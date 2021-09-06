7 things you need to know about Walcott

Published: 5:30 PM September 6, 2021

The north Norfolk coast is rightfully recognised as a beautiful part of the country with some outstanding areas of natural beauty, beaches, and picturesque towns, as Tom Castle finds out. One such place is the village of Walcott, a gorgeous little parish right on the coastline with features that make it an unmissable spot.

Walcott village sign - Credit: Archant

1 Walcott is located parallel to the beach on the north-eastern stretch of the Norfolk coastline. The B1159 runs straight through the middle of the village, running between Cromer and Caister-On-Sea. Cromer is half an hour’s drive north up the coast path. Coming from Norwich, the route takes 45 minutes through Wroxham, joining the B1159 at Stalham.

2 Parking at Walcott is taken care of thanks to the primary car park that overlooks the beach, just off the main road. A caravan and chalet park also offer some parking spaces once again opposite the beach.

Walcott's wide beach at low tide - Credit: Archant

3 One of the village’s biggest draws is the beach. With plenty of dog-friendly sections (please check which sections permit dogs and at what time of year), the wide-open sands are perfect for long walks, setting up camp with towels and parasols, or even things like kite flying and beach sports.

The Lighthouse Inn at Walcott - Credit: Archant

4 There are plenty of places to get food and refreshments in Walcott. Along the seafront are several cafes and ice cream shops for lighter bites. Fish and chip shops and places like The Kingfisher Cafe and The Lighthouse Inn have you covered too (the latter two also offer vegetarian/vegan options).

5 If you’re staying the night, there are several places that can put you up. Beachfront holiday homes, flats, and beach houses are in plentiful supply, and there is caravan parking as well. If you fancy something a little different, camping can be booked through The Lighthouse Inn with pitches for caravans, motorhomes, and tents.

6 Norfolk’s Coast Path takes in the very best sights of the Norfolk coastline. Walcott sits about halfway through a 9.5-mile hike between Mundesley and Sea Palling. There are also shorter circular routes in and around the village – be sure to check out the Norfolk County Council website for more information and maps.

Deep History Coast encourages locals and tourists to explore the ancient, hidden past of the north Norfolk coast. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

7 The Deep History Coast is a part of north Norfolk steeped in history dating back millions of years. Walcott offers the best views of the sea across the entire trail and features an official Discovery Point with interactive information about the geology, geography, and other natural history of the region. Artefacts such as Palaeolithic-era hand axes have been found in the area – what will you discover?



