Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Travel > Places to Visit

Win a 2 night beach stay at The Beachcroft Hotel

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Mathewson

Published: 10:48 AM June 17, 2021   
Fiona Mills

The Beachcroft Hotel - Credit: Fiona Mills

The Beachcroft Hotel has teamed up with Great British Life to offer one lucky reader a 2 Night Stay in a Classic King Seaview Bedroom for 2 guests. The prize also includes Full English Breakfast, dinner on one evening with a bottle of wine, one Picnic hamper lunch and complimentary bike hire during the stay. 

The winner can spend time relaxing on their balcony overlooking the beach and listening to the sounds of the sea as well as exploring the local coastal area and the South Downs. Try beachcombing and crabbing with nets and deck chairs provided by the hotel or take the hotel's specially curated walking guide book and a picnic to find your own secluded lunch spot. You won’t want to miss a visit to Pinks Ice Cream Parlour for a sweet treat too! On your return to the hotel, why not enjoy a cocktail, beer or glass of wine at Blake’s garden terrace or go for a dip in the indoor swimming pool. Dogs are also welcome, the hotel has a doggy service station with treats, water, towels and doggy shower for after a more adventurous dog walk. To find out more, visit www.beachcroft-hotel.co.uk

Fill out my online form.
Sussex

Don't Miss

Bagborough House and St Pancras Church with cricket pitch

Somerset Life

Visit the village that people never want leave

Catherine Courtenay

Logo Icon
There are so many cool and interesting coffee shops in Hampshire; here's 13 of the best.

Hampshire Life

13 of the best places to get coffee in Hampshire

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
Bella has been waiting 450 days to find a forever home 

Surrey Life

Can you rehome Surrey’s loneliest dog? 

Jane Thynne

person
The beautiful beaches of Jersey

Lancashire Life | Win

Win a luxury stay at The Atlantic Hotel in Jersey

The Atlantic Hotel

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus