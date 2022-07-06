As thick as Tewkesbury Mustard!

An early morning aerial view of the historic medieval market town of Tewkesbury and its magnificent Abbey - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With mustard so good that Shakespeare felt inspired to write about it, and a medieval festival that’s the biggest of its kind in Europe, the market town of Tewkesbury is hot stuff

TEWKESBURY

Points of interest on Katie B Morgan's map:

Tewkesbury map, by Katie B Morgan - Credit: Katie B Morgan, kbmorgan.co.uk

⦁ Medieval alleyways: Discover parts of the town you might otherwise miss with one of the Tewkesbury Heritage and Alleyway Trails.

⦁ Alley cats: Project Alleycat is a community art project with murals and mosaics in the alleys.

⦁ Beadles Hat: 19th-century sign outside the Heritage Centre.

⦁ Golden Key: The site of an ironmonger’s shop.

⦁ Tewkesbury Mustard: The famous mustard balls made from mustard seeds and horseradish are mentioned in William Shakespeare’s Henry IV.

Pretty cottages and the restored Abbey Mill on the River Avon at Tewkesbury - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

⦁ Old grain barge: Barges Chaceley and Tirley used to moor next to Healings Mill.

⦁ Eric Morecombe: The Roses Theatre was where the comedian gave his last performance.

⦁ Tudor House Hotel: It’s said to have the ghost of a dog.

⦁ Maud: The wife of William the Conqueror established a market in the town.

⦁ Bloody Meadow: The site of The Battle of Tewkesbury in 1471.

⦁ Re-enactment: The medieval commemorations, which have gone on to become the largest free medieval re-enactment and fayre in Europe, were started in 1986 by Len Clatworthy.

One of Tewkesbury's medieval-style flags, used to help promote and celebrate the annual festival - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

⦁ Flags on border: Used to decorate the town during the festival.

⦁ John Moore Museum: John Moore was the author of Portrait of Elmbury.

⦁ Tudor Roses: The White Rose of York, and the Red Rose of Lancaster – symbols of the Wars of the Roses.

Tewkesbury Abbey, with its handsome Norman tower - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

⦁ Helter Skelter: A charter was granted by Edward II in 1324 for the annual mop fair.

⦁ Abbey: Possibly the best and largest Norman tower to be seen.

⦁ The Old Black Bear: One of Gloucestershire’s oldest pubs; Shakespeare’s Theatre group are said to have acted here.

A quiet corner of Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

⦁ Severn Ham: Once used for horse racing, it is now a wildlife conservation area.

⦁ Fishing: There is a long history connected with fishing. In 1205 it was recorded that lamprey and salmon were supplied to the Crown.

This year's Tewkesbury Medieval Festival takes place July 9-10. tewkesburymedievalfestival.org