Rooms at Kerswell Farmhouse feature a mix of antique and modern furnishings - Credit: Kerswell Farmhouse

5. Kerswell Farmhouse, Totnes

Located between Totnes and Dartmouth, Kerswell Farmhouse Bed & Breakfast is another 400-year-old South Devon longhouse turned welcoming retreat. Taking its name from its wells and cress beds, fed by nearby springs, it's a real opportunity to immerse yourself in the countryside.

Also a working farm, it enjoys views across 14 acres of rolling countryside with pigs and hens in attendance. Rooms are fitted in English oak alongside a mix of antique and modern furnishings as well as wi-fi, microwaves, under-floor heating, flat-screen TVs and tea and coffee making facilities.

Rooms at The 25 Boutique B&B are vivacious and luxurious. - Credit: 25 Boutique B&B

6. The 25 Boutique B&B, Torquay

An award-winning boutique B&B in Torquay, The 25 Boutique B&B is stylish, witty and warm. A whimsical six-room getaway on the English Riviera, rooms are vivacious and luxurious, each with unique curiosities that add unique character. One, for example, has a lamp contrived from a male mannequin.

All have an espresso machine, mood lighting, a power shower, a fridge and a daily home-made treat like a Viennese whirl. In the Edwardian-style drawing room you will find an honesty bar, while breakfast is a feast of favourites, from warm croissants with herby mushroom and melted goat’s cheese to kippers and scrambled eggs.