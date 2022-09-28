The 10 most beautiful places in Great Britain to visit this autumn

Known as The Queen's View, this vista of the beautiful Loch Tummel in Scotland is veritably magical come Autumn time. - Credit: Jacob Martin / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

It is no secret that Great Britain is full of beauty, and during Autumn, the landscape is set ablaze with rich reds, oranges and browns, making it one of the most gorgeous times of year to explore.

New research by Comparethemarket reveals the most beautiful locations in Great Britain, based on an analysis of 102 locations looking at the number of lakes, listed buildings, mountains, and hashtags on Instagram. You can view the full ranking here.





The top 10 beautiful places in Britain to visit in Autumn 2022:

10. Suffolk

With acres of beautiful undisturbed countryside, an equally stunning and rugged coastline, and quaint little villages, it should be of no surprise that Suffolk has made the list of the most beautiful places to visit in Great Britain this autumn.





9. Norfolk

Like Suffolk, Norfolk has a stunning coastline and scenic countryside. There are also plenty of walking trails, nearly 300 in total and a trip out on the Norfolk Broads is undoubtedly an unforgettable experience at any time of the year.





8. Greater London

Greater London is a melting pot of cultures and provides some much-needed greenery for those in the city centre. There are plenty of places to explore on foot, and the area also has around 18,000 listed buildings.





7. Glasgow

An Autumn morning at Glasgow University with Dumgoyne and the hills in the background. - Credit: Ian Dick / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The beautiful gothic and victorian architecture of Glasgow is a perfect match for autumnal weather. Besides its collection of beautiful buildings, 4,699 of which are listed buildings of significance, the city is also a hub for the cultural arts and education as Glasgow University has been named Scotland's top university for 2022.





6. Essex

Beautiful parklands and estates, long waterways of the River Stour and the River Thames, as well as technically some of the longest coastline in England, make Essex a truly beautiful county.





5. Kent

Known as the Garden of England, Kent certainly becomes enchanting during Autumn with its beautiful orchards and rolling countryside coupled with romantic historical architecture such as Old Scotney Castle and Hever Castle.





4. Edinburgh

Picturesque Dean Village in Edinburgh is a quaint haven reminiscent of Bruges or parts of Germany - Credit: cattan2011 / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

#Edinburgh has been used over 10 million times on Instagram, which makes it the most popular location on the last with the social media platform users and its easy to see why as Edinburgh has a very certain cosy charm to it, and there is a pretty location round most corners like Dean Village, the botanic gardens or old town just to name a few.





3. Cornwall

Cornwall is a veritable paradise during long summer days, but this beautiful county is just as special come the colder months. The Autumn light cast over the coastline is a rather exquisite sight to behold, and you can probably get a beach or two to yourself that would otherwise be packed to full capacity in the middle of August.





2. Devon

Devon has beautiful beaches, stunning countryside, the magical and sometimes spooky Dartmoor National park and perhaps surprisingly, the most listed buildings anywhere on this list, making it an absolute must-visit for architecture and history buffs.





1. The Scottish Highlands

A wild stag in the Scottish Highlands - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The dramatic landscapes of the Scottish Highlands are certainly a sight to behold at any time of the year, from the budding of spring through to the harshest of winters.

But it is perhaps in the heart of autumn that the Highlands become more than just pretty; the sublime views of burning colours and moody skies evoke the stirring imagery of the romantic poets of old, and glimpses of Scottland's wild nature are truly transportive at this time of year.





Let us know in the comments section what Great British location is your favourite place to visit during Autumn time.





Follow Great British Life on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram





Read more of the best Great British Life content here:

9 locations in England that inspired Tolkien's Middle Earth

Great Britain's top 5 TV travel hot spots - House of the Dragon, Outlander and more

13 of the best seaside towns in England