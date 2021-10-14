A whole new world

Published: 3:43 PM October 14, 2021

Huge pent-up demand has just been released with the US announcing its doors are to be reopened to UK travellers from next month - Credit: Abbotts Travel

It’s certainly been a while, but slowly but surely the world is opening up again. Here South Woodford’s Abbotts Travel reveal the destinations proving popular with their clients

With many destinations beginning to reopen, the forthcoming winter and year ahead looks more promising than for some time for travellers. Prices will rise as demand outweighs supply, however, so if you are considering a major trip, book it where your money is safe and fully protected.

Unforeseen changes in circumstances must always be considered but here are some of the currently most requested and booked adventures for 2022.

USA

Huge pent-up demand has just been released with the US announcing its doors are to be reopened to UK travellers from next month. Long-awaited family reunions, the lure of family favourites Walt Disney and Universal Orlando, some of the world’s greatest bucket list road trips – Route 66, California’s Pacific Coast, New England, or the Deep South are enticing propositions. There’s also great interest in the eagerly anticipated launch of the new Rocky Mountaineer 'Rockies to the Red Rocks' route, a two-day rail service connecting the mile-high cosmopolitan city of Denver, Colorado to Moab, Utah - the gateway to the great national parks of the USA.

Canada is the epitome of the great outdoor family adventure, especially in a campervan or motorhome - Credit: Abbotts Travel

Canada

Canada is the epitome of the great outdoor family adventure, especially in a campervan or motorhome. From the coastal scenery of Alberta to the Prairie Provinces with their wheat-filled fields and from the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific Ocean, this country is extravagant in its diversity. Each area has its own charm; exceptional wildlife viewing, exciting cosmopolitan cities, remote lodges, resorts, ranch stays and rail journeys. The sheer size of the country limits what you can sensibly see and do, without constantly moving around, but an expert will help shape the perfect itinerary.

Maldives

Renewing wedding vows, delayed honeymoons or simply a desire for winter sunshine and relaxation in heavenly surroundings, the Indian Ocean takes some beating and with the Maldives welcoming back UK travellers, demand is high. The best time to travel is between November and April. The five-star premium all-inclusive Atmosphere Kanufushi comes highly recommended, being set on a paradisiacal island, surrounded by a turquoise lagoon featuring lush green palm trees, flourishing tropical vegetation, pure white beaches and home to a natural coral reef that is extraordinary to dive or snorkel.

The five-star premium all-inclusive Atmosphere Kanufushi in the Maldives comes highly recommended - Credit: Abbotts Travel

Europe

For the more traditional family summer holiday, Turkey is back and remains terrific value with the Gloria Resort in Belek hard to beat and having provided an impressive safety-first approach with procedures throughout the pandemic.

The hugely popular and award-winning Ikos Resorts continue to reinvent the luxury all-inclusive beach holiday across the Mediterranean; from the Halkidiki Peninsula in Northern Greece, the islands of Corfu & Kos to Spain’s Costa Del Sol, close to glamorous Marbella.

Another favourite is The Palladium Hotel Group, which has just opened fantastic new hotels in Menorca and Sicily to add to their impressive portfolio of properties including the adult only TRS Ibiza luxury hotel, right on the beach in San Antonio.

abbottstravel.com

