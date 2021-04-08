Top 10 reasons to move to a Yorkshire park home

Promotion

Published: 1:32 PM April 8, 2021

Explore Yorkshire's rich and vibrant history and reconnect with nature by enjoying scenic walks through the Yorkshire Dales. - Credit: Getty Images

Half a mile from the picturesque town centre of Ripon, sits Cathedral View Park, an idyllic spot that can offer you the best of both country and modern living.

Alan Hewitt, manager at Cathedral View, shares the benefits of moving to a park home in Yorkshire:

1. There are stunning park homes available to view and purchase

Each home comes with two bedrooms, a large kitchen and dining area, and a patio. They’re beautifully decorated and equipped with the latest integrated appliances and mod cons.

The homes are connected to mains gas and are available to live in all year round. You can book an appointment to view the development and the homes.

Each home comes with two bedrooms, a large kitchen and dining area, and a patio. - Credit: Cathedral View

2. You can design the home of your dreams

You can adapt your park home to suit your needs. We can assist with moving furniture and removing walls to create more space or change the layout. We’ll also install special features to assist with mobility and easy access.

No matter what you require, we’ll be on hand to help and committed to ensuring you have all you need to maintain your independence and remain living in your own home for as long as possible.

3. The park is perfectly located for your convenience

Supermarkets and all local amenities are within easy reach. We’re only half a mile from Ripon town centre that’s filled with independent shops, supermarkets, a vet, doctors’ surgery, dentist, hospital and more. The park is also close to the bustling market towns of Wetherby, York, and Harrogate.

You’ll enjoy discovering the gems of Yorkshire and exploring its rich history. Sat at the gateway to the Yorkshire Dales, the park is well located to enjoy gentle ambles through the countryside. We’re also close to the Yorkshire Dales National Park, Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden.

Cathedral View Park is close to the Yorkshire Dales National Park and Fountains Abbey. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Moving home becomes simple and stress-free

We can help make moving home easy. Part-exchange is available on all of our park homes and our experts are on hand to help guide you through the process.

You can join our Assisted Move Scheme for help with valuing and selling your existing property. We offer a 100 per cent market value guarantee, meaning you can plan your finances and don’t need to wait to find a buyer before moving in.

5. Buying a park home can free up your finances

Buying a park home can help you release equity from your existing property and allow you to live mortgage-free. Running costs are low, making a park home an affordable alternative to other residential properties.

6. Moving to a residential park offers security and peace of mind

Once you move into your new park home, it’s easy to relax. Cathedral View is an exclusive, gated development, fitted with electronic gates and CCTV. You can enjoy your privacy and independence while feeling safe.

You can adapt your park home to suit your needs, including installing special features to assist with mobility and ease of access. - Credit: Cathedral View

7. You’ll join a warm, friendly community

You’ll enjoy making friends with neighbours and other residents on the site. You’ll be joining an active community of like-minded people that believe life is for living, no matter what your age.

8. Friends and family can come to stay

As each of the homes comes with a second bedroom and two parking spaces, there’s plenty of space for guests to stay.

9. The park is eco-friendly and energy-efficient

To help do our part for the planet, we’ve installed three electric car charging points on the site and are working to save the woodland next door. We’ve removed the diseased trees, planted 44 new ones, and installed RSPCA bird boxes. We aim to transform the site into a haven for residents and wildlife.

10. You can begin a new chapter in your life

We’re here to answer your questions and help you take your next steps. You can arrange a viewing of the homes and the site by appointment. It’s a great way to experience first-hand what life at Cathedral View is like.

We’re on hand every step of the way to help you find the ideal home for you and begin the next chapter in your life.

Visit cathedralviewripon.co.uk to find out more.

Call 01765 801 801 or email info@cathedralviewripon.co.uk.

Find Cathedral View Park at North Road, Ripon, HG4 1FQ.