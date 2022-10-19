The best aquariums in England

From anemones to zebra sharks, we reveal the best places to go in England to see marine life.

A visit to an aquarium can be a truly magical experience. From the oldest person to the youngest child, there is something captivating about the shimmering water and unusual creatures within it. The world's oceans are filled with fascinating animals and plants from tiny anemones to gargantuan whales, and there are many ways to experience the seven seas without having to travel too far.

We have chosen our favourite aquariums from across the country to help you get your fishy fix. Here they are in no particular order.

Blue Planet Aquarium

Cheshire

Kicking us off is a super aquarium that is home to more than 100 living displays, including one of Europe’s largest collection of sharks. With so much to marvel at, it’s little wonder visitors say they're the best aquarium in the North West.

Each day, you'll find a huge number of events such as talks and exhibit tours from the experts. For a real treat, you can also book a shark diving lesson and get up close to an apex predator.

Clownfish are a popular sight - Credit: David Clode, Unsplash

Blue Reef Aquarium

Newquay

As one of Cornwall’s most popular attractions, Blue Reef Aquarium in Newquay is the perfect place to spend the day when the weather outside is less that optimum. Blue Reef Newquay is home to hundreds of different types of sea creatures, including freshwater turtles, caiman, and much more.

As well as species from across the world, Blue Reef has a keen interest in local waters too. From crustaceans to sharks there are lots of Cornish species to discover on your visit.

Brighton Sea Life

Brighton

Our next location holds the unique record of being the oldest aquarium to be found anywhere in the world. It first opened its doors in 1872 and has been delighting visitors ever since. Don't worry though, there have been significant updates to both the buildings and exhibits since it opened!

Meet Lulu (their biggest resident at 28 stone), marvel at the rays, and enjoy a stroll through the underwater tunnel. This is not an opportunity to miss.

An aquarium can be a relaxing way to spend the day - Credit: Susann Schuster, Unsplash

Bristol Aquarium

Bristol

Called one of the best days out in Bristol, the city aquarium is home to thousands of creatures from across the globe. Exhibits to look out for include the Mighty Amazon exhibit (home to colossal arapaima fish, which can grow to up to four metres long in the wild), and the Sunken Shipwreck exhibit which teaches visitors how man-made disasters can help marine life, with shipwrecks providing excellent homes for reef species.

The Deep

Hull

The Deep has officially been open for more than two decades now and can call itself an international player in marine conservation. This is possibly the most impressive building of all our listed aquariums and was designed by world class architect, Sir Terry Farrell.

There is a variety of exhibits including the UK's only Green Sawfish, plus plenty of non-fish friends to make along the way.

A sea turtle - Credit: Sophia Müller, Unsplash

Lake District Coast Aquarium

Maryport

Our next location is much more than an aquarium. It also includes a crazy golf course, adventure playground, fishing tackle shop, and café. It is often included in many publications' round-ups of the best things to do on a rainy day, thanks to these extra features.

Inside the aquarium, you will find more than 2000 residents plus a constantly growing range of exhibits that now include a piranha tank, lobster hatchery, jellyfish breeding tanks, and a huge coral display that the kids can climb inside.

National Marine Aquarium

Plymouth

No list of English aquariums would be complete without the NMA in Devon. In fact, their Atlantic Ocean display tank is the largest single marine exhibit in the country with everything from tiny Angelfish all the way up to huge Sand Tiger Sharks.

This aquarium is definitely worth supporting as they are also the home of the Ocean Conservation Trust which is doing important work to connect communities with their oceans.

Oceanarium

Bournemouth

Last, but by no means least, we have one of the most diverse collections of marine life in the country. You'll find a range of species at the Oceanarium including otters and penguins, as well as the expected sharks, fish, and turtles.

A particular highlight is the tunnel under Shark Wreck Reef which gives you a whole new perspective on the creatures as the swim by.

