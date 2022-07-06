As thick as Tewkesbury Mustard!
Katie B Morgan
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
With mustard so good that Shakespeare felt inspired to write about it, and a medieval festival that’s the biggest of its kind in Europe, the market town of Tewkesbury is hot stuff
TEWKESBURY
Points of interest on Katie B Morgan's map:
⦁ Medieval alleyways: Discover parts of the town you might otherwise miss with one of the Tewkesbury Heritage and Alleyway Trails.
⦁ Alley cats: Project Alleycat is a community art project with murals and mosaics in the alleys.
⦁ Beadles Hat: 19th-century sign outside the Heritage Centre.
⦁ Golden Key: The site of an ironmonger’s shop.
⦁ Tewkesbury Mustard: The famous mustard balls made from mustard seeds and horseradish are mentioned in William Shakespeare’s Henry IV.
⦁ Old grain barge: Barges Chaceley and Tirley used to moor next to Healings Mill.
⦁ Eric Morecombe: The Roses Theatre was where the comedian gave his last performance.
⦁ Tudor House Hotel: It’s said to have the ghost of a dog.
⦁ Maud: The wife of William the Conqueror established a market in the town.
⦁ Bloody Meadow: The site of The Battle of Tewkesbury in 1471.
⦁ Re-enactment: The medieval commemorations, which have gone on to become the largest free medieval re-enactment and fayre in Europe, were started in 1986 by Len Clatworthy.
⦁ Flags on border: Used to decorate the town during the festival.
⦁ John Moore Museum: John Moore was the author of Portrait of Elmbury.
⦁ Tudor Roses: The White Rose of York, and the Red Rose of Lancaster – symbols of the Wars of the Roses.
⦁ Helter Skelter: A charter was granted by Edward II in 1324 for the annual mop fair.
⦁ Abbey: Possibly the best and largest Norman tower to be seen.
⦁ The Old Black Bear: One of Gloucestershire’s oldest pubs; Shakespeare’s Theatre group are said to have acted here.
⦁ Severn Ham: Once used for horse racing, it is now a wildlife conservation area.
⦁ Fishing: There is a long history connected with fishing. In 1205 it was recorded that lamprey and salmon were supplied to the Crown.
This year's Tewkesbury Medieval Festival takes place July 9-10. tewkesburymedievalfestival.org