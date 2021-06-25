Published: 10:26 AM June 25, 2021

Plymouth is a great spot to enjoy some fabulous walks in the great outdoors. - Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon

Another staycation on the cards this summer? There’s not a better time to explore Plymouth and enjoy scenic walks around the city and its local area.

Try our selection of these eight fabulous walks to really get out and about and make then most of the city and its surroundings.

Devonport Park

This much loved public park is the pride and joy of residents of the Devonport, Stonehouse, Morice Town and Stoke areas of the city.

Since its origins in the 1850s, this park has kept its Victorian charm with manicured lawns, street lanterns and beautifully kept gardens - all thanks to the Friends of Devonport Park community group. You’ll see a range of people enjoying this park – from elderly locals playing boules, to dog walkers, cyclists and families gathering to watch or play sports on Saturday mornings.

Make sure you visit the park’s central café and enjoy spectacular views over the Devonport Dockyard. History enthusiasts will love learning more about the park’s history on the Devonport Park Heritage Trail and explore historical artefacts and areas including The Doris Gun, The Napier Fountain, The Sicilian Fountain and The Great War Memorial.

Central Park

If you’re looking for a more challenging walk but you don’t want to leave the city, why not visit Central Park, the largest park in Plymouth? Constructed as a green space for the residents in the late 1920s, today there are almost 16 acres of meadows and lots of expansive walks and trails to follow.

The Meadow Café offers hot drinks and a supply of snacks for weary walkers, and children will love the large play area nearby. Sports fans can sign up to play golf at the nine hole pitch and putt course, Frisbee golf or football golf. There’s also a free, newly developed skate park for avid skateboarders.

Jennycliff

Only a short drive from Plymouth, Jennycliff’s rugged coastline is the perfect spot for a quick ramble in the countryside. As part of the South Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), it’s an important area for conservation.

The cliffs offer fantastic panoramic views of Plymouth Sound and are an ideal picnic spot for families (weather permitting). From Jennycliff Café, follow the South West Coast Path and take the steps down to Mount Batten Beach, a small shingle beach with plenty of rockpools.

Continue along the peninsula to Mount Batten Tower, an artillery tower built in the 1600s, then towards Mount Batten breakwater, a waterside walk popular for fishing. There’s also a regular ferry link from Mount Batten to the Barbican – ideal for shoppers, walkers and tourists alike.

Wembury offers plenty of chances for fun in and out of the water. - Credit: Devon Wildlife Trust

Wembury

Surfers and paddleboarders flock to the picturesque Wembury Beach, but this special part of the South Hams has so much more to offer for the keen walker. The coast and the sea area are protected by the National Trust and are designated as a Special Area of Conservation and a Voluntary Marine Point.

Start your walk at the Wembury Two Moors Way Car Park (if you are driving, arrive early as this popular but tiny parking area fills up quickly) and follow the South West Coast Path along the pretty, unspoilt landscape.

The Great Mewstone, a mysterious triangular island that was once home to local smugglers and prisoners, can be viewed at Wembury Point. Keep a look out for wild ponies roaming through the tall grasses and large birds of prey hovering above the coastline.

Noss Mayo draws in walkers and ramblers from across the county and beyond. - Credit: Simone Stanbrook-Byrne

Noss Mayo

The tranquil charm of the waterside village of Noss Mayo draws in walkers and ramblers from across the county and beyond. The village, just six miles from Plymouth, is separated by a small creek from the equally beautiful Newton Ferrers.

For a leisurely 40-minute stroll to the village, park at the nearby Warren Car Park and head down to the South West Coastal Park. Enjoy stunning clifftop views (you’ll get a glimpse of The Great Mewstone on a clear day), wooded pathways and follow the winding River Yealm to the village.

Noss Mayo is a popular mooring for yachts and is alive with water activities during the summer months. Grab a table at The Ship or Swan Inn and watch the world go by. A map of the circular route can be found on the National Trust website.

Plymbridge Woods is is a great place to explore flora and fauna of Devon and Plymouth’s rich industrial past. - Credit: National Trust/Steve Haywood

Plymbridge Woods

Get a taste of the wilderness close to home by visiting Plymbridge Woods, a wooded river valley in the north of the city. The woods, a popular spot for walkers during the earlier lockdowns is a great place to explore flora and fauna of Devon and Plymouth’s rich industrial past.

Named after a historic bridge over the River Plym, the area was once bustling with tram and railway lines use to transport building materials between Dartmoor and Plymouth.

The ancient woodland offers fantastic views across the valley and the chance to glimpse wildlife, including peregrine falcons, deer and kingfishers. The railway was closed in 1962 and former tracks have been transformed into footpaths and cycle routes.

It’s possible to walk the entire length of the Plym Trail from Laira Bridge to Clearbrook in Dartmoor, but the woods also have a selection of walking routes to choose - from a gentle river roam to a more challenging history hike.

Embark on the Drake’s Trail for a real adventure on Dartmoor. - Credit: Visit Dartmoor

Dartmoor

There’s nothing quite like escaping the bustle of a city and exploring the vast, open wilderness of the moors. With plenty of walks and trails to discover, you could easily spend hours trekking, hiking and camping in the historic national parkland.

Dartmoor is approximately 20 minutes from Plymouth by car, but those looking for more adventure can embark on Drake’s Trail.

The Trail, named after the famous Elizabethan explorer and sea captain Sir Francis Drake, connects Plymouth to Yelverton on a 13-mile stretch and Yelverton to Plymbridge for nine miles.

Much of this route is off-road and recent improvements have made it easier and safer to enjoy a family day out. Many points on interest along the trail include stately Georgian mansion Saltram House, Plymbridge Woods and the Plym Valley Railway.

You can find out more about this trail on the Visit Dartmoor website.

The Rame Peninsula has less of a tourist footfall than the rest of the Cornish coast. - Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon

Rame Peninsula

One of the many advantages of living near Plymouth is accessing the scenic, virtually unspoilt south east coast of Cornwall. Aptly named, the ‘Forgotten Corner’, the Rame Peninsula has less of a tourist footfall than the rest of the Cornish coast. Leave your car for the day and start your journey by catching a ferry from Stonehouse, the historic naval quarter of Plymouth to Cremyll.

The eight-minute boat ride crosses the River Tamar and gives breathtaking views of Royal William Yard and Plymouth Sound. Once alighted, take a quick stroll on the beach before following the path through the majestic grounds of Mount Edgcumbe Park.

You’ll have lots of delightful places to see along the way including monuments and follies full of mystery and intrigue. Explore the wooded pathways and keep a look out for the National Camellia Collection which has 1,000 cultivars, making it one of the largest collections in the UK.

The adjoined harbour villages of Kingsand and Cawsand are a great place to stop for a breather or a quick lunch. Exquisite fishermen’s cottages adorn the hilly roads of the twin villages and a short uphill climb takes you on the last leg of your journey.

Continue to the Rame Head Heritage Coast and if you can, ascend the steep, rugged landscape of the peninsula to reach St Michael’s Chapel, a 14th century chapel that sits lonely and abandoned on the dramatic clifftop.