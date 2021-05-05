The Woodman Inn: Your next dream staycation

Promotion

Published: 1:01 PM May 5, 2021

Spring sunshine is here, marking the beginning of a summer full of friends, family, food and staycations. What became a distant memory of the pre-pandemic past is now a reality once again – let the staycations commence!

Sarah Leslie of The Woodman Inn shares four reasons to make the five-star West Yorkshire Inn number one on your UK staycation bucket list this year.

“We want all our guests to feel safe, relaxed and comfortable, whether they come in for a pint or for the weekend. Lockdown allowed us to refurbish the Inn and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome everyone back,” says Sarah Leslie from the Woodman Inn.

Planters decorating The Woodman Inn Bar. - Credit: The Woodman Inn

1. A stunning location

Situated in rural Thunder Bridge outside Huddersfield, The Woodman Inn is a dream, country escape for a summer staycation in the UK, or a stop-off on the way to the Peak District, South Pennines and Bronte Country. Their convenient location offers a bounty of opportunities for city-centre shopping, sporting events, walking holidays and day-trips, so there are plenty of activities for all to enjoy during your stay.

The surrounding landscape is a walker’s paradise that boasts stunning trails including the Pennine Way and Colne Valley. Yorkshire is renowned for its cycling opportunities, and its countryside is home to hundreds of popular routes to explore on two wheels with the family.

The Inn is positioned near major tourist attractions like Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Cannon Hall Farm and Xscape, as well as being a short drive from Leeds city centre, Meadowhall, and Sheffield.

Cinderhill Cottage Lounge, The Woodman Inn. - Credit: The Woodman Inn

2. Brand new refurbished accommodation

Undergoing a contemporary refurbishment, the team at The Woodman Inn have kept themselves busy throughout lockdown. Their experimentation with textures and a palette of greens and neutrals has transformed the building into a rustic, rural haven for romantic getaways and family staycations.

They offer a range of family, twin and double rooms, including three dog-friendly rooms, so you can bring your canine companions. Each room has its own character to provide a truly unique experience, compared to your average hotel. They are equipped with a TV, desk, telephone, free WiFi and tea and coffee making facilities.

The Inn also boasts five self-contained luxury cottages, so you can enjoy a secluded staycation with your own front door in the Yorkshire countryside. Snug yet spacious, these cottages are comprised of charming sitting rooms and elegant bedrooms. One cottage even offers extra room with three storeys which is ideal for families, giving the kids their own floor.

Bedroom suite in Thunderbridge Cottage at The Woodman Inn. - Credit: The Woodman Inn

3. A food-lover's destination

The Inn’s new head chef, Andy Lynam, has already generated a phenomenal response to his flavour-packed dishes in the restaurant, with the pub fully booked since re-opening on April 16, 2021. As Andy continues to expand the menu, it’s an exciting time to visit and try out his new dishes.

The Woodman Inn is a traditional, real ale, Cask Marque accredited pub, recognised for its fine selection of ales, including Bradfield’s Farmers Blonde Beer. The pub also offers a wide variety of local ales to drink, including Small World Beers, brewed within a mile of the Inn with fresh spring water sourced directly from a borehole beneath the brewery.

The Woodman Inn are dog-friendly. - Credit: The Woodman Inn

4. The Woodman Inn: An independently owned, family-run pub

Lockdown gave the Leslie family a chance to consider what type of establishment they want to be: a family-owned, family-run business – and that’s exactly what they’ve become. The warmth of the hospitality can be felt throughout the Inn and its restaurant, providing its customers with a truly authentic, friendly service. The Inn enforce strict Covid-secure measures, whilst making customers feel comfortable and relaxed. The Basset Gardens offer guests an alfresco dining experience, perfect for summer evenings or if you’re still uncertain about dining inside the restaurant after May 17, 2021.





Visit woodman-inn.com for more information. Alternatively, contact hello@woodman-inn.com or 01484 605778.







