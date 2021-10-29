Live the American dream with Chigwell's Atlantis Travel

It’s great news for those longing to visit the USA, with this month seeing the easing of restrictions, and there’s plenty of pent-up demand as the folks at Chigwell’s Atlantis Travel can testify

The much-anticipated reopening of the transatlantic corridor, which has been closed since March 2020, has finally arrived and now fully vaccinated UK travellers are able to visit the US, which is a huge turning point for both travellers and the travel industry alike. Now travellers just have to provide proof of vaccination and present proof of a negative Covid test taken within three days of departure.

Winter sun-seekers should head to Miami - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto



As a result, airlines have seen bookings rocket with Virgin Atlantic reporting an incredible 600 per cent increase.

The airline said that New York had the most bookings of any US city, with Orlando flights up 11-fold, Miami nine-fold and Las Vegas eight-fold.

Few Brits can resist a trip to Orlando to take in the theme parks - Credit: Universal Orlando



The USA is by far the most popular long-haul destination and in a normal year attracts almost five million visitors from the UK. This month’s easing of restrictions is therefore expected to result in a winter bookings peak, as it allows people to, among other things, take the ever-popular Christmas shopping trips to New York. The timing is also great for winter sports enthusiasts who love the country’s high quality ski resorts. Winter sun-seekers meanwhile should head to Miami, where they can enjoy the beaches and warm weather before boarding a cruise for the Caribbean.

Ski resorts in the USA are among the finest in the world - Credit: Getty Images



For those with family and loved ones living across the pond, the 18-month wait has undoubtedly taken its toll, but finally big reunions can be planned, with many quite rightly seeing it as an opportunity to also take a holiday. Indeed, Orlando has lost none of its appeal to us Brits, and there’s been plenty of exciting new developments taking place in the ‘Theme Park Capital of the World’, with Disney World, Universal and Sea World all boasting major new attractions.

