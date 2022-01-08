The cast of hit series, All Creatures Great and Small - on location in Grassington - a third and fourth series will film this spring - Credit: Channel 5

Yorkshire TV favourite, All Creatures Great and Small will return for a third and fourth series it has been announced today by Channel 5.

Based on best-selling author James Herriot’s cherished and iconic collection of stories, the series made a triumphant return with an average of 4.1 million loyal viewers tuning in across the series run.

All Creatures Great and Small will return to shoot on location in Yorkshire in the Spring for series three. Returning for the third series is Nicholas Ralph as young vet James Herriot, and Samuel West as his mercurial mentor Siegfried Farnon. Anna Madeley returns as the matriarch of Skeldale House, Mrs Hall, whilst Callum Woodhouse is Siegfried’s slowly maturing brother Tristan. Rachel Shenton returns as local farmer Helen Alderson. A characterful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1930s will also return, including Patricia Hodge as the wonderfully sophisticated Mrs Pumphrey, and her adored pampered Pekingese Tricki Woo (portrayed by the loveable Derek).

Providing viewers with irresistible escapism and unabashedly wholesome viewing as vet James Herriot discovers the Dales, we can expect more heartwarming tales from Darrowby throughout series three and four. As series three returns, we will rejoin the Skeldale House family in the Spring of 1939 as the prospect of another World War looms large over the Dales.

Here's where to venture for a taste of the popular series:

Scene spot 1: Grassington

Visit The Drover Arms in Grassington - pictured is Nicholas Ralph as young vet James Herriot - Credit: Channel 5

The village of Grassington plays the part of Darrowby in the series with Skeldale House at its heart. Here's why it’s a great place to live and visit.

Scene spot 2: Wensleydale

Wensleydale's unique landscape - Credit: Channel 5

The outstanding landscape of the Yorkshire Dales is at the heart of the success of the All Creatures Great and Small series. Vet James Herriot’s love of the landscape was pivotal to his books and the character of the Dales people shines through in his stories. Discover seven great walks to help you get to know the Dales better.

Scene spot 3: Mr’s Pumphrey’s home – Broughton Hall

Broughton Hall is the Mrs Pumphrey's home in the TV series - Patricia Hodge plays the doting owner of pampered pooch, Tricki Woo - Credit: Channel 5

History seeps through the pores of Broughton Hall Estate, which has been owned by the same family for 900 years, says Filmed in Yorkshire. The Grade I-listed hall near Skipton dates to 1597 and was partly designed by William Atkinson, the architect behind Durham Cathedral. Such grandeur was perfect for the character of Mrs Pumphrey and her infamous dog Tricki Woo in the new adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small. The hall is close to Skipton and the estate features a spa sanctuary, holiday homes and event venues.

Scene spot 4: Thirsk: The World of James Herriot

A blue plaque in Thirsk commemorates Alf Wight - author of the James Herriot books - Credit: Kevin Gibson

In what was writer Alf Wight’s ‘real’ Skeldale House, this captivating museum shows the authentic world of the writer and his country veterinary life. James Alfred Wight OBE FRCVS headed to his veterinary practice in Thirsk, Yorkshire, in 1940 where he fell in love with the Dales and the woman he would marry, Joan Danbury. Take a closer look at life in this robust market town,

Jim Wight and Rosie Page, Wight’s children say ‘For many years the books of James Herriot have provided a source of comfort to tens of thousands of people worldwide at difficult times in their lives. With this recent adaptation of his books, a new generation has been introduced to the joys of the Herriot stories. We are delighted that there are to be at least two more series of All Creatures Great and Small, and we are especially pleased that the same excellent actors and producers are to be involved.’