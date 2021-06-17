Win a 2 night beach stay at The Beachcroft Hotel

Published: 10:48 AM June 17, 2021

The Beachcroft Hotel has teamed up with Great British Life to offer one lucky reader a 2 Night Stay in a Classic King Seaview Bedroom for 2 guests. The prize also includes Full English Breakfast, dinner on one evening with a bottle of wine, one Picnic hamper lunch and complimentary bike hire during the stay.



The winner can spend time relaxing on their balcony overlooking the beach and listening to the sounds of the sea as well as exploring the local coastal area and the South Downs. Try beachcombing and crabbing with nets and deck chairs provided by the hotel or take the hotel's specially curated walking guide book and a picnic to find your own secluded lunch spot. You won’t want to miss a visit to Pinks Ice Cream Parlour for a sweet treat too! On your return to the hotel, why not enjoy a cocktail, beer or glass of wine at Blake’s garden terrace or go for a dip in the indoor swimming pool. Dogs are also welcome, the hotel has a doggy service station with treats, water, towels and doggy shower for after a more adventurous dog walk. To find out more, visit www.beachcroft-hotel.co.uk

