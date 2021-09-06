Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Travel > Places to Visit

7 things you need to know about Walcott

Author Picture Icon

Dominic Castle

Published: 5:30 PM September 6, 2021   
Walcott beach

Walcott beach - Credit: Archant

The north Norfolk coast is rightfully recognised as a beautiful part of the country with some outstanding areas of natural beauty, beaches, and picturesque towns, as Tom Castle finds out. One such place is the village of Walcott, a gorgeous little parish right on the coastline with features that make it an unmissable spot.

Walcott village sign.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Walcott village sign - Credit: Archant

1 Walcott is located parallel to the beach on the north-eastern stretch of the Norfolk coastline. The B1159 runs straight through the middle of the village, running between Cromer and Caister-On-Sea. Cromer is half an hour’s drive north up the coast path. Coming from Norwich, the route takes 45 minutes through Wroxham, joining the B1159 at Stalham. 

2 Parking at Walcott is taken care of thanks to the primary car park that overlooks the beach, just off the main road. A caravan and chalet park also offer some parking spaces once again opposite the beach. 

Walcott's wide beach at low tide

Walcott's wide beach at low tide - Credit: Archant

3 One of the village’s biggest draws is the beach. With plenty of dog-friendly sections (please check which sections permit dogs and at what time of year), the wide-open sands are perfect for long walks, setting up camp with towels and parasols, or even things like kite flying and beach sports. 

Pub of the Week - The Lighthouse Inn at Walcott. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The Lighthouse Inn at Walcott - Credit: Archant

4 There are plenty of places to get food and refreshments in Walcott. Along the seafront are several cafes and ice cream shops for lighter bites. Fish and chip shops and places like The Kingfisher Cafe and The Lighthouse Inn have you covered too (the latter two also offer vegetarian/vegan options).

5 If you’re staying the night, there are several places that can put you up. Beachfront holiday homes, flats, and beach houses are in plentiful supply, and there is caravan parking as well. If you fancy something a little different, camping can be booked through The Lighthouse Inn with pitches for caravans, motorhomes, and tents. 

6 Norfolk’s Coast Path takes in the very best sights of the Norfolk coastline. Walcott sits about halfway through a 9.5-mile hike between Mundesley and Sea Palling. There are also shorter circular routes in and around the village – be sure to check out the Norfolk County Council website for more information and maps.  

Deep History Coast encourages locals and tourists to explore the ancient, hidden past of the north N

Deep History Coast encourages locals and tourists to explore the ancient, hidden past of the north Norfolk coast. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  2. 2 Win a Mini-Moon experience for two at The Feathered Nest in the Cotswolds
  3. 3 16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit
  1. 4 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
  2. 5 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
  3. 6 11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire
  4. 7 First-time buyer? Southend-on-Sea's newest apartments are the ideal chance to get on the property ladder
  5. 8 10 of the best restaurants in Hastings
  6. 9 7 of the best spas in Sussex
  7. 10 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District

7 The Deep History Coast is a part of north Norfolk steeped in history dating back millions of years. Walcott offers the best views of the sea across the entire trail and features an official Discovery Point with interactive information about the geology, geography, and other natural history of the region. Artefacts such as Palaeolithic-era hand axes have been found in the area – what will you discover? 


Norfolk Magazine
Norfolk

Don't Miss

A bouquet of pink roses with greenery on a coffee table in front of a sofa and window.

Devon Life | Win

Win a four-day flower arranging course worth £695

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
A golden field near Morley Green by Paul Taylor

Cheshire Life | Updated

6 of the best September walks in Cheshire

Cheshire Life

Logo Icon
An iconic scene in The Railway Children filmed on the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway

Yorkshire Life

Everything you need to know about the new Railway Children film

Kathryn Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Beer (c) Alison Day, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Devon Life

10 of the best villages in Devon

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus