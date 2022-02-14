6 of the best walks in north Somerset

Big views towards the reservoir on the walk between Compton Martin and Ubley - Credit: © Simone Stanbrook-Byrne

This month we look at some great options for walks up north and towards the east of the county



These walk suggestions are précised, so be sure to pack the correct map along with stout boots and spare socks.

Spring is almost upon us – get out there and enjoy it.

Wellow

Map: OS Explorer 142 Shepton Mallet & Mendip Hills East 1:25,000

Start point: Near the 14th century Church of St. Julian. Grid ref: ST741583; Postcode BA2 8QS

Situated right at the southern end of the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, this is one of those routes that, as soon as I’d walked it, I wanted to do it all over again. Wellow and Combe Hay are delightful villages of mellow-coloured stone houses surrounded by tranquil countryside and linked by lovely-to-walk footpaths.

A suggested four-mile route is to follow footpaths north-east to Middle Twinhoe, then the bridleway heading west to Combe Hay. Walk along the road through the village then take the footpath heading south to Underdown Wood. Bath Hill brings you back down to Wellow.

Compton Martin & Ubley

Map: OS Explorer 141 Cheddar Gorge & Mendip Hills West 1:25,000

Start Point: Yew Tree Lane, off Compton Martin’s main street (A368). Grid ref: ST541572. Nearby postcode: BS40 6JS

Views can be thirst-quenching, particularly so when they take in the vast expanse of a reservoir. The walk between these two villages enjoys a fabulous panorama over two huge lakes, constructed to supply water to Bristol.

The Chew Valley Lake opened in 1956 and is the fifth largest artificial lake in England. Exploration of the valley prior to its flooding revealed occupation since the Stone Age, and many more recent homesteads disappeared to make way for the water. Blagdon Lake is older, and was created by damming the River Yeo, which rises in Compton Martin.

Although this four-mile walk doesn’t go to the reservoirs it offers superb viewpoints towards both. It follows in the footsteps of Charles ll, as it starts along the Monarch’s Way from Compton Martin and follows this to the junction of footpaths just east of Ubley Park House.

From here, leave the Monarch’s Way and follow the footpaths south-west down to Ubley. From the village, take the more northerly of the footpaths heading eastish, the one that runs from the end of Tuckers Lane, through fields back towards the main road in Compton Martin.

The Harptrees

Map: OS Explorer 141 Cheddar Gorge and Mendip Hills West 1:25 000

Start Point: West Harptree village centre. Postcode: BS40 6AY. Grid ref: ST560568.

A lofty Victorian aqueduct runs through Harptree Combe - Credit: © Simone Stanbrook-Byrne

I love this three-mile walk! It offers much: attractive countryside, pastoral views, verdant woodland, pubs, wildlife and a good smattering of history.

Join the footpath (part of the long-distance Limestone Link Path) from West Harptree, along Whistley Lane. Beyond Whistley Farm follow the footpaths heading south-west to East Harptree. Take the lane through the village (there is a parallel footpath, but you might then miss the historic character of the village).

At Combe Lane take the footpath heading west towards the site of Richmont Castle, which was demolished in Tudor times. Follow the footpath north-east through Harptree Combe, an historic site, excellent for wildlife and a designated SSSI.

This is a deeply lovely area, rich with wildflowers and deliciously aromatic with wild garlic in spring. The path runs beside sun-spangled Molly Brook and beneath a startlingly lofty Victorian aqueduct. Beyond the combe, a footpath heads north-west back to West Harptree.

Wavering Down

Map: OS Explorer 141 Cheddar Gorge & Mendip Hills West 1:25 000

Start Point: National Trust car park at Kings Wood, shown on map at grid ref ST421560

Trig point on Wavering Down: big skies, big views - Credit: © Simone Stanbrook-Byrne

Wavering Down sits on the southern edge of North Somerset and commands vast, come-hither views from its high spots. This is access land, traversed east to west by the West Mendip Way and crisscrossed with a network of paths for you to choose from. Be prepared for ascents – there is a lesser view without them.

Beyond the trig point you can continue to the slightly lower Crook Peak and then retrace your steps, enjoying the view in the other direction, back to the car park. Alternatively, there are many paths to the north and south of the ridge, from which you can construct a circular walk, length to suit your legs.

Burrington Combe

Map: OS Explorer 141 Cheddar Gorge & Mendip Hills West 1:25,000

Start point: Car park at north end of Burrington Combe. Nearby postcode: BS40 7AT. Grid ref: ST476588

The ‘Rock of Ages’ in ancient Burrington Combe - Credit: © Simone Stanbrook-Byrne

Somerset’s Mendip Hills have hidden depths. Beneath the big views of this ancient landscape lies a dark, enclosed world where caves and potholes abound – although they should only be ventured into by the properly qualified and equipped.

One of these is Aveline’s Hole, in Burrington Combe, famous for being the earliest scientifically dated cemetery in the British Isles. In 1914 the finds from excavation by Bristol University were relocated to Bristol Museum but were mostly destroyed by bombing during WWll. Subsequent tests on bone fragments have revealed them to be over 10,000 years old.

Mesolithic inscriptions have also been discovered on the cave walls.

Our fourish-mile walk through this historic area stays above ground in the sun and fresh air, where permitted paths lead from the west side of the road, winding their way upwards to join the Limestone Link Path.

Follow this above the Combe towards Ellick House at the east end. The land south of the Limestone Link is accessible, so if you wish to go for a stout climb you can head to the trig – one biting winter’s day I met a chap from Australia doing repair work up here and, my, was he feeling the cold!

Back at the east end of the combe, follow the footpath that heads north-west across Burrington Ham towards Burrington Farm, then follow the road back round to the car park. The more-southerly footpath shown on the map that appears to come right back to the car park doesn’t – there is a precipitous drop above the road and the path does not descend.

Trudoxhill

Map: OS Explorer 142 Shepton Mallett & Mendip Hills East 1:25,000

Start point: The White Hart Inn; post code: BA11 5DP; grid ref: ST747438

Ruined building alongside the footpath on the walk from Trudoxhill - Credit: © Simone Stanbrook-Byrne

Just outside the village of Trudoxhill lies Postlebury Wood, an ancient place first documented in the 12th century. This lovely broad-leaved woodland is a SSSI, celebrating its wildflowers.

A footpath runs through it, though the wood away from the path isn’t access land.

When I first walked this route the infrastructure was parlous, but I subsequently had a lovely photograph from a family who were thoroughly enjoying the walk, clutching their copy of Somerset Life. They reported that all the hardware had been fixed, which was good to hear.

From the village follow one of several footpath options heading towards Belle View Farm and then up to Postlebury Wood. Once through the wood take the path that eventually heads north towards Cloford Common.

Beyond Cloford Common take the footpath heading east, back towards the junction with Westend Lane. After that you can either follow the footpath or the road back into Trudoxhill.

Note: If, during the course of a walk, you find that a footpath is impassable, or something, such as a stile or fingerpost, is broken, please report it to Somerset County Council.

They maintain our vast network of paths, but need us to tell them when problems arise. All walkers need to take responsibility for this, otherwise our access to paths could be lost: W: somerset.gov.uk/roads-and-transport/report-a-problem-with-a-public-right-of-way



Simone Stanbrook-Byrne is the author of A Dozen Dramatic Walks in Somerset and other West Country guides.

