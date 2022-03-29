17 of the most stunning places to find Bluebells in England

The glorious season of Bluebells is upon us, so head outside and discover a range of bluebell locations and walks to be found in each of our 17 Life Magazine counties.

When exploring any of these locations, be mindful about each step as Bluebells are very delicate, and if they get stomped on, they do take quite a while to recover. It's also worth noting that the English Bluebell is a protected species, so also refrain from picking them as they should be left to propagate and be enjoyed by generations to come.

Cheshire

Cheshire has an impressive array of locations to visit during Bluebell season. Explore the beautiful ancient woodlands of Cotterill Clough and others protected by the Cheshire Wildlife Trust, or join in on the Rode Hall annual bluebell walk. Discover more Cheshire Bluebell locations here.





Cornwall

Famed for its gorgeous coastline and azure blue seas, Cornwall is also a paradise for Bluebell lovers as the county's woodlands become awash in indigo throughout April and May. Top locations include Enys Gardens near Penryn and the Ten Acre Wood, an ancient woodland that has undergone a loving restoration in recent years. Discover more Cornwall Bluebell locations here.





Cotswolds

Bluebells and the Ice House (essentially a hut to store ice in until it was used in the kitchen packed around food as a sort of 18th-century refrigerator) at Croome in Worcestershire. - Credit: Mike Finn / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

From dazzling riverside walks at the National Trust's Croome estate to Foxholes Nature Reserve, an ancient woodland where walkers can enjoy a spectacular display of bluebells while listening to fair birdsong on the spring wind. Discover more Cotswolds Bluebell locations here.





Derbyshire

Explore the depths of Burrs Wood or take a stunning 3-mile bluebell walk from the charming village of Winster and through Clough Wood known for its plumes of violet spring flowers. Discover more of the best Derbyshire bluebell locations here.





Devon

Beautiful bluebells at the National Trust estate of Killerton in Devon - Credit: Alison Day / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Beautiful bluebells can be found all over Devon, whether it's at a wildlife reserve such as Emsworthy Mire in Dartmoor or a family favourite National Trust estate like Killerton, there are lots of places to explore this spring. Discover Devon's best bluebell locations here.





Dorset

Come springtime, the bluebells steal the limelight at author Thomas Hardy's cottage just outside Higher Bockhampton and Duncliffe Wood, one of the largest areas of native woodland in Dorset. Discover more of Dorset's best bluebell locations here.





Essex

The ancient woodland of Shadwell Wood in Saffron Walden is particularly pretty during springtime as not only do bluebells reign supreme they are also complemented by a whole array of other stunning spring bulbs. Another highlight has to be Hanningfield Reservoir a little slice of natural paradise between Billericay and Chelmsford. Discover more of Essex's best bluebell locations here.





Hampshire

Bluebells at Micheldever Woods in Hampshire - Credit: Christopher Mullins / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Hampshire has some of the most gorgeous woodlands in the country, including many parts of the New Forest, an ancient landscape of pasture land, heathland, forest and home to the utterly adorable New Forest Pony. Experience the best bluebell displays at Micheldever Woods, Exbury Gardens, and more.





Hertfordshire

Enjoy the best of springtime blooms at Tewin Orchard and Hopkyns Wood, where blossoms flourish on fruit trees in the orchard and bluebells carpet the adjacent shady woodlands. Find out more of the best bluebell locations in Hertfordshire here.





Kent

Delicate bluebells can be found in the woodlands of the Scotney Castle estate - Credit: David Aiken / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

From the fairytale paradise of Scotney Castle to Hamstreet Woods, an ancient woodland that becomes a carpet of lilac in Spring, there are so many beautiful locations to see Bluebells in Kent, which is to be expected from the county known as the Garden of England. Discover more Kent Bluebell locations here.





Lancashire

Take a ramble through the beautiful Lake District landscape at Rannerdale Knotts between Buttermere and Crummock Water or one of the many gorgeous woodlands that can be found all over Lancashire. Discover more Lancashire bluebell locations here.





Norfolk

Wander through Bacton Woods where some of the trees have stood for over 200 years and are surrounded by a flourish of fresh bluebells or head to the always popular Norfolk Broads to explore Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. Find out where else to seek out bluebells in Norfolk.





Somerset

A must-visit location in Somerset has to without a doubt be Cheddar Gorge, but during Bluebell season you must also visit the ancient woodland of Long Wood which is very close by. Discover more of the must-visit bluebell locations in Somerset here.





Suffolk

From the tranquil woodland of Captain's Wood to 'Bluebell Sundays' at Haughley Park which will take place on Sunday 24th April and Sunday 1st May 2022 this year to raise money for Wetherden Church. Discover more of the best Suffolk Bluebell locations here.





Surrey

Dainty little Bluebells at Winkworth Arboretum in Surrey - Credit: Richard August / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Surrey has a great selection of locations to discover bluebells in, from the impressive woodlands of Winkworth Arboretum to the aptly named 'wilderness' of Hampton Court Palace, where a whole range of spring flowers create a mosaic of colour. Discover more Surrey bluebell locations here.





Sussex

Bluebell seekers will not want to miss the annual Arlington Bluebell Walk, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and raises lots of money for local charities! Other highlights include a wander around Angmering woods.





Yorkshire

Bluebells at Roseberry Topping in the North York Moors National Park - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Yorkshire has some of the most fantastic landscapes in England, so when carpets of blue appear there is even more reason to pull on your walking shoes and get outside and explore the wonders of nature in the county. From the expanse of bluebells at the foot of Roseberry Topping to blankets of bluebells at Thorp Perrow Arboretum, discover the best bluebell locations in Yorkshire here.





